fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Jan. 5 morning forecast
FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews says it's going to be a tranquil Thursday. Temperatures do head up tomorrow but then will dip down again a bit for the weekend.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: January 6-8
LUBBOCK, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 13: The Josh Abbott Band performs before the college football game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Iowa State Cyclones at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore. Josh Abbott Band at Billy Bob's. The Lubbock-based...
fox4news.com
2 dead after overnight crash on I-30 in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a crash on I-30 that left two people dead early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 2:30 a.m., when investigators said a motorcycle slammed into the back of a car that was stalled in the westbound lanes or the right shoulder of the interstate, near Alta Mere Drive.
fox4news.com
Dallas ISD welcomes back students to schools damaged in 2019 tornado
The reopening is happening just in time for the then-displaced freshman at Thomas Jefferson High School. They are now seniors. This January opening will give them five months to enjoy this new state-of-the-art building before graduating.
fox4news.com
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting in far north Dallas
Dallas police are trying to piece together what led up to a mass shooting before dawn. Five people were shot. Three of them died.
fox4news.com
1 dead after UPS truck trailer crashes through guardrail in Ferris, falls into creek below
FERRIS, Texas - One person is dead after an 18-wheeler crashed through a guardrail and landed in a creek in Ferris. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on southbound Interstate 45, just south of the Malloy Bridge Road. The UPS truck pulling two trailers crashed into a...
fox4news.com
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into back of Dallas Fire-Rescue truck
DALLAS - A woman is in critical condition and has been charged with DWI after crashing into the back of a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just after 2:30 a.m., in the southbound lanes of N. Stemmons Freeway, near Storey Lane. Firefighters were already on the...
fox4news.com
Man hit, killed by train in Kennedale
KENNEDALE, Texas - A man was hit and killed by a freight train in southeast Tarrant County. The sheriff’s office said it happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday. A northbound Union Pacific train struck the victim in Kennedale, southeast of Fort Worth. The man died at the hospital. No...
fox4news.com
North Texas rescue dog has 17 puppies
A stray dog that was on the run for months gave birth to 17 puppies over the holidays. A rescue group in Justin is now caring for the exhausted mom and her large, adorable litter.
fox4news.com
Parade held to celebrate South Oak Cliff football team's state title
DALLAS - The South Oak Cliff High School Football team finally got to celebrate making history, becoming the first Dallas ISD football team to win back-to-back UIL state championships. The Golden Bears defended their state title in December. Afterward, the parade was re-scheduled because of the arctic blast, but about...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fiery Crash Closes Central Expressway Early Monday Morning
A fiery crash closed U.S. Highway 75 at Mockingbird Lane early Monday morning. The southbound lanes of Central Expressway were closed just after 4 a.m. when a crash involving a car and a pickup truck. The truck crashed into the lane divider and burst into flames. The driver of the...
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Trash Piles as City Fails to Pick Up
Trash always piles up over holidays but in some Dallas neighborhoods, residents complain a lack of city collection has made things far worse this holiday season. It comes after a Dec. 5 trash collection schedule change that was supposed to improve service. Residents said Monday there was no city collection...
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
fox4news.com
Texas governor asks lawmakers to revise ankle monitor system following North Texas murders
DALLAS - The governor is calling for changes to the state’s ankle monitor system because of two murder cases in North Texas involving parolees. Gov. Greg Abbott pushed for a probe last month after the two parolees were accused of committing murders while wearing ankle monitors. The governor's letter...
fox4news.com
Officer-involved shooting in Watauga leaves 1 dead
WATAUGA, Texas - Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Watauga shot and killed a man who they said pointed a gun at officers early Friday morning. This incident started at about 3:30 a.m., when police were called about a "suicidal person" at a home in the 7700 block of Virgie Court.
fox4news.com
Fans give TCU football team a big send-off to national championship game
The Horned Frogs are about to depart North Texas for Southern California as they get ready for the national championship game. FOX 4's Shannon Murray is live where the team is getting a huge send-off.
fox4news.com
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Fort Worth home
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who hit two parked cars and then crashed into a home. Investigators said it all started with the driver speeding through a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Interstate 20 Thursday night. The home on Curtis Court was badly...
