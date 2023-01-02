Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Solana's SOL Token Surges 20% as Dog Coin Bonk Fires Up Community Interest
Solana's SOL has surged about 20% in the past 24 hours even as larger cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) barely moved, as a decision by newly launched shiba inu-themed token Bonk (BONK) to do a large airdrop generated interest in the Solana community. SOL leapt back above $13...
zycrypto.com
Here’s Why Solana’s Future Is Still Bright Despite SOL Price Nuking 97% Below ATH: Vitalik Buterin
Solana, the crypto once backed by FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, is one of the leading Layer 1 networks to have suffered in the enduring crypto winter. Despite the prices of top crypto assets like bitcoin and Ethereum remaining relatively stable over the last four weeks, SOL has bled out. However,...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Solana maintains positive start to 2023 with green trading
The cryptocurrency market cap saw minor net inflows of around $740 million over the past 24 hours and currently stands at $807.70 billion — up 0.07%. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market caps decreased by 0.01% to $322.15 billion and 0.15% to $148.80 billion, respectively. The top 10 cryptocurrencies traded...
CNBC
Solana's slide accelerates — $50 billion in value wiped from the cryptocurrency in 2022
Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB climbing to $1 depends on…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has fallen by around 65% since the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May this year. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX also had a particularly adverse impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With the end of 2022 dawning, SHIB was trading at $0.00000807 on the charts. With a market capitalization of $4.7 billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the 17th largest cryptocurrency today. SHIB is the second-most popular memecoin too, trailing only Dogecoin (DOGE).
FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday
When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
u.today
"Crypto King” Barry Silbert Hits Back at Cameron Winklevoss
Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, responded to an open letter by Cameron Winklevoss on Wednesday addressing DCG’s supposed $1.675 billion debt. Silbert’s tweet focused on denying any missed payments, assuring that DCG had never missed an interest payment and was current on all loans outstanding, with the next payment due in May 2023.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.
"I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."
Tesla Stock Tanks As JPMorgan Sees Margin Pressures Following Q4 Deliveries
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares moved sharply lower Tuesday, following on from their worst annual performance on record, after softer-than-expected fourth quarter delivery figures and a price target cut from analysts at JPMorgan. JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman lowered his price target on Tesla by $25, to $125 per...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Reveals What He’s Bullish On for 2023
Vitalik Buterin, the founder of smart contract protocol Ethereum (ETH), is breaking down what he’s bullish on for 2023. The crypto pioneer says that he’s hopeful Ethereum will reach the “basic roll-up scaling” milestone in his roadmap diagram shared on Twitter. Buterin says that milestone includes...
Bitcoin Starts the New Year Off On the Wrong Foot
The transition to the new year has not been particularly upsetting for cryptocurrencies, and for Bitcoin in particular. The king of digital currencies was down 0.2% at $16,551.22 in the past 24 hours, according to data firm CoinGecko. Cryptocurrency prices did not move much in the last week of 2022....
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise; Solana surges 18% as new dog coin spikes interest
Bitcoin and Ether rose in Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia, along with all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Solana led gains with an 18% surge, followed by Cardano and BNB. Fast facts. Bitcoin edged up 0.83% to US$16,817 in the 24 hours to 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba inu (SHIB) investors are moving to Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have greatly relied on billionaire Elon Musk to pump their tokens. However, their value has dropped drastically ever since Musk got busy with managing Twitter. In this article, we will take a closer look at Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) and explain why investors of these tokens are heavily invested in Snowfall Protocol SNW. Let’s dive right in!
cryptoslate.com
Research: Only 150K Bitcoin remain in Future OI as switch to risk-off fast approaches
Bitcoin (BTC) began the year risk-off — as seen in the Futures Open Interest (OI) Crypto-Margined metric displayed below. The decline in BTC Futures OI percentage seen from July 2021 into 2022 portrayed a recovery into a risk-on narrative throughout 2022. However, starting at almost the lowest point in two years, risk is coming off the table fast as we begin 2023.
securities.io
Solana Thrives on BONK Meme Coin Hype; SOL Price Approaches Crucial Hurdle
Solana (SOL) suffered a peculiarly more significant price pullback than most rival alts for the majority of last year due to its substantial presence in the balance sheets of financially afflicted FTX and its affiliated entities. The token’s recent market performance has, however, seemingly restored confidence among investors. A price recovery to double-digit territory fresh into the year wiped away the bulk of FTX contagion-inspired losses making token holders growingly convinced that the tides could be turning good.
cryptoslate.com
Grayscale Ethereum Trust trades at record 59% discount
The Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) is trading at a record-low discount rate of 59%, according to the data shared by the crypto influencer DB. The Grayscale trust gathers money from institutions that wish to invest in various cryptocurrencies but want to avoid the challenges of buying, storing, or safekeeping their crypto. The funds collected under ETHE are used to purchase Ethereum (ETH) to expose institutional investors to ETH passively.
cryptoslate.com
Lido now has the highest DeFi TVL as LDO increases 17%
Ethereum (ETH) staking protocol Lido (LDO) is now the dominant DeFi protocol based on the total value of assets locked (TVL) in its ecosystem, according to DeFillama data. Lido’s TVL overtook that of MakerDAO (MKR) in the last 24 hours after rising by 0.57% to $5.90 billion. According to the data aggregator, this places Lido’s dominance at 15.23% of the entire DeFi TVL of $38.68 billion.
