Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Jan. 5 morning forecast

FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews says it's going to be a tranquil Thursday. Temperatures do head up tomorrow but then will dip down again a bit for the weekend.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: January 6-8

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 13: The Josh Abbott Band performs before the college football game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Iowa State Cyclones at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore. Josh Abbott Band at Billy Bob's. The Lubbock-based...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 dead after overnight crash on I-30 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a crash on I-30 that left two people dead early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 2:30 a.m., when investigators said a motorcycle slammed into the back of a car that was stalled in the westbound lanes or the right shoulder of the interstate, near Alta Mere Drive.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Man hit, killed by train in Kennedale

KENNEDALE, Texas - A man was hit and killed by a freight train in southeast Tarrant County. The sheriff’s office said it happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday. A northbound Union Pacific train struck the victim in Kennedale, southeast of Fort Worth. The man died at the hospital. No...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas rescue dog has 17 puppies

A stray dog that was on the run for months gave birth to 17 puppies over the holidays. A rescue group in Justin is now caring for the exhausted mom and her large, adorable litter.
JUSTIN, TX
fox4news.com

Parade held to celebrate South Oak Cliff football team's state title

DALLAS - The South Oak Cliff High School Football team finally got to celebrate making history, becoming the first Dallas ISD football team to win back-to-back UIL state championships. The Golden Bears defended their state title in December. Afterward, the parade was re-scheduled because of the arctic blast, but about...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fiery Crash Closes Central Expressway Early Monday Morning

A fiery crash closed U.S. Highway 75 at Mockingbird Lane early Monday morning. The southbound lanes of Central Expressway were closed just after 4 a.m. when a crash involving a car and a pickup truck. The truck crashed into the lane divider and burst into flames. The driver of the...
PLANO, TX
B93

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Trash Piles as City Fails to Pick Up

Trash always piles up over holidays but in some Dallas neighborhoods, residents complain a lack of city collection has made things far worse this holiday season. It comes after a Dec. 5 trash collection schedule change that was supposed to improve service. Residents said Monday there was no city collection...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Officer-involved shooting in Watauga leaves 1 dead

WATAUGA, Texas - Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Watauga shot and killed a man who they said pointed a gun at officers early Friday morning. This incident started at about 3:30 a.m., when police were called about a "suicidal person" at a home in the 7700 block of Virgie Court.
WATAUGA, TX
fox4news.com

Suspected drunken driver crashes into Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who hit two parked cars and then crashed into a home. Investigators said it all started with the driver speeding through a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Interstate 20 Thursday night. The home on Curtis Court was badly...
FORT WORTH, TX

