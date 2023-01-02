Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
themarketperiodical.com
TRX Price Analysis: TRON falls as the market is devoid of buyers
•TRX/USD is currently priced at $0.054 and has decreased by 0.36% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 8.47% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Will the TRX bulls be able to break free of...
themarketperiodical.com
SAND Price Analysis: The Sandbox bears vying for further losses
•SAND/USD is currently priced at $0.38 and has increased by 0.90% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 12.65% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: SAND bears posing a major stumbling block for the bulls.
themarketperiodical.com
DCR Price Analysis: The bearish juggernaut continues for Decred
•DCR/USD is currently priced at $18.40 and has decreased by 2.12% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 14.94% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a hawkish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: DCR bears vying for glory as bulls falter. The Decred...
themarketperiodical.com
ETC coin price analysis: ETC coin price is ready for a surprise move.
The ETC coin price is trading near the demand zone on a daily time frame, after failing to surpass an important supply zone. The ETC coin price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a daily tire frame. The pair of ETC /BFC is trading at the price level of...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
cryptoglobe.com
How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’
On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP Whales Move Over 200 Million Tokens After Rapid Accumulation Period
Whales on the $XRP Ledger have been moving a significant amount of tokens over the last few days after rapidly accumulating a significant percentage of the cryptocurrency’s supply over the past five weeks. As reported by Daily Hodl, whale monitoring service Whale Alert has flagged $XRP transactions moving more...
cryptoslate.com
DCG on tight deadline, new Binance acquisition, Silvergate lawsuit, Solana pumps – CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 22 is dominated by lawsuits, bankruptcies, and acquisitions as the top people in the industry duke it out on a big day for the bear market in this CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
dailyhodl.com
Over $8,000,000 Worth of Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Tether (USDT) and DAI Stolen in Crypto Wallet Hack
Hackers have made off with more than $8 million worth of Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Tether (USDT), and Dai (DAI) after exploiting the Web3 crypto wallet BitKeep. The blockchain security firm PeckShield reveals that the bad actors stole approximately 4,373 BNB, 5.4 million USDT, 196,000 DAI and 1,233.21 ETH.
crypto-economy.com
Cardano (ADA) Swells 6% as DeFi Activity on the Network Increases
Cardano (ADA) has experienced an upswing in the past 24 hours as decentralized finance (DeFi) activity on the Cardano network increased substantially. The cryptocurrency industry had a terrible 2022 with various factors fuelling the meltdown. Catastrophic events such as the collapse of Terra ecosystem and FTX added to the downturn dragging Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), along with the broader digital assets sector falling to unexpected lows. The bears were a notch harsher to altcoins with Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) losing a ssignificant chunk of their value. Although ADA maintained its position as one of the top performing tokens, it noted a drop of nearly 84% in its value last year.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Faces Hurdles, Why ETH Is Vulnerable Below $1,250
Ethereum is trading in a range below $1,250 against the US Dollar. ETH could continue to move down below if it stays below the $1,220 resistance. Ethereum is still trading in a range below the $1,200 and $1,220 resistance levels. The price is now trading below $1,200 and the 100...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Showing ‘Strong Bullish Cases’ As Whales Rapidly Accumulate: Crypto Insights Firm
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says XRP is signaling bullishness as whales rapidly accumulate the token. According to Santiment, XRP is setting the stage for a possible price surge to start off 2023, potentially triggered by a short squeeze. A short squeeze happens when an unusual amount of traders are trying...
thenewscrypto.com
ETC Price Analysis: Ethereum Classic Pumped to Breach $20 Res Level
ETC surged throughout the day increasing from $15.89 to $18.33. The RSI of ETC is 59.55%, which indicates an overbought condition. With the Ethereum Classic (ETC) price currently moving at $18, which indicates a surge of 13% over the last 24-hours, indicating a quantitative price analysis is optimistic. As the...
themarketperiodical.com
DOT Price Analysis: Polkadot bulls scupper the downtrend
•DOT/USD is currently priced at $4.41 and has increased by 2.54% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 15.86% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Polkadot bulls make a breakthrough in the market. The Polkadot...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Higher — Why This Analyst Is Calling A Bull Market As 2023 Unfolds – Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Dogecoin (DOGE/USD)
Main cash gained upward momentum on Monday night, as the worldwide cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.85% to $805.75 billion. High 24-Hour Gainers (Knowledge through CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Worth. Lido Dao (LDO) +13.35% $1.21. Solana (SOL) +12.8% $11.25. BitDAO (BIT) +11.7% $0.37. See Additionally: Is Bitcoin...
NASDAQ
Could Ethereum Hit $2,500 in 2023?
Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), the cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, hit an all-time high of more than $4,800 in November 2021. That represented a whopping gain of more than 550% from the beginning of the year. At the time, many analysts believed it could go even higher. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mike McGlone predicted Ether's price could reach $4,000 to $4,500 by the end of 2022. The crypto news outlet Coinpedia predicted its price could hit $6,500 to $7,500.
themarketperiodical.com
ETC Price Analysis: Ethereum Classic bulls make a beeline for recovery
•ETC/USD is currently priced at $15.71 and has increased by 0.39% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 18.04% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a neutral outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Is there an uptrend on the cards for Ethereum Classic...
CoinDesk
Ethereum's Upcoming Shanghai Upgrade Powers Lido DAO, SWISE, RPL Tokens Higher
There is rarely a dull moment in the crypto market. While bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) remain in stasis, governance tokens of liquid staking platforms, which allow users to retain liquidity of their tokens even though they are locked in a blockchain network, are rallying. Lido DAO or LDO, the...
Comments / 0