One of Twitter's landlords has sued the company, saying it owes $136,000 in unpaid rent for an office in San Francisco

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Elon Musk completed his takeover of Twitter in late October.

Carina Johansen/Getty Images

  • One of Twitter's landlords has sued the company over unpaid rent for an office in San Francisco.
  • The landlord is claiming $136,260 in unpaid rent, plus costs.
  • The lawsuit relates to Twitter's office at the Hartford Building, near Chinatown.

One of Twitter's landlords is suing the social-media company, saying it owes $136,260 in unpaid rent for an office in San Francisco.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, relates to Twitter's office at the Hartford Building, rather than its headquarters on San Francisco's Market Street. It says Twitter has breached its lease for its premises on the 30th floor of the Hartford Building "by failing to pay rent due."

The landlord of the Hartford Building, which is at 650 California Street, served Twitter a default notice on December 16, telling the company it had five days to pay the rent it owed or it would break the terms of the lease, according to a copy of the notice attached to the lawsuit, which was first reported by Bloomberg .

If Twitter refused to pay, the landlord, Columbia Reit - 650 California, could take legal action, such as starting eviction proceedings and seeking damages from Twitter for breach of contract, the notice says.

Twitter's office at the Hartford Building comprises the entire 30th floor of the 34-story tower and covers about 15,500 square feet, per court documents. Twitter has sublet the office to Dentsu International Americas, a Japanese marketing and public relations company, since October 2022, according to the lawsuit.

Twitter, Columbia Reit - 650 California, and Dentsu didn't immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment, made outside normal working hours.

Since taking ownership of Twitter in late October, Elon Musk has embarked on wide-ranging cost-cutting, including laying off more than half of the company's staff. He's also cut down on staff perks like free food and work trips .

The New York Times reported in mid-December that Twitter was weeks behind on rent payments for its San Francisco headquarters on Market Street and other global offices.

Other companies with offices at the Hartford Building include Credit Suisse , Affirm , and WeWork .

Musk is the world's second-richest person, worth an estimated $137 billion.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Business Insider

