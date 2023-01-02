Effective: 2023-01-05 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side infrastructure. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 16 to 22 feet with dangerous rip currents. Sets up to 25 feet will be possible during the highest surf. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM PST Thursday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 4 AM Thursday to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and beach erosion. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high tides will be near 5.8 feet between 8 AM to 9 AM PST.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO