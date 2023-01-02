Read full article on original website
Why this Singaporean food vendor serves the best fish and chips in NYC
Pass the tartar sauce! The dark-horse breakout hit of Midtown’s Singaporean-themed Urban Hawker food hall, filled with such East Asian specialties as stingray fried rice and murtabak, turns out to be a plate of fish and chips. The buzzy new hall is home to seventeen vendors, eleven of them hailing directly from Singapore, which is famous for its diverse street food culture, with stalls typically neatly organized into what are known as hawker centers. The block-long Big Apple interpretation of the original, rather unexpectedly located at the base of an office building on West 50th and 51st Streets, between Sixth and...
I tried Gordon Ramsay's NYC fish-and-chips restaurant. With overpriced and under-seasoned food, it wasn't worth it.
Insider's reporter thought the batter and fish quality at Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips were good, but she was disappointed by the lack of seasoning.
Best Potato Latkes (Crisped-to-Perfection) from Israel's #1 Chef
For years, you had to live in Tel Aviv or Paris, just to get your hands on Israeli Chef Eyal Shani's signature street-food dishes served in devour-able pitas at Miznon. He's the king of the original whole-roasted cauliflower. The cuisinier of fluffy falafel. And the lord of latkes. So, it was only a matter of time before the United States got their dose of Shani, when his first of four outposts opened in New York City.
Beans and Greens Tartine
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Drizzle olive oil on both sides of the bread. Bake in the preheated oven until light golden brown, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Add Swiss chard and cook for 2 minutes. Transfer chard to a bowl of cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain and squeeze out as much excess water from the chard as possible using your hands. Roughly chop.
Sheng Jian Bao (Pan-Fried Pork Buns)
These Taiwanese Sheng Jian Bao created by Tiffany Kim are pillowy, savory, and crispy. The light, tender dough creates a fluffy bao that Kim says is one of her favorite breakfast dishes. They are packed with rich flavors from the pork, dashi powder, oyster sauce, and green onions. Best of all, when you pan-fry these bao, they become crispy on the bottom for a delectable textural contrast.
Once Upon a Chef’s Beef Stew Is Rich, Complex, and Fuss-Free
When I was growing up, our family’s beef stew never included green peas. Maybe that’s because my brother and I didn’t care for them then (we do now), or perhaps because of broader family traditions and tastes. The beef stew recipe from Once Upon a Chef doesn’t include green peas, either, and is the only one in this showdown that omits them. I wondered if, compared to the other recipes, this one would fall flat without the little pops of sweetness. Perhaps the good amount of red wine would make up for it — the recipe uses two cups of it. The other classic stew elements are all present in the recipe (cubes of beef chuck roast, onions, garlic, carrots, potatoes, herbs), so I was hopeful that the stew would satisfy.
Spicy Stir-Fried Garlic Potatoes
If there is one dish I grew up eating that I absolutely loved, it’s puri bhaaji. Waiting in the queue on the bustling Mumbai streets with my mum for the street hawker to serve us a simple thali with this bhaaji, crispy fried puris, shrikhand and pickle on the side was always the highlight of the day. This batata mix is (dare I say!) the soul of Mumbai city – stir-fried potatoes with garlic, green chilli and turmeric.
