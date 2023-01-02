Read full article on original website
Former Bay City Commissioner, appliance shop owner Patricia Savage dies at 86
BAY CITY, MI - A former Bay City Commissioner and active community member passed away over the Christmas holiday weekend. Patricia Ann Savage on Sunday, Dec. 25 after a brief illness. She was 86 years old. Savage had served in various community roles in the city, including as a city...
Another New Restaurant Coming to Fenton
Who does not like a good steak on occasion? When you think of a thick juicy grilled steak, do you associate Texas with producing some of the best beef in the country? If you have eaten at a Texas Roadhouse, it would be easy to make that kind of connection.
KG’s Bistro opens for business in Essexville
BAY CITY, MI — KG’s Bistro is now open in Essexville, serving sandwiches, salads, soup and its signature “Wafflewiches.”. The new restaurant, located at 1480 W. Center Road, next door to Excited Goat Coffee Co., celebrated its grand opening on Dec. 23. Kyle Hanley, who owns the new restaurant with his wife, Monica Hanley, said they opened to a crowd.
See Inside This Historic Queen Anne Victorian Home For Sale in Owosso
If you're looking to buy a new home, and you want one with some character, might I suggest taking a look through this absolutely gorgeous home for sale in Owosso, Michigan?. When I say character, I mean character. Allow me to introduce you to 426 N Washington Street in Owosso.
Bay City pizzeria bustles with business, looking forward to new year
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Takeout is on the menu Saturday for many, and a slice of the profits will be going to local businesses. B and C Pizza in Bay City is just one hot spot bustling with business on New Year’s Eve, especially with the VRBO Fiesta Bowl on the same day.
Capitol Coney Island In Flint Closing – What You Need To Know
Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors for good this month. The popular restaurant, located at the corner of Bristol and Van Slyke Roads will be permanently closing on Monday, January 16, 2023. According to a source, the property has been purchased by General Motors and will eventually be used for offices.
Crews extinguish fire in downtown Bay City commercial building
BAY CITY, MI — Bay City firefighters spent the first few hours of 2023 quelling a fire in a downtown business building. About 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, fire crews responded to the 700 block of Washington Avenue for a commercial structure fire. They arrived at the single-story building to see smoke and flames emanating from the wall above the front doorway and underneath an awning.
First 2023 Genesee County baby was born at Ascension Genesys on Jan. 1
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Braylon Lee Mills was the first baby born in Genesee County in 2023. The five pound, eight ounce baby earned a lifetime of local bragging rights at 7:17 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Mills was born at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township. His parents,...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: J&S Scotti’s Coney Island under new management, focus on turnaround
BURTON, MI - Sharon Legrow and Jennifer Campbell are a pair of women who love to cook and put a smile on people’s faces. It’s why they bought J&S Scotti’s Coney Island in late February, with the focus of turning around a once-proud local restaurant back into the hearts of the Burton community.
New, familiar faces join the Bay City Commission
BAY CITY, MI - Six community leaders were sworn in to serve and represent their wards on the Bay City Commission. During its first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Bay City Commission welcomed both familiar and new faces to the commission chambers.
Grand Blanc High School's New Football Stadium Looks Great [PICS]
This $1.1M Home in Grand Blanc Gives Off Castle Vibes. This $1.1M home in Grand Blanc not only resembles a castle but also comes with a movie theatre, dance floor, stripper pole, interior sound system, 4 car garage with 2 additional spaces on lifts for parking/storage, and more. Grand Blanc...
Rentable electric scooters to zip around Bay City once again
BAY CITY, MI — Scooter fans rejoice: The popular Bird e-scooters will flock back to Bay City in 2023. This is the third year in a row the scooters will be available as a way to get around the city. On Monday, Jan. 3, the Bay City Commission approved an agreement with Bird Rides Inc. to allow the rentable e-scooters to return for the 2023 season.
Learn about the full moon during free guided hike at Chippewa Nature Center
MIDLAND, MI — Midland’s Chippewa Nature Center is hosting its first Full Moon Stroll of 2023 this Friday evening, Jan. 6. Join an interpretive naturalist for a hike from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. to enjoy this month’s full moon and learn how the tradition of naming moons began and what makes each month special.
‘The time has come for you to change,’ judge tells Bay City teen who stabbed peers in large park fight
BAY CITY, MI — Describing himself as feeling “a little jittery, nervous,” a Bay City 16-year-old appeared before a judge to learn his penalty for participating in a large brawl at a public park that left four teens suffering from stab wounds. The judge ended up giving...
Big O Burgers & Barbecue coming soon to Midland
MIDLAND, MI — Saginaw-based Big O Burgers & Barbecue is expanding into the Midland market. “We’re excited for the opportunity,” said business owner Omar Linder, noting that he had been searching and praying for a Midland location for quite a while. “(There’s) a void where we can fit in there because there’s no food like what we serve in that area.”
Bay City boys roundup: Averaging 2 points per game, unexpected star pours in 22
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the boys high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 3, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Jan. 2nd
Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Bay City pizzeria bustles with business, looking forward to new year. Takeout is on the menu Saturday for many, and a slice of the profits will be going to local businesses. TV5 News...
Owosso gets new shipping option for residents
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine having to drive 30 minutes just to ship a package. That’s why people in Owosso are excited about its new UPS Store, located on Main Street, next to Planet Fitness. Beforehand, people in the Owosso area had to go to Flint or Lansing to...
Flint’s Genesee Valley Center Welcomes Shoppers Back to Some Mall Areas
In an update to a story, we brought you just after Christmas, Flint Township's Genesee Valley Center has reopened to shoppers... kind of. After a waterman break closed the mall the day after Christmas with reports of severe damage to many areas of the building, officials announced Friday, December 30th, that they would be reopening the mall to shoppers, but only certain areas.
Here’s your chance to hear Broadway hits live in Flint this month
FLINT, MI - Music from shows such as Wicked, Frozen, Into The Woods, Little Shop, The Sound of Music and more are coming to Flint soon for a Broadway musical. The program “Broadway Staples - A Cabaret!” is set for 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 711 S. Saginaw St. in downtown Flint.
