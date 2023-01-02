Three ECU football players choosing to leave school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three East Carolina University football players have announced they will be leaving the program.

Jireh Wilson (ECU Sports Information photo)

Starting offensive lineman Noah Henderson said he will opt out of his final year and will declare for the NFL draft. Cornerback Damel Hickman has announced he’s entering the transfer portal. That hurts the secondary.

North Carolina State’s Devin Carter (88) stretches for extra yards in the grasp of East Carolina’s Damel Hickman (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Northside Jacksonville High School graduate Jireh Wilson will also be transferring. The Pirates’ star safety snagged a team-high three interceptions this season and added 46 tackles.

