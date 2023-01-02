ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 0

 

kiss951.com

Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina

North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Inside Nova

UVA Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

UVA Culpeper Medical Center announced Tuesday the first baby born at its Family Birth Center in 2023. Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez was born at 3:01 p.m. on Jan. 2 to Tatiana Sanchez Martinez and Angel Hernandez. Alaia was delivered by Dr. Matt Kucia and nurses Ashley Lucero, Dana Demers, and...
CULPEPER, VA
whqr.org

The case against Jody Greene

Editor's note: This report contains obscene and racist language that may be upsetting to some readers. This week Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene will face a hearing to consider whether he should be suspended, removed, and permanently barred from the office, based on a petition recently refiled by District Attorney Jon David.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Inside Nova

Youngkin calls for investigation into Virginia high school after allegations

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for an investigation into the leadership of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology following recent allegations school administrators withheld notifications of National Merit awards from students and families. Youngkin wants Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate if...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Attorney general announces Thomas Jefferson high school investigations

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced two investigations into Thomas Jefferson High School and Technology Wednesday, one into the withholding of National Merit commendations from students and another into whether changes to the school’s admissions policy violated state law. Miyares said there was possibly reason to believe that the...
VIRGINIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023

Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Q&A: Candidates in 35th House District make case to voters

Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are vying in a Jan. 10 special election to succeed former Del. Mark Keam (D) in the 35th House of Delegates District. The district runs from Tysons southwest through portions of Vienna and Oakton before terminating in the Fair Lakes area. The Sun...
VIENNA, VA
carolinacoastonline.com

Food program offers $500 for older adults

EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Inside Nova

Governor calls for state investigation into TJ's withholding of National Merit commendations

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for the state attorney general to investigate allegations that administrators at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology withheld information about student National Merit Award commendations "until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed." InsideNoVa.com first reported about the allegations on Dec. 22...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

McLean Rotary Club coat drive ensures a warmer winter for students

Efforts by the Rotary Club of McLean provided more than 50 coats to students in need at Timber Lane Elementary School. The club hosted a coat drive starting in November. “A call to action was issued to Rotarians, their families and friends for donations of new winter coats for students,” the organization said. “Many students at the school lack enough warm clothing to stay protected throughout winter, and their parents lack sufficient funds to buy one.”
MCLEAN, VA
wpde.com

Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
Inside Nova

Loudoun County man charged in father's stabbing death

A Hamilton man has been charged with second-degree murder in the Monday morning stabbing death of his father. Shortly before 6 a.m., Loudoun County deputies responded to the 17000 block of Twinoaks Place for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located 62-year-old David Brown inside, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Print seems dead to Arlington county manager; newsletter resurrection seems unlikely

In the eyes of Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz, it appears print is dead. And is going to remain so. Despite being pressed to provide more information to county residents through the mail, including resurrection of a six-times-a-year newsletter that has been dormant since 2018, the county manager gave a decidedly noncommital response at a recent public forum.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

