travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Celina, OH
Celina is an urban city in Ohio and is also the county seat of Mercer County. This city is best known for its stunning views of Grand Lake St. Marys and the iconic Celina lighthouse, making an excellent backdrop for your photos. There are also several entertainment facilities, both indoor...
Narcan vending machine added outside of Parkview Randallia Hospital
A new Narcan vending machine was just made available in the last week outside the emergency room entrance at Parkview Randallia Hospital.
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
westbendnews.net
Floyd L. Slane
Floyd L. Slane, age 89, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at the Gardens of Paulding. Floyd was born on March 28, 1933 in Paulding Co., OH to the late Rev. John and Maude (Davis) Slane. On February 9, 1963 he married Darlene Klingler, who preceded him in death on December 25, 2022. Floyd was a millwright by trade and worked for various businesses in the local area for many years. He was a member of the Rod and Gun Club and loved to build model airplanes and boats.
Lima Godfather’s Pizza closes
LIMA — Another local eatery has closed. According to its Facebook page, Godfather’s Pizza, 2525 Elida Road, has closed its doors after serving Lima for 42 years. Godfather’s Facebook page reads, “It has been a pleasure serving the Lima community since 1981. We have closed our doors after 42 years.”
13abc.com
Auto shop destroyed by fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
WANE-TV
After 4 swatting calls, Fort Wayne family shares story
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Imagine opening your door to see more than a dozen police officers outside your home. Imagine being told you and your family must come outside because those officers were told someone had been shot inside your house, that a hostage had been taken and now they must investigate to make sure everyone was safe.
Car crashes into Waynedale church
A car crashed through the wall of a Waynedale church early Monday morning as most of the region is under a Dense Fog Advisory.
westbendnews.net
Lehmkuhle Book Signing
Erik R. Lehmkuhle will be holding a book signing event at the Paulding VFW on January 7th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Erik Lehmkuhle, 2000 Wayne Trace graduate, has just released his debut book, From The Mouth. It is an “Average Joe” moderate conservative perspective of what is wrong with the current government and how Lehmkuhle feels it can be fixed.
westbendnews.net
Payne Resident Loses Home in Fire Just Prior to the Holiday
Late in the evening of December 23, 2022 a devastating house fire in Payne, OH resulted in the total loss for Paulding County resident, Dennis Stabler. Due to the high winds and sub-zero temperature, fire departments were unable to put the fire out, leading him to lose his home and everything inside. Thankfully he and his dogs were able to make it out safely. A volunteer fireman also sustained a leg injury from a fall.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Fire damages Winner Harvest Barn
A Wednesday morning fire damaged a local wedding and event venue. Firefighters from DeGraff, Quincy and Bellefontaine responded to a blaze at the Winner Harvest Barn, 7317 State Route 47, DeGraff. Property owner Renee Winner said she returned home from church about 9:30 a.m. and went to the barn to...
WOWO News
Councilman Geoff Paddock seeks a fourth term on the Fort Wayne City Council
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Councilman Geoff Paddock announced Wednesday that he is seeking a fourth term on the Fort Wayne City Council. Elected in 2011, he represents the Fifth District. Previously, he served a four-year term on the Board of Trustees of the Fort Wayne Community Schools. He has served as Executive Director of the Headwaters Park Flood Control Project since 1993.
WANE-TV
2017 killings suspect held in Wells County, could appear in Allen Superior Court soon
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Dustin Neal, the man charged with the macabre stabbing deaths of two people in 2017, is no stranger to the criminal court system here. The 35-year-old charged in Allen County Friday with two counts murder, two counts felony murder and two counts of robbery resulting in death, went straight from the Plainfield Correctional Facility to Wells County Jail because of an outstanding warrant. Neal is alleged to have violated a protective order in August 2020. The charge was filed in October of the same year, according to court documents.
Daily Advocate
GPD is ready to bring Atz home
GREENVILLE — On Dec. 19, Greenville Police Lt. Doug Flanery announced the city of Greenville may soon have help in finding drugs in the city and possibly throughout the county. According to Lt. Ryan Benge, the city is actively pursuing the acquisition of a narcotics detection and tracking dog for the department.
Parkview heart doctor shares risk factors for athletes
Dr. Bill Collis from the Parkview Heart Institute discussed Commotio Cordis and other heart complications athletes may experience with WANE 15 on Tuesday.
westbendnews.net
This week on PCBW: Al-Co products
Located in downtown Latty, Ohio Al-Co Products has been creating quality products at an affordable price for over 50 years. With a large selection of designs, colors, and customizable options for bathroom countertops, shower/wall panels, window sills, backsplashes, and more, Al-Co has what your home needs! In this episode of PCBW, you’ll hear from owner, Bret Busch. Bret shares the history of how Al-Co got its name, business trends, and the challenges and successes of being a small business owner in Northwest Ohio. Tune in to MY102.7 on Tuesday and Thursday at 8 am and 5 pm to hear the episode or find it online at https://www.my1027.org/paulding-county-business-weekly, or wherever you get your podcasts! A special thank you to Tiffany Goings with OhioMeansJobs Paulding County for making this program possible.
Upper Sandusky man charged with killing Dollar Tree store cashier Sunday
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect information from aGoFundMe started by Riebel's husband's family and information from the suspect's arraignment Tuesday. Police have charged a 27-year-old Upper Sandusky man with murder after they say he killed a female employee at a Dollar...
WANE-TV
Man ID’d in fiery New Year’s Day crash was former football player at Northrop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man who died in a car that caught fire on New Year’s Day has been identified. Fort Wayne Police began investigating around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive. Police at the scene said they found a car engulfed in flames. The initial investigation indicates the car was headed north on Westbrook when it hit an unoccupied parked vehicle and caught fire, according to police.
Parkview Health announces first birth of 2023
Parkview Health announces first baby of 2023.
WANE-TV
Squirrel may be to blame for Decatur power outage
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) Power has been restored to more than 2,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers in the Decatur area after a multi-hours outage. According to an I&M outage map, the electricity went out just after 10:30 a.m. I&M believes an animal, possibly a squirrel, came in contact with a high...
Comments / 1