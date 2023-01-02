ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The List

How To Motivate Yourself To Drink More Water

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. We all know it's important to drink water, but the benefits of staying hydrated daily are so vast, it's actually a necessity to keep filling up your water bottle. According to the CDC, when you get dehydrated, you lose your ability to think straight and can become moody and uneasy. It also leads to an array of serious health issues, including kidney problems and constipation.
Tyla

What happens to your body when you do dry January

As many of us may have indulged in far too many glasses of wine over Christmas, so taking part in Dry January might be a good opportunity to give the liver a bit of break. The popular sobriety challenge has been around for a few years now, but some people might not see the point if you are just going to crack open a can again on 1 February.
EverydayHealth.com

Doing Dry January? 5 Hacks for Giving Up Alcohol

The first few days of Dry January — the month when some people choose to abstain from alcohol entirely — were probably a breeze. You were just coming off the holiday season, when you may have been drinking more than usual. A break felt like just what your body needed.
The Independent

7 Dry January tips for quitting drinking in the new year

A new year is nearly upon us, meaning thousands of people are about to attempt Dry January 2023.The aim of Dry January is to go alcohol-free for 31 days, offering your body and mind the chance for a reset. The initiative is in its 11th year and its popularity is rising.A recent study estimated that one in seven (17 per cent) of UK adults will take part in Dry January in 2023.But staying committed to being alcohol-free for 31 days can be challenging, especially for those socialising where alcohol is likely to be consumed. Studies have shown that a third...
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying In 2023 Because They Practically Guarantee Weight Gain

New year, new you! If you’re like most of us, you probably have some lofty resolutions for yourself in place–and if weight loss is on that list, it’s time to get serious about the food you’re putting into your body. However, figuring out exactly what you should and shouldn’t eat can be tricky. If you find yourself struggling to put together a weight-conscious grocery list, we can help you out a bit by bringing in some expert advice about exactly what to leave on the shelf.
Anna S.

Dry January - or why not a Dry Year? The benefits of alcohol abstinence in a timeline.

Dry January is an international "event" - original started in the UK in 2013. The idea was and still is, to show off the incredible benefits of a alcohol free time. In January many now want to step on the “alcohol brake” and treat their liver to a few relieving detox weeks – not only because during the cold months the amount of defense cells in the body can be reduced by alcohol, and they may even be destroyed. Your body could become more vulnerable to infections as a result. But many people also want to check how difficult it is for them to stay without a beer after work, a glass of wine with dinner, or a weekend drink, in general.
TheConversationAU

Don’t like drinking plain water? 10 healthy ideas for staying hydrated this summer

Have you heard the saying “water is life?” Well, it’s true. Water is an essential nutrient. Our body cannot produce sufficient water to live, so we need to consume water through food and fluids to survive. Maintaining hydration is one of the most fundamental components of good health. But lots of people don’t like drinking plain water much. The good news is there are many other healthy ways to help you stay hydrated. Why hydration is important Water is vital for many aspects of body functioning. About half our blood is “blood plasma”, which is over 90% water. Blood plasma is essential...
InMaricopa

Top 5 reasons to drink water

It is generally recommended that adults drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day, although the exact amount of water needed can vary based on factors such as age, gender, weight, and activity level.
shefinds

Is Diet Soda Really Better For You? We Asked Health Experts

We probably don’t have to tell you twice that you should avoid excessive amounts of sugary soda if you want to lead a healthy life. It’s no secret that sugar can be detrimental to your body when you have too much of it. For this reason, many people o...
MedicalXpress

Dry January: Giving up alcohol can mean better sleep, weight loss and more energy

As the holidays end, millions of Americans give up alcohol during a month-long sobriety challenge called "Dry January." During a time of multiple celebrations, alcohol consumption can easily get away from us. One glass becomes two, two glasses become three, and suddenly, the bottle's gone. "Addiction sneaks up on you,"...
The Dogington Post

Is Your Dog Drinking More Water Than Usual? Read This

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. If you noticed that your dog has been draining his water bowl more than usual, it could be a cause for concern. There are several reasons why your dog is...
CBS Denver

Colorado doctor shares the do's and don'ts of hangovers

When you think about it, hangovers have probably been around since humans discovered alcohol. And for just as long, people have been searching for the magic potion or concoction that will get you to the quickest exit off the hangover highway. The bad news: time has produced no cure. But that doesn't mean we haven't stop searching for the holy grail to alcohol agony. Just last year, Americans spent more than ONE BILLION dollars on supposed cures and preventatives to head off the misery. That's a lot of dough to spend on a big nothing-burger. So what can...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy