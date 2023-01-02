Read full article on original website
NFL
Steelers' Cameron Heyward on rookie QB Kenny Pickett: 'The kid's growing before our eyes'
Kenny Pickett made sure the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff hopes still had a heartbeat heading into Week 18. For the second consecutive week, Pickett led a fourth-quarter game-winning drive with a gorgeous pass on the move to Najee Harris to give the Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Pickett became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to engineer a game-winning TD pass in the final minute of the fourth quarter in back-to-back games.
thecomeback.com
Myles Garrett has strong message for Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cleveland Browns may be unable to make the NFL playoffs after they were eliminated earlier this month, but that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t still have something to play for. Now, the Browns just get the chance to play spoiler to one of their fiercest rivals. The...
Five Thoughts: Pickett, Harris and the Steelers Not So Slim Playoff Chances
There's something about the Pittsburgh Steelers finding their way out of the worst situations.
Fans love what Mike Tomlin said to Kenny Pickett after winning TD
Kenny Pickett has shown over the past two weeks that he is capable of making huge plays in pressure situations, and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had a great reaction to the latest one. Pickett gave the Steelers a lead over the Baltimore Ravens with 56 seconds left on Sunday night when he threw... The post Fans love what Mike Tomlin said to Kenny Pickett after winning TD appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
NBC Analyst Cris Collinsworth Compares Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett To Patrick Mahomes After Game-Winning Drive
It was expected that the Pittsburgh Steelers would take a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft following the retirement of future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger. The front office and head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to go with the guy they were most familiar with, selecting Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh with the 20th overall pick. He started as the second string behind free agent signee, Mitch Trubisky, but took over at halftime of the team’s Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and has held the #1 spot ever since, aside from missing one start due to a concussion.
Yardbarker
Browns Season Finale Against Steelers Time Announced
Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS. The NFL announced a full slate of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens in week 17 to keep...
FOX Sports
Tomlin's resolve, Pickett's progress fueling Steelers' rally
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the better part of three hours on Sunday night simply asking Kenny Pickett to not lose, essentially taking the ball out of their rookie quarterback's hands for long stretches with their season on the line in Baltimore. For the second straight week,...
NFL World Reacts To What Myles Garrett Said About Steelers
Myles Garrett is excited for Week 18, even though the Cleveland Browns are officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Browns' defensive end is excited about playing the Pittsburgh Steelers as he wants to spoil their season and eliminate them from playoff contention. "We consider them our rivals. If we can’t...
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Raves About QB Kenny Pickett After Comeback Win
The rookie threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris in the final minute of the game to secure the victory.
John Harbaugh not happy over 1 development from Ravens’ Week 17 loss
John Harbaugh was not happy that his Baltimore Ravens lost 16-13 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 on Sunday night, but one particular development left him upset a day later. Running back J.K. Dobbins led Baltimore with 17 carries for 93 yards. Gus Edwards, their other running back, had just 3 carries for 2... The post John Harbaugh not happy over 1 development from Ravens’ Week 17 loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers vs Ravens Grades: A Whole Lot of A's for the Offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers showed up when it mattered, which is becoming a revolving theme.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/3: The Date is Set, Stefanski Gushes, and Towel-Waving Nincompoops
I hope all is going well for you today. It’s another early morning, and a quick scan of the news items below reveals a few tidbits of interest that you probably already know. The Browns-Steelers game has been scheduled for (yawn) the typical 1 PM Sunday start time, at which point the Steelers’ playoff fate should still be in doubt, allowing the Browns the opportunity mercilessly snuff it out in front of thousands of towel-waving nincompoops (see above photo) if they are up to the task.
College football recruiting: Where the top 15 wide receiver prospects for 2023 signed
Nearly all of the top wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 15 players at the position putting ink to paper. The class is headlined by six five-stars including Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Hykeem Williams, Jurrion Dickey...
Yardbarker
The 'Rookie NFL QBs with the most wins' quiz
The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their QB of the future. He might just lead them into the postseason this year. Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback selected in the first round of last April's draft. He was a local kid who was expected to take over for a legend. He didn't play until Week 4, and didn't start until Week 5. But he helped the Steelers get a W in Week 6, and has seemingly improved every week. His most recent feat? A fourth-quarter comeback victory over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens to keep Pittsburgh's faint playoff hopes alive. He's already won over one important person: head coach Mike Tomlin. But if he can manage to help the Steelers sneak into the postseason in his rookie year, it's fair to say that both his fanbase and his legend would increase exponentially.
NFL Sets Kickoff Time for Browns-Steelers In Week 18
Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS with everything still on the line for the Steelers. The NFL announced a full lineup of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET as many expected.
Against Steelers, Browns Magic Number is 25
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has come up big late games over the last six games, but their defense still determines their chances of winning. As a result, if the Cleveland Browns can get to 25 points, they should be able to secure a victory, ending the Steelers season.
CBS Sports
Ravens honor Steelers legend Franco Harris prior to Sunday night showdown vs. Pittsburgh
A rivalry born out of respect, the Ravens paid homage to a Steelers and NFL legend prior to Sunday night's home game against the Steelers. Prior to the playing of the national anthem, the Ravens held a moment of silence for Franco Harris, the Steelers Hall of Fame running back who passed away Dec. 21.
Kenny Pickett Wins Steelers Rookie of Year
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is their Rookie of the Year.
