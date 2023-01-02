Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa police investigate midtown apartment shooting that sent 1 to hospital
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police responded to a shots fired report near 51st and Yale at the Old South Apartments Wednesday afternoon. When officers arrived they found a man shot in a car. A friend came to pick him up from the scene and transport him. TPD reported...
Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns
CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
Officials: Escapee led deputies on wild manhunt in Wagoner Co.
We're learning new details about an escaped inmate's run from the law and how he was captured in Wagoner County.
Tulsa police close 95.5% of 2022 homicides
Tulsa police solved 65 of 68 homicides in 2022. There are three homicide investigations remain open.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Exposing Himself On Two Occasions In Same Month
Tulsa Police say a man is back in jail after being arrested for indecent exposure just two weeks after he was first arrested for exposing himself. Detectives say the victims helped put Austin Smith in jail both times. Investigators say Smith was first arrested in early December for exposing himself...
KTUL
19-year-old Tulsa man pleads guilty to January 2022 killing
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 19-year-old Tulsa man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Indian Country Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Sir Michael Morgan admitted to shooting and killing 18-year-old Isaiah Jones on Jan. 29, 2022, Johnson said. Morgan told the court he believed Jones was involved...
1 Dead, 1 In Custody As Police Investigate Tulsa's 1st Homicide Of 2023
Tulsa Police have identified the victim killed in a deadly shooting on Tuesday morning. Police say 40-year-old Byron Speed died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds following an argument with his brother. According to police, investigators determined that there was a family argument at a home before 39-year-old Clifton Speed, shot...
Active search for driver who shot at Cherokee County deputies during chase
Cherokee County deputies are actively looking for a suspect who shot at them multiple times after a high-speed chase Tuesday night.
Police: Man shoots, kills brother in first Tulsa homicide of 2023
Police found a man shot to death at a north Tulsa apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The suspect is in custody.
Tulsa man pleads guilty to second degree murder
TULSA, Okla. — Attorney Clint Johnson confirmed, a Tulsa man who caused the death of an 18-year-old and seriously injured a second teenager after instigating a shooting in north Tulsa pleaded guilty in court. Sir Michael Morgan Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country. Morgan...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Spits Blood on Officer
A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging public intoxication, and placing bodily wastes or fluids upon a government employee or contractor. According to an affidavit, Nicole Becerra was arrested around 3 am on a public intoxication on January 1st. While being searched in...
KTUL
Man allegedly shoots, kills brother after family fight in Tulsa's first homicide of 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been shot to death just three days into the new year. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to a call of a shooting just after 12:45 a.m. at a home near East 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Police say man shot, killed another man in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2023 Tuesday morning. Police said just after midnight, they found a man with gunshot wounds outside of a house near West 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard in north Tulsa. Medics began rendering aid, but...
1 In Custody After Attempted Tulsa Car Dealership Burglary
Tulsa Police arrested one person, and are searching for others after the trio attempted to break into cars at a dealership near South Memorial Drive and East 51st Street. Police said the three people were trying to break into customers' cars waiting to have work done on them at the Bob Moore Jeep Dealership.
KTUL
Muskogee County deputies arrest man for allegedly trafficking fentanyl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man for allegedly possessing fentanyl. On Dec. 30 around 10 p.m., deputies said they made an interaction with Bryant Allen James at a business. During the contact, James told deputies he had drugs hidden in his...
Nowata police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic
NOWATA, Okla. — A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic on Monday. The Nowata Police Department (NPD) said the officer was directing traffic for the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office after a pickup truck pulling a trailer went off U.S. Highway 169 into a ditch. Northbound lanes of the highway were then blocked.
KTUL
Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
OHP: 19-year-old killed in Okmulgee Co. crash
Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man in Okmulgee County.
OHP releases identity of man killed along Turner Turnpike
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on a local turnpike.
