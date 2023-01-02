BAY CITY, MI — Scooter fans rejoice: The popular Bird e-scooters will flock back to Bay City in 2023. This is the third year in a row the scooters will be available as a way to get around the city. On Monday, Jan. 3, the Bay City Commission approved an agreement with Bird Rides Inc. to allow the rentable e-scooters to return for the 2023 season.

