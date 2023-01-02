Read full article on original website
Climate change threatens ‘fluffy’ algae balls with extinction
The climate crisis could kill off the endangered rare underwater "marimo" algae balls by exposing them to sunlight, according to a new study at the University of Tokyo.Marimo are living fluffy balls of green algae and the world’s largest marimo can be found in Lake Akan in Hokkaido, Japan’s northern main island.They are sheltered from too much winter sunlight by a thick layer of ice and snow, but the ice is thinning at the site due to the climate crisis.Researchers found that the algae could survive bright light for up to four hours and would recover if then placed under...
Scientist
Animals Are Shape-Shifting in Response to a Warming World
At the South African nature preserve where Mira Warrington and colleagues study Cape ground squirrels (Xerus inauris), the maximum daily temperature has increased by about 2.5 °C in just 18 years. The animals have evolved a quiver of tactics to tolerate the region’s sweltering heat, says Warrington, a conservation ecologist at the University of Manitoba. Sprawling flat on the ground in a pose called splooting, for example, helps the animals shed heat from their less furry undersides. The squirrels also take shady respites under their bushy tails, which they curl above their heads like tiny parasols. When it’s really hot, the fossorial mammals retreat to their burrows to cool off. But Warrington warns that, even with all these options for keeping cool, “still they could be at the limits of their tolerance” due to such a rapid climactic shift.
Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath
Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
CNET
A Coyote Unexpectedly Killed a Human in 2009. Scientists Now Know Why
In 2009, 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell was attacked by a pack of coyotes while on a hike at the Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Canada. She was just about to start the popular Skyline Trail when climbers in the area saw the animals close- in, unprovoked. Onlookers called...
Alligators in Frozen Lakes Stick Their Snouts Out of Ice to Survive
"They can sense when ice is forming, and they position themselves so the ice forms around their snout," said an ecologist and alligator expert at the University of North Florida.
Angler paid almost $70,000 for fishing the Columbia and Snake rivers this year
Rewards increase for catching the predators that consume millions of young salmon and steelhead.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River
Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River. The video below is slow, grim, impressive, and beautiful all at once. If you were to swap yourself with the elk in this video, the experience would undoubtedly rank among your worst nightmares. From the perspective...
Woolly Mammoth Hybrids Could Be Roaming Earth in Just Five Years
Scientists are hoping to create Asian elephants that can withstand sub-zero temperatures like mammoths once did in order to help conserve the Arctic.
The Biggest Fish of 2022
In 2022, we watched angling records fall like dominos from the North Carolina coast all the way to the Colorado Rockies. Anglers hoisted massive tuna, big brook trout, and hefty blue cats from the depths of rivers, bays, oceans, and high mountain lakes. Then there was the 6,000-pound sunfish pulled ashore in Portugal—perhaps the biggest bony fish of all time. It’s been a banner year for big fish from all over the world. Here are five of our favorites.
Weird Fish With Milky, Mushy 'Marshmallow' Flesh Prompt Warning
"We need to urgently find out what is turning our snapper into marshmallows," Trish Rea, a fisher and analyst for LegaSea, told Newsweek.
Rare evidence that dinosaurs feasted on mammals uncovered
Sometime during the Cretaceous Period 120 million years ago a dinosaur wolfed down its last meal — a small mammal the size of a mouse. And it's still there.
Polar bears vanishing from ‘polar bear capital of the world’ in Canada
Polar bears are disappearing fast from the western part of Hudson Bay on the southern tip of the Canadian Arctic, according to a government survey. The report said there had been a dramatic decline in the of number of female bears and cubs in particular. Researchers have flown over the...
Scientists Make Historic ‘Jurassic Park’-Esque Discovery in Dinosaur Fossil
For years, we’ve all assumed that dinosaurs were at the top of the food chain. Generally, we’ve accepted that they ate mammals, fish, lizards, other dinosaurs, and whatever else they could get their mouths on. Surprisingly, there was no scientific evidence that suggested that dinosaurs ate mammals. Earlier...
Cape Gazette
Hunting and fishing in 2023 will be a guessing game
I would like to tell you what you can expect to have in your fish box or your game bag in 2023, but unlike the bean counters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other government guessing agencies, all I can do is look at what was available in 2022, and hope the good numbers hold up and the bad numbers don’t get any worse.
Scientists believe a large species of Rhinoceros lived alongside humans over 29,000 years ago
Elasmotherium; the Siberian 'Unicorn'Photo byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. The Elasmotherium, also known as the giant rhinoceros or the Siberian unicorn, was a species of rhinoceros that lived during the Pleistocene era. It was a massive animal, with some specimens reaching up to five meters in length and three meters in height.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of Connecticut?
The State Bird of Connecticut is The American Robin. The Connecticut state bird is usually unmarked and lays three to five eggs at a time. Females incubate their eggs for two weeks. The young robins usually survive for only a few months. The American robin is a member of the...
California's endangered salmon population plummets amid new threat
Winter-run Chinook salmon numbers are at the lowest they've ever been. But scientists say it's not because of high temperatures or the historic drought. Instead, they say, it's their diet.
These Arctic Reindeer Are Thriving on Grass Popsicles
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. As the Arctic warms, concern for the plight of Santa’s favorite sleigh pullers is...
natureworldnews.com
Animals Found to Play Crucial Role in Reforestation Despite Significant Decline of Wildlife Populations by 70%
Animals can help in reforestation efforts through the process of animal seed dispersal, a behavior where animals disperse plant seeds by eating them and releasing them through feces, as found by a new study led by researchers from the United States. Animals and Wildlife Populations. The study was published in...
Snow fleas spotted in Michigan snow may be key to scientific advances
This winter, Michiganders have spotted tiny pests in the snow that have adapted to survive the cold by synthetizing an antifreeze-like protein scientists hope could be a key to developing better organ donor technology and tastier cold foods. Hypogastrura nivicola are commonly known as snow fleas because they are most often visible in the snow and jump, according to the Michigan State University extension service. ...
