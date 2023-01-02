ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboro, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Old State Route 74 in Union Township

BATAVIA, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Old State Route 74 in Union Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BATAVIA, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

OH-763 reopened after flooding previously closed road

DECATUR, Ohio — UPDATE:. OH-763 reopened after flooding previously closed road. Brown County deputies have closed a large section of OH-763 in Decatur after the roadway was flooded due to heavy rains, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The...
DECATUR, OH
WLWT 5

Downed Wires reported near Ripley on Old U.S. Highway 52

RIPLEY, Ohio — Downed Wires reported near Ripley on Old U.S. Highway 52. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
RIPLEY, OH
WLWT 5

Police close U.S. Highway 68 in Clinton County due to a crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — U.S. Highway 68 is closed in both directions in Liberty Township after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The road has been closed since 8:26 a.m. according to the Ohio Department of Transportation....
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy