WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of wires down on SR 63 at Miami Valley Gaming
LEBANON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of wires down on SR 63 at Miami Valley Gaming Drive in Lebanon.
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn. Complainant says he was robbed of money and a cell phone.
WLWT 5
Trial for man accused of shooting Middletown officer underway in Warren County
LEBANON, Ohio — The trial for a man accused of shooting a Middletown police officer in Aug. 2020 started this week in Warren County. Christopher Hubbard, 38, faces 11 charges, including attempted aggravated murder. At the time, Hubbard had been a person of interest in connection to an unsolved...
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Old State Route 74 in Union Township
BATAVIA, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Old State Route 74 in Union Township.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Officers respond to reported stabbing on Kings Run Drive in Winton Hills
CINCINNATI — Officers respond to reported stabbing on Kings Run Drive in Winton Hills.
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported assault with injuries at Kroger in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Police respond to reported assault with injuries at Kroger in Downtown Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported assault with injuries near Goebel Park in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews responding to reported assault with injuries near Goebel Park in Covington.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Werk Road in Westwood for reported crash with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to Werk Road in Westwood for reported crash with injuries.
WLWT 5
OH-763 reopened after flooding previously closed road
DECATUR, Ohio — UPDATE:. OH-763 reopened after flooding previously closed road. Brown County deputies have closed a large section of OH-763 in Decatur after the roadway was flooded due to heavy rains, Tuesday morning. The...
WLWT 5
Downed Wires reported near Ripley on Old U.S. Highway 52
RIPLEY, Ohio — Downed Wires reported near Ripley on Old U.S. Highway 52.
WLWT 5
Police presence on McMakin Avenue following reports of shots fired in Mount Healthy
CINCINNATI — Police presence on McMakin Avenue following reports of shots fired in Mount Healthy.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on East Miami River Road in Miami Township
CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on East Miami River Road in Miami Township.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Vera Avenue in Golf Manor
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Vera Avenue in Golf Manor.
WLWT 5
Police close U.S. Highway 68 in Clinton County due to a crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — U.S. Highway 68 is closed in both directions in Liberty Township after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. The road has been closed since 8:26 a.m. according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on South 2nd Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on South 2nd Street in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responded to a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill, Wednesday morning. Officials with the Cincinnati Police Department say that shortly after 10 a.m. District Three officers responded to the...
