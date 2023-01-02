Read full article on original website
Related
Why Do I Get Super Anxious the Day After Drinking?
The older I get, the more frequently I have anxiety the day after I drink alcohol. Here’s how it goes down: I throw back a few glasses of wine, get a subpar night’s sleep, and wake up with a nervous stomach—and brain. Typically, there’s no pinpointed reason as to why I feel off. I’m just cosmically uneasy and worried despite the fact that everything is, in actuality, okay.
How To Motivate Yourself To Drink More Water
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. We all know it's important to drink water, but the benefits of staying hydrated daily are so vast, it's actually a necessity to keep filling up your water bottle. According to the CDC, when you get dehydrated, you lose your ability to think straight and can become moody and uneasy. It also leads to an array of serious health issues, including kidney problems and constipation.
What happens to your body when you do dry January
As many of us may have indulged in far too many glasses of wine over Christmas, so taking part in Dry January might be a good opportunity to give the liver a bit of break. The popular sobriety challenge has been around for a few years now, but some people might not see the point if you are just going to crack open a can again on 1 February.
People On TikTok Are Saying Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach Causes All Sorts Of Health Issues, So We Spoke To An Expert To Get The Truth
People on TikTok have claimed that drinking coffee on an empty stomach is causing painful periods, acne, hair loss, and exhaustion. So we spoke to a doctor who rebuffed many of these claims.
Drinking coffee is healthy for some people — but may increase the risk of early death for those with hypertension, study finds
Drinking coffee could be risky for those with high blood pressure but was not associated with death in people with normal or slightly high blood pressure.
EverydayHealth.com
Doing Dry January? 5 Hacks for Giving Up Alcohol
The first few days of Dry January — the month when some people choose to abstain from alcohol entirely — were probably a breeze. You were just coming off the holiday season, when you may have been drinking more than usual. A break felt like just what your body needed.
7 Dry January tips for quitting drinking in the new year
A new year is nearly upon us, meaning thousands of people are about to attempt Dry January 2023.The aim of Dry January is to go alcohol-free for 31 days, offering your body and mind the chance for a reset. The initiative is in its 11th year and its popularity is rising.A recent study estimated that one in seven (17 per cent) of UK adults will take part in Dry January in 2023.But staying committed to being alcohol-free for 31 days can be challenging, especially for those socialising where alcohol is likely to be consumed. Studies have shown that a third...
2 Gut-Healthy Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For A Flatter Stomach
Maintaining good gut health is important for overall health and wellness–in fact, it can also play a role in weight loss. A healthy gut can help to improve digestion and reduce bloating, leading to a flatter stomach. It can also support the growth of healthy bacteria in the intestines, which can help to reduce inflammation and improve the overall functioning of the digestive system. In turn, this can help to support weight loss efforts by improving metabolism and aiding in the breakdown of fats. For this reason, incorporating gut-healthy foods and drinks into your daily diet is one way to get one step closer to the fat stomach of your dreams–and luckily, there are plenty of equally healthy and tasty options out there.
2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying In 2023 Because They Practically Guarantee Weight Gain
New year, new you! If you’re like most of us, you probably have some lofty resolutions for yourself in place–and if weight loss is on that list, it’s time to get serious about the food you’re putting into your body. However, figuring out exactly what you should and shouldn’t eat can be tricky. If you find yourself struggling to put together a weight-conscious grocery list, we can help you out a bit by bringing in some expert advice about exactly what to leave on the shelf.
EatingWell
Can People with Diabetes Drink Beer?
According to the latest estimates from the American Diabetes Association, more than 37 million Americans have diabetes, whether diagnosed or undiagnosed. In 2017, the estimated direct medical costs associated with diabetes in the U.S. were $237 billion. Living with diabetes can present significant financial, social and personal burdens, and knowing how to manage diabetes effectively can help you feel empowered to limit these burdensome effects.
Top 5 reasons to drink water
It is generally recommended that adults drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day, although the exact amount of water needed can vary based on factors such as age, gender, weight, and activity level.
Ask Dr. Nandi: Examining the health benefits of 'Dry January'
One of the more popular New Year’s resolutions is to drink less alcohol. Each year, millions of people take part in “Dry January,” which challenges adults to voluntarily give up alcohol for the month.
Sand Hills Express
Dry January: Why some people are staying sober — and seeing benefits
▶ Watch Video: How beneficial is it to stop drinking for “Dry January”?. Mahina Douglas, who lives in the suburbs of Baltimore, says she loves to socialize. But after the holidays, she’s been thinking about cutting back on alcohol. “I just felt like my drinking was getting,...
AHA News: Want a short-term New Year's resolution you may be able to keep? Try Dry January.
American Heart Association News -- For many people, New Year's resolutions fall flat on their face by the first of February. But what if your "New Year, New You" is only supposed to last a month? Enter Dry January, a promise to not drink alcohol for 31 days. Launched a decade ago as a public health initiative by a British group, the practice has gained popularity on this side of the Atlantic. A 2022 national survey suggested that up to 35% of drinking-age U.S. adults...
Is Diet Soda Really Better For You? We Asked Health Experts
We probably don’t have to tell you twice that you should avoid excessive amounts of sugary soda if you want to lead a healthy life. It’s no secret that sugar can be detrimental to your body when you have too much of it. For this reason, many people o...
The Dogington Post
Is Your Dog Drinking More Water Than Usual? Read This
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. If you noticed that your dog has been draining his water bowl more than usual, it could be a cause for concern. There are several reasons why your dog is...
MedicalXpress
Dry January: Giving up alcohol can mean better sleep, weight loss and more energy
As the holidays end, millions of Americans give up alcohol during a month-long sobriety challenge called "Dry January." During a time of multiple celebrations, alcohol consumption can easily get away from us. One glass becomes two, two glasses become three, and suddenly, the bottle's gone. "Addiction sneaks up on you,"...
Is Your Favorite Energy Drink Damaging Your Kidneys?
Energy drinks are popular beverages consumed by millions of people worldwide. But can these best-selling drinks be dangerous for your kidneys?
Dieters are trying to lose weight in secret so they aren’t judged for ‘failing’, survey reveals
DIETERS are trying to lose weight in secret so they are not judged if they “fail,” a survey has discovered. A study of 2,000 adults who are trying to slim down found 57 per cent haven’t told anyone about their weight loss attempts. Almost a third (31...
Benefits of staying dry in January
Dry January is a growing trend that has more people abstaining from booze, or greatly reducing their drinking for 31 days. Does it really make a difference? There are reports that say long-term, maybe not so much, but short-term, yes. The American Heart Association reported that a 2022 national survey found that up to 35% of U.S. drinking-age adults quit drinking last January. Reported short-term benefits included weight loss, better sleep, healthier skin and for some, lower blood pressure.Behavioral experts say other benefits of taking on the Dry January challenge is to detect potential addiction problems, or at least create...
Comments / 0