Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AkronTed RiversAkron, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Mantua man charged after wrong-way crash in Solon
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Mantua man is now charged after causing a wrong-way crash on New Year’s Eve. The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on US 422 near the Liberty Road overpass. Solon police said Nicholas James Gutowski was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when he...
cleveland19.com
Stark County woman gets 6th OVI on New Years Eve, OSHP says
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
Victims identified in fatal Trumbull County crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to County Line Turnpike Road around 12:45 a.m. This is half a mile east of Phalanx Mills Herner Road.
WFMJ.com
Two from Warren killed in Southington crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed two lives of two people from Warren in Trumbull County early Wednesday. First responders from Southington and Farmington answering a call about two people not moving inside heavily damaged vehicle in a ditch along County Line-Turnpike Road just before 1 a.m.
YAHOO!
Mystery solved? Canton police have person of interest in missing motorcyclist case
CANTON – Police have identified a person of interest in the case of the missing motorcyclist. Lt. Dennis Garren said the investigation is ongoing into the accident that left emergency personnel searching for hours Friday for the operator of a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle on Interstate 77 and snarled traffic.
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for man accused of killing Akron mom, injuring her 5-year-old daughter
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 39-year-old man accused of murdering an Akron mom and injuring her five-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve pleaded not guilty in Akron Municipal Court Wednesday. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested Christopher Mason on Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals...
Man still hospitalized, in serious condition after hit-skip crash in Akron
A 69-year-old man is fighting for his life after an early morning hit-skip accident in Akron.
Sinkhole closes Trumbull County roadway
A large sinkhole has opened up, closing a road in Bazetta Township.
15 kids taken to hospital after West Virginia school bus crash
(WTRF) A school bus crashed Wednesday in Ohio County. Officials say the crash happened on the top of Dixons Run Road. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department says that it’s possible the bus was ran off the road by another vehicle. The bus went into a ditch and kids got tossed around, according to officials. Officials […]
16-year-old shot, killed at Mansfield hotel: Police
Police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed at a Mansfield hotel Tuesday morning.
cleveland19.com
Man dies after losing control of his car in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man died Saturday after losing control of his car while speeding, according to Akron police. Officers said the driver was eastbound on I-76 near the Kenmore Blvd. exit when he lost control and went off the right side of the highway around 2:40 p.m.
cleveland19.com
Akron police search for hit-skip driver who seriously injured pedestrian in crash
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said investigators are searching for a hit-skip diver who seriously injured a pedestrian Tuesday and fled the scene of the crash. The department is asking the public to come forward with information that could help find the driver. The crash happened at 7:06 a.m....
Family calls for justice after 69-year-old man killed by hit-skip driver
A family is heartbroken, outraged and calling for justice after a 69-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man was killed by a hit-skip driver near the University of Akron.
Police find 16-year-old girl from Wampum
Pennsylvania State Police's New Castle Unit said a girl who ran away has been found.
whbc.com
2022 Stark Traffic Fatality Count: 29
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County ends 2022 with 29 traffic deaths, ten fewer than the year before. There were 28 fatal crashes, down from 33 in 2021. But the Stark Sheriff’s Safe Communities Coalition says we should not consider that the start of a downward trend.
Canton man dies after vehicle crashes into his disabled car
A Canton man has died after crashing into a disabled vehicle on the side of Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County late Thursday night.
State police looking for Lawrence County teen who ran away
State police in New Castle are looking for a runaway teen from Wampum Borough. Alley Elizabeth Parks, 16, from Beaver Street, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information can contact troopers at 724-598-2211. ©2023 Cox Media Group...
Woman killed in I-71N crash
A woman has died and a man is in critical condition after a crash on I-71 at W. 25th Street Sunday evening, according to the EMS chief.
whbc.com
Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Statewide alert for Mansfield homicide suspect
MANSFIELD, Ohio —The Mansfield Police Department has issued a statewide alert for a homicide suspect. According to police reports, officers were called to the Quality Inn & Suites on Trimble Road around 11:00 a.m. on reports of shots fired. A 16-year-old teen, authorities say, was found dead from multiple...
Comments / 1