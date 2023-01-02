Stoughton Police Department mourning sudden death of veteran officer

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The community of Stoughton is mourning the sudden death of a veteran police officer who passed away over the weekend.

Christopher A. Davis, 42, died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home on Saturday around 9:45 p.m., according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra.

Davis, a 17-year veteran of the force, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement, McNamarra said, “Officer Davis’ kindness, bravery, dedication and devotion to his family, friends, the men and women of the Stoughton Police Department and the Stoughton community will be greatly missed. Please keep his family, friends and the members of the Stoughton Police Department in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time.”

The department displayed Davis’ motorcycle outside of police headquarters and draped black and blue bunting over it.

During his time with the department, Davis served as a member of the Stoughton Police Special Operations Unit, a defensive tactics instructor, and a certified arson investigator. He had been awarded numerous commendations from the department, including a Distinguished Service Award in 2012.

Davis leaves behind his daughter, fiancé, mother, brother, niece and grandchildren

Arrangements have not yet been announced.

The city of Brockton is also mourning the sudden passing of a veteran officer.

