Yardbarker
Cubs Part Ways With Reliever in Trade With Phillies
The Chicago Cubs parted ways with relief pitcher Erich Uelmen, sending him to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-hander appeared in 25 games for the Cubs last season, going 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA and one save. Uelmen limited right-handed hitters to a .210 average in 71 plate appearances.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 1/3/23: Trade targets on Red Sox; Encarnación done with winter ball
Monday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación concluded his participation in the Dominican Winter League after 31 excellent games with Águilas Cibaeñas (regular season and postseason combined); Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) was charged with a blown save (0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K).
2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto
Though it is 2023 and not 2016, Johnny Cueto still has teams duking it out for his services. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins are vying for the free-agent right-hander Cueto. Rosenthal also reports the Cincinnati Reds, Cueto’s old team, have interest. Since the Reds... The post 2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kansas City Royals to try their luck playing in Las Vegas
The Kansas City Royals are heading to Las Vegas to play two Spring Training Games in Big League Weekend March 18-19, 2023.
Yardbarker
The Astros Headline An Initial 2023 List
In professional sports and leagues, the power rankings represent an unofficial way to determine the hottest teams in the circuit. This is also true for MLB: the power rankings combine season-long performance with recent play to offer an updated ranking and a better idea of who’s hot and who’s not.
NBC Sports
New MLB Power Rankings highlight Red Sox' depressing AL East reality
The 2023 Boston Red Sox face a bit of a predicament. Not only is their roster far from that of a postseason contender, but they'll also have to play in what could be the best division in Major League Baseball. MLB.com's Alyson Footer recently released the site's first MLB Power...
Chicago Cubs News: Eric Hosmer is coming to the North Side
The Chicago Cubs have been looking for a first baseman. They didn’t land Jose Abreu so the thought was that they were going to stay internal for the job. With Dansby Swanson taking shortstop and Nico Hoerner moving to second base, the middle of the infield looks amazing. However, the corners of the infield leave a lot to be desired. However, the Cubs might have made a move to make it a little bit better.
FOX Sports
MLB free agency: Five rebound candidates on new teams
By the time the holidays rolled around, there weren’t many free-agent presents left to place in suitors’ stockings. The top options this offseason signed their deals expeditiously. As of Thursday, 30 of the top 33 free agents (based off last season’s FanGraphs WAR totals) had already signed.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Recent minor league signings, potential shortstop candidates, more
With 2023 just beginning, Atlanta Braves news is running thin as the offseason trudges on. The most recent Braves moves came on New Year’s Eve, as two minor leaguers agreed to contracts. The Braves signed second baseman Mitchell Tolman to a minor league deal on December 15. On December...
Boston Red Sox succumb to pressure with Rafael Devers extension
The Boston Red Sox were facing a fan revolt. Signing Rafael Devers to a long term extension means that the torches and pitchforks are being put away for now. On Wednesday afternoon, the Red Sox and Devers finally agreed to a long term extension. According to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic, Devers has received an 11 year deal worth $331 million which is set to begin in 2024.
Chicago Cubs Ranked 19th in MLB.com's Initial 2023 Power Rankings
In their first MLB power rankings for the 2023 season, MLB.com isn't impressed with the Cubs' offseason, ranking them 19th out of 30 teams.
Yardbarker
MLB.com 2023 Power Rankings: Braves considered one of baseball’s best
Most MLB rosters are nearly finalized outside of a few minor personnel adjustments. There are a couple of trade candidates like Bryan Reynolds that could be significant additions to a team’s 2023 outlook, but there are essentially no impactful free agents left on the open market, assuming Carlos Correa‘s deal with the Mets works out. With most teams set, MLB.com released the first 2023 power rankings, and the Braves came in third behind the Mets and Astros.
Yankees hire longtime Giants exec Brian Sabean
Brian Sabean is back with the New York Yankees after 30 seasons in the San Francisco Giants’ front office. The
Eric Hosmer, released by Red Sox, signs with Cubs (report)
Weeks after being released by the Red Sox, veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer has a new home. Hosmer has agreed to sign with the Cubs, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that the sides were close to a deal. Hosmer’s deal is likely for one year and worth the major league minimum because the Padres are on the hook for the remaining three years and $39 million on the eight-year deal he signed before the 2018 season.
Yardbarker
Giancarlo Stanton Has Been A Tough Opponent For All Pitchers
Facing Giancarlo Stanton is no easy task for any given pitcher. The veteran slugger is known for demolishing baseballs when given the opportunity and has formed a solid duo in the New York Yankees lineup alongside reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge. Stanton was acquired by the Yankees after the...
Rafael Devers contract makes Braves look even better with Austin Riley
The Atlanta Braves look all the wiser after looking at the contract extension the Boston Red Sox gave Rafael Devers. The Boston Red Sox didn’t exactly make their fanbase very happy throughout this offseason. Specifically, they were unable to give shortstop Xander Bogaerts an acceptable contract offer. Then, after negotiating with him at the MLB Winter Meetings, the San Diego Padres swooped in with an 11-year, $280 million contract extension. Bogaerts accepted.
FanSided
