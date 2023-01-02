ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Ex-boyfriend accuses George Santos of stealing his phone, not paying bills, and never going to work: report

By Joshua Zitser
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07mNbN_0k0sv4a400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uAcot_0k0sv4a400
New York Congressman-Elect George Santos speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) annual leadership meeting.

David Becker for the Washington Post/via Getty Images

  • Rep.-elect George Santos has admitted to fabricating major parts of his life story.
  • His ex-boyfriend told The New York Times that he feels gullible for believing some of the lies.
  • Santos' ex accused Santos of stealing his phone and rarely paying bills, per The Times.

George Santos is scheduled to due to take the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, but an ever-growing list of scandals and calls to resign look set to overshadow his swearing-in.

The congressman-elect has admitted that he fabricated significant parts of his life story after an investigation by The New York Times revealed that his résumé consisted of lies.

And a new article by The New York Times, published on Monday, shows that former friends and colleagues say Santos, 34, has been weaving a fictional narrative about his life for years.

Pedro Vilarva, who met Santos in 2014, dated the embattled politician for a few months before they moved in together, per The Times.

Vilarva said that Santos, elected in November to represent a Long Island district, who he found "charming and sweet," rarely contributed to bills.

"He used to say he would get money from Citigroup, he was an investor," said Vilarva, per The Times. "One day it's one thing, one day it's another thing. He never ever actually went to work."

Citigroup told The Times it had no record of Santos ever working there. Goldman Sachs, which Santos also listed as a former workplace, told the newspaper it had no record of his employment.

In 2015, Vilarva said that Santos surprised him with plane tickets to Hawaii. However, the tickets did not exist, The Times said. The newspaper reported that at a similar time, Vilarva noticed that his cell phone had gone missing.

He said he believed that Santos stole it and pawned it, per The Times.

After these incidents, Vilarva told the newspaper that he searched Santos' name online and discovered that Brazilian police wanted him.

In 2008, The Times reported that Santos, then 19, was accused of stealing a checkbook of the man his mother was caring for.

Citing Brazilian court records, the newspaper said that Santos used the checkbook to make fraudulent purchases. Two years later, The Times said, he confessed to the crime and was charged, but the case remains unresolved.

This revelation was the breaking point for Santos' ex-boyfriend, he told the newspaper. "I woke up in the morning, and I packed my stuff all in trash bags, and I called my father, and I left," he said.

Vilarva told The Times he was gullible for believing Santos, who was elected in November, and added that he is worried about the impact the politician's apparent propensity for lying could have if he becomes — and remains — an elected official.

"I would be scared to have someone like that in charge — having so much power in his hands," he said, per The Times.

Insider was unable to reach Santos for comment.

Prosecutors in New York said Wednesday they are investigating Santos.

"The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning," said Anne T. Donnelly, a Republican and district attorney in Nassau County, according to The Associated Press .

"The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," Donnelly said, adding: "If a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it."

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 620

The Truth
2d ago

Republicans don't care.. They just don't wanna lose anymore seats, Nothing is going to happen to him .. Now if it was a Democrat then that would be a whole different story, Every Republican would be calling for a investigation...

Reply(58)
397
Esther Brown
2d ago

Sounds exactly like the NEW and exciting DEFUNCT GOP party...all about who can tell the most lies in a campaign, who can conjure up the best conspiracy theories or propaganda ideas. This less than human guy among ALL his lies even lied about his mother's death. The GOP is really DEAD.. the leadership no longer have any integrity bc if they did they would not allow this NY FRAUD to be sworn in tomorrow into Congress.

Reply(12)
228
tRuMp LOST.....
2d ago

Congressman Al Franklin resigned for joking about a photo because he feels accountable for his actions, Never would a republican do that even for CRIMES much worse!

Reply(8)
139
Related
The Independent

George Santos’ former landlord claims rep-elect left Queens apartment with a ‘lot of damage’

Embattled congressman-elect George Santos left his Queens apartment with massive damage before moving on with his campaign trail, his former landlord has said.Mr Santos and his sister Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos lived in the apartment in Whitestone until three months ago, the New York Post reported. The landlord of the two-bedroom 960-sq-ft apartment said that the siblings never paid rent late, but did cause damage. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos told the Post.The outlet also reported that the modest residence, bought in 1999 for $200,000,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies

Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
TheDailyBeast

D.C. Bar Panel Deals Blow to Rudy Giuliani’s Quest to Keep Law License

Rudy Giuliani suffered a setback Thursday as the D.C. Bar’s attorney disciplinary committee announced he likely violated at least one attorney practice rule while embarking on his bid to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Pennsylvania. The decision, which is only tentative, came after the D.C. bar’s disciplinary counsel’s office argued that the former Trump attorney had “weaponized his law license to bring a frivolous action in an attempt to undermine the Constitution.” Giuliani defended his work on the failed election fraud lawsuit last week, which sought to toss votes cast in Pennsylvania in 2020 and was ultimately rejected by a judge. Giuliani’s law license in D.C. was temporarily suspended last year due to a suspension in New York that called for disciplinary action over “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the presidential election. Disciplinary proceedings are still ongoing, and Giuliani could get off with a warning—or he could lose his D.C. license altogether.Read it at Bloomberg
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

807K+
Followers
47K+
Post
498M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy