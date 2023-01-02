The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the latter half of December includes several investigations and arrests. December 11 at 2:58 p.m. Deputies responded to a location in Utica on a complaint of a careless and imprudent driver. The deputy made contact with the alleged driver who was confrontational with the deputy. Multiple attempts were made to de-escalate the situation but the man refused. The person was identified and a report is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO