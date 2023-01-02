Read full article on original website
NECN
Woman Seriously Injured in Cooking Fire in Kingston
A woman was seriously injured in a cooking fire in Kingston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at 2:37 p.m. in the area of 73 Main St., according to Kingston fire. Firefighters responded to the area, but when they got there the fire had already been extinguished, according to...
nbcboston.com
Large Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Lawrence
Crews were battling a large fire Monday night at a commercial building in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called to Broadway and Canal streets after flames broke out on the top floor of the 6-story building for commercial use and storage. No injuries were reported, and there was no one inside...
whdh.com
Fire crews battle fire in converted barn in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters worked late into the night to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a converted barn in Wilmington on Sunday, officials said. Fire officials said the layout of the structure on Lowell Street made fighting the flames difficult. There were no reported injuries. The...
Body Found In Central Massachusetts Lake After 4-Hour Search: Police
A body was found in the waters of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester after more than four hours of searching, authorities confirm to Daily Voice. Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body from the lake around 2:21 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche told Dail…
Crews respond to house fire in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a house fire on Unit Street in Providence late Sunday night. According to the Providence Fire Department, the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. It is currently unclear what caused the fire.
NECN
Woman Struck by Vehicle in Newton
A woman was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Newton, Massachusetts, according to the city's police department. Newton officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Parker Street and Hagen Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the police department said. That's where the woman was hit, NPD said.
Body Found In Worcester's Lake Quinsigamond After 4-Hour Search: Police
A body was found in the waters of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester after more than four hours of searching, authorities confirm to Daily Voice. Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body from the lake around 2:21 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche told Daily Voice.
ABC6.com
Man, 37, shot in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Fall River late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Pittman Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left side. The man, whose name...
NECN
4 People Thrown From Car as It Rolls Over in Quincy, Bursts Into Flames
Police and fire crews were at the scene of a car that drove off the road in Quincy, Massachusetts, rolled down an embankment and burst into flames on Monday morning. A preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling down Ricciuti Drive shortly after 6 a.m. when it struck the curb, went airborne and rolled several times down a large hill, ejecting four people from the car. Police said the car landed on its roof just feet from Interstate 93 south before catching fire.
Divers find body after search of Lake Quinsigamond near White City in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY - Rescue divers retrieved a body from Lake Quinsigamond Tuesday afternoon, hours after authorities received a report that a missing person could be in the water. Crews from Shrewsbury and Worcester focused on the shoreline and water at the base of the Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge, on the Shrewsbury side,...
thisweekinworcester.com
Body of Missing Person Recovered from Lake Quinsigamond
WORCESTER - Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday. A report shortly after 10 AM led to the search operation by the fire department. Divers recovered the body at 2:21 PM. The identity of the victim was not released. Several agencies...
NECN
Man Gets Mad Over Coffee, Knocks Over and Smashes Bakery Warmer at Roxbury McDonald's
A man who reportedly became angry over a coffee he ordered at a Roxbury McDonald's and then shattered a glass bakery warmer is now wanted by Boston police, according to a news release from the department. It happened around noontime on Dec. 29 at the McDonald's at 301 Warren Street,...
newportdispatch.com
Manchester, New Hampshire man seriously injured in crash
MANCHESTER — Police say a 23-year-old woman from Lowell, Mass. was killed, and a Manchester, New Hampshire man was seriously injured during a crash this afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 495 south in Massachusetts at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
NECN
Man Armed With Machete Killed in Police Shooting in Cambridge, DA Says
A man who was allegedly armed with a machete was killed in a police shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. Cambridge police confirmed they were called to the area of Chestnut and Sidney streets to investigate the report of the man who appeared...
nbcboston.com
Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges
The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
NECN
World War I Medals Stolen During Hingham Housebreak
World War I medals, jewelry, cash, two pairs of high end sneakers and a new PlayStation 5 were among the items stolen during a burglary at a Hingham, Massachusetts, condominium over the holidays. A resident of the Adams Court condo complex reported that someone broke into their home between 1...
Then & Now: Charles Chevrolet, 255 Park Ave., Worcester
For some direction givers, the Parkview Office Tower is best referenced by a simple label: the tall building on Park Avenue. Since its opening in late 1985, the 11-story...
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
Boston Globe
Home of the Week: In Holbrook bungalow, anything and everything
The two-bedroom property offers a partially finished basement, two patios, a pergola, a firepit, a hot tub, and an interior with a ‘living wall.’. People like to name homes, and this house on a Holbrook side street near the Braintree line could be called “Just Right.” The property is well south of an acre (0.17), but it packs quite a bit onto the lot without looking crowded. In addition to the house, there’s a hot tub, garden, pergola, shed, two patios, a fish pond, stretches of front and back lawn, a shower, and hardscape ribboning to the front door.
