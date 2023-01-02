ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

thelascopress.com

Another New Restaurant Coming to Fenton

Who does not like a good steak on occasion? When you think of a thick juicy grilled steak, do you associate Texas with producing some of the best beef in the country? If you have eaten at a Texas Roadhouse, it would be easy to make that kind of connection.
FENTON, MI
The Saginaw News

KG’s Bistro opens for business in Essexville

BAY CITY, MI — KG’s Bistro is now open in Essexville, serving sandwiches, salads, soup and its signature “Wafflewiches.”. The new restaurant, located at 1480 W. Center Road, next door to Excited Goat Coffee Co., celebrated its grand opening on Dec. 23. Kyle Hanley, who owns the new restaurant with his wife, Monica Hanley, said they opened to a crowd.
ESSEXVILLE, MI
Banana 101.5

Capitol Coney Island In Flint Closing – What You Need To Know

Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors for good this month. The popular restaurant, located at the corner of Bristol and Van Slyke Roads will be permanently closing on Monday, January 16, 2023. According to a source, the property has been purchased by General Motors and will eventually be used for offices.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Crews extinguish fire in downtown Bay City commercial building

BAY CITY, MI — Bay City firefighters spent the first few hours of 2023 quelling a fire in a downtown business building. About 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, fire crews responded to the 700 block of Washington Avenue for a commercial structure fire. They arrived at the single-story building to see smoke and flames emanating from the wall above the front doorway and underneath an awning.
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Rentable electric scooters to zip around Bay City once again

BAY CITY, MI — Scooter fans rejoice: The popular Bird e-scooters will flock back to Bay City in 2023. This is the third year in a row the scooters will be available as a way to get around the city. On Monday, Jan. 3, the Bay City Commission approved an agreement with Bird Rides Inc. to allow the rentable e-scooters to return for the 2023 season.
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Big O Burgers & Barbecue coming soon to Midland

MIDLAND, MI — Saginaw-based Big O Burgers & Barbecue is expanding into the Midland market. “We’re excited for the opportunity,” said business owner Omar Linder, noting that he had been searching and praying for a Midland location for quite a while. “(There’s) a void where we can fit in there because there’s no food like what we serve in that area.”
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Jan. 2nd

Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Bay City pizzeria bustles with business, looking forward to new year. Takeout is on the menu Saturday for many, and a slice of the profits will be going to local businesses. TV5 News...
BAY CITY, MI
WILX-TV

Owosso gets new shipping option for residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine having to drive 30 minutes just to ship a package. That’s why people in Owosso are excited about its new UPS Store, located on Main Street, next to Planet Fitness. Beforehand, people in the Owosso area had to go to Flint or Lansing to...
OWOSSO, MI
Cars 108

Flint’s Genesee Valley Center Welcomes Shoppers Back to Some Mall Areas

In an update to a story, we brought you just after Christmas, Flint Township's Genesee Valley Center has reopened to shoppers... kind of. After a waterman break closed the mall the day after Christmas with reports of severe damage to many areas of the building, officials announced Friday, December 30th, that they would be reopening the mall to shoppers, but only certain areas.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Here’s your chance to hear Broadway hits live in Flint this month

FLINT, MI - Music from shows such as Wicked, Frozen, Into The Woods, Little Shop, The Sound of Music and more are coming to Flint soon for a Broadway musical. The program “Broadway Staples - A Cabaret!” is set for 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 711 S. Saginaw St. in downtown Flint.
FLINT, MI
