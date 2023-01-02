Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the latter half of December includes several investigations and arrests. December 11 at 2:58 p.m. Deputies responded to a location in Utica on a complaint of a careless and imprudent driver. The deputy made contact with the alleged driver who was confrontational with the deputy. Multiple attempts were made to de-escalate the situation but the man refused. The person was identified and a report is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney.
kchi.com
Chillicothe R-II “Grow Your Own” Scholarship Winners
Several Chillicothe R-II Staff members applied for and received the Grow Your Own Scholarships. The announcement was made as part of Tuesday’s awards program. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the funds were made available by The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The recipients of $900 scholarships are: Madison...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report
The Chillicothe Police report for Monday included 67 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 5:59 a.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Burnam Rd. for a deceased person. Upon investigation, the coroner suspected the death was from natural causes. 8:57 a.m., Officers responded to a fast food...
kchi.com
Two Injured In Morning Crash At 190 and US 65
A two-vehicle crash at Highways 190 and US 65 Wednesday morning left both drivers injured. Chillicothe Police and EMS responded to the scene at about 7:48 am. The Chillicothe Police report a 17-year-old driver was northbound and attempting to turn west onto 190. That vehicle collided with a southbound vehicle. Both drivers were taken to Hedrick Medical Center. Both drivers had minor or moderate injuries as a result of the crash.
kchi.com
Chillicothe R-II Teacher of the Year & Beacon Awards
The 2022/23 Teacher of the Year & Beacon Awards were presented Tuesday morning. The nominees were recognized with videos from friends, family, and co-workers. This year’s Beacon building winners include: CHS – Mike Lewis, CMS – Janet Abbey, Dewey School – Jessica O’Berry, Field School – Chris Shearer, CES – Sadie Beetsma, GRTS – Tonia Akerson, and Districtwide – Transportation Secretary Amber Scott.
kchi.com
Two Arrested By Troopers
Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol for Tuesday. In Daviess County at about 1:20 pm, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Jeffery S Robinson of Cameron for alleged Failure to Appear on a Traffic violation. He was also arrested for alleged speeding. He was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
kchi.com
Most Wanted Arrest
A woman on the Livingston County Most Wanted list since August of 2021 was arrested in Indiana. Forty-eight-year-old Stacy Lynn Crist of Marion, IN was arrested Tuesday morning in Grant County, IN. the arrest was on a Livingston County probation violation warrant. Crist had been on probation since her guilty plea for possession of a controlled substance in May of 2021.
kchi.com
Livingston County Jury Notices Sent
Six hundred Livingston County residents are receiving notices of Jury Duty in their mailboxes. The Livingston County Circuit Clerk Jane Gann prepared the notices from a list of randomly selected names. Those notices were sent in the mail by the Livingston County Sheriff, Steve Cox. The notices are for a...
kchi.com
Electric Generators Running At Request Of MoPEP
Chillicothe Municipal Utilities’ electric generators have been running recently. CMU General Manager Matt Hopper says during the cold spell the local generators were in use. He says it is part of the agreement with those organizations.
kchi.com
Assessment Forms Mailed
Livingston County Assessment Forms have been mailed and county residents or property owners should receive them this week. Livingston County Assessor Steve Ripley says those forms need to be returned by March 1st and urges you to file them as soon as possible so they are not forgotten. Forms filed late can result in penalties.
kchi.com
Car Deer Accident Injures Marceline Man
A Marceline man had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Macon County. Fifty-four-year-old John R Calhoun of Marceline was southbound on US 63, south of Macon and struck a deer. Calhoun was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon with minor injuries. He was wearing a safety belt.
kchi.com
Tree Trimming Near Electric Lines
Chillicothe Municipal Utilities has tree trimming going on for the Electric Service Department. General Manager Matt Hopper says that is a contracted project. Hopper says he wants the public to be aware that someone from the company could knock on your door to let you know they are trimming in your yard.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Arrest Report
State Troopers report two arrests in the area counties on New Year’s Eve and none on New Year’s Day. 67-year-old James K Dupung of Salisbury was arrested at about 12:15 pm in Randolph County on a Randolph County warrant for alleged speeding. He was held pending the posting of bond.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For New Year’s Weekend
The Chillicothe Police Department report for Saturday and Sunday includes:. 8:03 am, Officers responded to the 400 block of Wise Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. One subject was arrested for domestic assault, cited and released….. 11:36 am, Officers were dispatched to Miller Street and Polk Street for...
Comments / 0