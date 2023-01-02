ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
GEORGIA STATE
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
R.A. Heim

A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington

Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
WASHINGTON STATE
Austin American-Statesman

'I'm a survivor': Austin WW2 vet Karl Schmitt has packed a lot into 100 years

After tromping through Italy and France — hauling heavy stacks of ammunition, crawling through battlefields, and being pulled from his company for months because of unhealed frozen feet — Karl Schmitt confronted mortality on Jan. 8, 1945. The Austinite, who turned 100 in July, lost his sense of composure during a bombardment near the Moder River in Alsace, France, when a piece of shrapnel tore into his foot. ...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy