Fort Wayne, IN

Car crashes into Waynedale church

By Emily Dwire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A car crashed through the wall of a Waynedale church early Monday morning as most of the region is under a Dense Fog Advisory.

Emergency crews were called to Waynedale Baptist Church in the 600 block of Lower Huntington Rd. just before 7 a.m. A WANE 15 crew member reported a car went through the side of the building near one of the entrances.

It’s not clear what led to the crash, and there is no official word on any injuries.

