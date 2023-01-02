Food Drive Collects $2,300 In Donations

CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County proved again its generosity by supporting the 18th annual Mound Street Churches’ Food Drive to assist the Emergency Clearinghouse Food Pantry.

“The drive was a success. The publicity that the Circleville Herald provided made a huge difference. We cannot thank you enough for all of your help,” said longtime volunteer Sam Wilson. “The food pantry shelves were filled. Unfortunately, it won’t take long before they need stocked again.”

Folks dropped off non-perishable food items, cash or checks on Dec. 17 to the Emergency Clearinghouse Food Pantry, in front of the four churches on Mound Street in Circleville.

“The Mound Street food drive is really an immeasurable kind of blessing,” said Bradlie Pokrandt, director of the pantry. “We received over 1800 items for our pantry. We also were blessed with over $2,300 in monetary donations to restock our shelves.”

The food drive makes a difference in the lives of others. On average, the food pantry serves between 850 to 1000 people a month, which works out to an average of 15,000 meals.

“We have already distributed much of the bounty collected at the drive to clients in need,” Pokrandt said. “There were so many grateful smiles and thankful hearts and there is surely more to come.”

Pantry’s first drive was held on Dec. 10, 2005. The drive has been held every year since 2005, on either the second or third Saturday in December.

Folks from Pickaway County have contributed about $20,000 and 34,000 food items to the food drive over the years.

Pantry is located at 722 S. Clinton Street in Circleville behind the PICCA campus. Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Thursdays until 6 p.m. Pantry’s income guidelines are easy to find on its website https://www.emergencyclearinghousefoodpantry.com as well as its Facebook page.