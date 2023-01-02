Dry January is an international "event" - original started in the UK in 2013. The idea was and still is, to show off the incredible benefits of a alcohol free time. In January many now want to step on the “alcohol brake” and treat their liver to a few relieving detox weeks – not only because during the cold months the amount of defense cells in the body can be reduced by alcohol, and they may even be destroyed. Your body could become more vulnerable to infections as a result. But many people also want to check how difficult it is for them to stay without a beer after work, a glass of wine with dinner, or a weekend drink, in general.

11 HOURS AGO