Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Chick-Fil-A at The Dulles Town Center Closed PermanentlyMadocDulles, VA
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensVirginia State
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Opening a New LocationBryan DijkhuizenLeesburg, VA
Related
Inside Nova
VHSL all-Class 6 state girls volleyball team: Colgan places three on first team
Coach of the Year: Danielle Thorne Alexandria City.
247Sports
Former Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon returning to the sideline on Tuesday
No one knows if Mark Turgeon will ever return to the court as a coach, but the former Maryland basketball coach will be courtside as a TV announcer for the first time on Tuesday. Turgeon is listed as the TV analyst for the Ball State-Toledo game on Tuesday, according to...
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For Help
30-year-old Ebonee Shanetta Spears is a single mother who lived with her daughter in the 1300 block of Brooklyn Lane in Wilmington, North Carolina. Ebonee, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, was recently prescribed a medication her family said made her confused and paranoid, The Charley Project reports.
kiss951.com
Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina
North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
Howard University basketball to advocate for Black maternal health
The Howard University men's basketball program is ready to spotlight an issue that impacts us all. The post Howard University basketball to advocate for Black maternal health appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Inside Nova
Finalists named for Prince William County MLK Oratorical competition
Five Prince William County Public School students were among the six finalists selected to present at the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition and Program on Jan. 16. The event is held each year in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the MLK Day holiday by...
Inside Nova
UVA Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
UVA Culpeper Medical Center announced Tuesday the first baby born at its Family Birth Center in 2023. Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez was born at 3:01 p.m. on Jan. 2 to Tatiana Sanchez Martinez and Angel Hernandez. Alaia was delivered by Dr. Matt Kucia and nurses Ashley Lucero, Dana Demers, and...
whqr.org
The case against Jody Greene
Editor's note: This report contains obscene and racist language that may be upsetting to some readers. This week Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene will face a hearing to consider whether he should be suspended, removed, and permanently barred from the office, based on a petition recently refiled by District Attorney Jon David.
Inside Nova
Youngkin calls for investigation into Virginia high school after allegations
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for an investigation into the leadership of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology following recent allegations school administrators withheld notifications of National Merit awards from students and families. Youngkin wants Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate if...
Inside Nova
Attorney general announces Thomas Jefferson high school investigations
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced two investigations into Thomas Jefferson High School and Technology Wednesday, one into the withholding of National Merit commendations from students and another into whether changes to the school’s admissions policy violated state law. Miyares said there was possibly reason to believe that the...
southarkansassun.com
Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023
Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
Inside Nova
Q&A: Candidates in 35th House District make case to voters
Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are vying in a Jan. 10 special election to succeed former Del. Mark Keam (D) in the 35th House of Delegates District. The district runs from Tysons southwest through portions of Vienna and Oakton before terminating in the Fair Lakes area. The Sun...
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wilmington
Wilmingtonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Wilmington.
carolinacoastonline.com
Food program offers $500 for older adults
EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
Inside Nova
Governor calls for state investigation into TJ's withholding of National Merit commendations
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for the state attorney general to investigate allegations that administrators at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology withheld information about student National Merit Award commendations "until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed." InsideNoVa.com first reported about the allegations on Dec. 22...
Inside Nova
McLean Rotary Club coat drive ensures a warmer winter for students
Efforts by the Rotary Club of McLean provided more than 50 coats to students in need at Timber Lane Elementary School. The club hosted a coat drive starting in November. “A call to action was issued to Rotarians, their families and friends for donations of new winter coats for students,” the organization said. “Many students at the school lack enough warm clothing to stay protected throughout winter, and their parents lack sufficient funds to buy one.”
wpde.com
Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
Inside Nova
Loudoun County man charged in father's stabbing death
A Hamilton man has been charged with second-degree murder in the Monday morning stabbing death of his father. Shortly before 6 a.m., Loudoun County deputies responded to the 17000 block of Twinoaks Place for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located 62-year-old David Brown inside, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
Inside Nova
Print seems dead to Arlington county manager; newsletter resurrection seems unlikely
In the eyes of Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz, it appears print is dead. And is going to remain so. Despite being pressed to provide more information to county residents through the mail, including resurrection of a six-times-a-year newsletter that has been dormant since 2018, the county manager gave a decidedly noncommital response at a recent public forum.
Comments / 0