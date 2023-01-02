Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
How the Pittsburgh Steelers can make the playoffs
Thanks to Sunday night's 16-13 win in Baltimore, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Lamar Jackson still absent from Ravens' practice
Lamar Jackson remains absent from the portion of practice open to reporters
The Steelers New Franchise QB Arrives After Showing Unteachable Traits In Electrifying Week 17 Win Over Ravens
There wasn’t much to positively take out of the majority of the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-13 jaw-dropping win on Sunday night over the Baltimore Ravens. The offense couldn’t convert in the red zone and the defense was unable to contain the rushing attack from Baltimore or tight end, Mark Andrews. All of that was forgotten towards the end of the game when rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett led the offense down the field on an 11-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a 10-yard touchdown reception from running back, Najee Harris. The young signal-caller who the organization selected in the first round last April came to play when it mattered.
Cubs Part Ways With Reliever in Trade With Phillies
The Chicago Cubs parted ways with relief pitcher Erich Uelmen, sending him to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-hander appeared in 25 games for the Cubs last season, going 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA and one save. Uelmen limited right-handed hitters to a .210 average in 71 plate appearances.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF Game
On Monday evening during the Buffalo Bills - Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game, Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after sustaining a hit and reportedly went into cardiac arrest.
Browns Season Finale Against Steelers Time Announced
Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS. The NFL announced a full slate of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens in week 17 to keep...
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
Bengals reporter provides update on Bills' Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately...
Ravens have eye on Monday Night Football after loss to Steelers
Baltimore hoping for Bengals loss vs. Bills to clear path to AFC North championship game in regular season finale
Friend shares medical update on Bills' Damar Hamlin
Rooney added the following message to those questioning his sourcing: “Source is me – His friend and marketing rep.”. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Latest Damar Hamlin report provides potentially good news
Damar Hamlin is fighting for his life right now. Less than 24 hours ago he was preparing to play for the Buffalo Bills in a big matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football". And now he's fighting for his life, potentially because of a collision he took in...
ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' Game Suspended After Player Injury
The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended during the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle. Hamlin fell over backwards and was reportedly given CPR. Players from both teams looked on — crying and praying...
Ravens, Bengals game scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday afternoon announced Sunday's game in Cincinnati will be played at 1 p.m. Additionally, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remained absent Wednesday from the portion of practice open to reporters. Baltimore's star quarterback hasn't practiced since injuring his knee Dec. 4 in...
Former NFL LB: Patriots' Mac Jones has 'affluenza'
Retired NFL linebacker Channing Crowder has offered an interesting take while discussing the regression of second-year New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. "I heard you talking earlier [in the show] about the Mac Jones body language," Crowder said during an appearance on FS1's "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" program, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "It’s called 'affluenza.' [If] you’ve been given too much, you have too much money, you’re a little different. I was around a bunch of rich dudes growing up and I played with rich guys. They just have this little demeanor and you know it gets to you. You brought up Jay Cutler. I would bring up Josh Allen in this conversation. Kyler Murray was a trust fund baby."
