Wilmington, MA

NECN

Woman Seriously Injured in Cooking Fire in Kingston

A woman was seriously injured in a cooking fire in Kingston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at 2:37 p.m. in the area of 73 Main St., according to Kingston fire. Firefighters responded to the area, but when they got there the fire had already been extinguished, according to...
KINGSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Large Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Lawrence

Crews were battling a large fire Monday night at a commercial building in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called to Broadway and Canal streets after flames broke out on the top floor of the 6-story building for commercial use and storage. No injuries were reported, and there was no one inside...
LAWRENCE, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews battle fire in converted barn in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters worked late into the night to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a converted barn in Wilmington on Sunday, officials said. Fire officials said the layout of the structure on Lowell Street made fighting the flames difficult. There were no reported injuries. The...
WILMINGTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Crews respond to house fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a house fire on Unit Street in Providence late Sunday night. According to the Providence Fire Department, the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. It is currently unclear what caused the fire.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Woman Struck by Vehicle in Newton

A woman was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Newton, Massachusetts, according to the city's police department. Newton officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Parker Street and Hagen Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the police department said. That's where the woman was hit, NPD said.
NEWTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 37, shot in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Fall River late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Pittman Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left side. The man, whose name...
FALL RIVER, MA
NECN

4 People Thrown From Car as It Rolls Over in Quincy, Bursts Into Flames

Police and fire crews were at the scene of a car that drove off the road in Quincy, Massachusetts, rolled down an embankment and burst into flames on Monday morning. A preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling down Ricciuti Drive shortly after 6 a.m. when it struck the curb, went airborne and rolled several times down a large hill, ejecting four people from the car. Police said the car landed on its roof just feet from Interstate 93 south before catching fire.
QUINCY, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Body of Missing Person Recovered from Lake Quinsigamond

WORCESTER - Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday. A report shortly after 10 AM led to the search operation by the fire department. Divers recovered the body at 2:21 PM. The identity of the victim was not released. Several agencies...
WORCESTER, MA
newportdispatch.com

Manchester, New Hampshire man seriously injured in crash

MANCHESTER — Police say a 23-year-old woman from Lowell, Mass. was killed, and a Manchester, New Hampshire man was seriously injured during a crash this afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 495 south in Massachusetts at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Man Armed With Machete Killed in Police Shooting in Cambridge, DA Says

A man who was allegedly armed with a machete was killed in a police shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. Cambridge police confirmed they were called to the area of Chestnut and Sidney streets to investigate the report of the man who appeared...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges

The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
NATICK, MA
NECN

World War I Medals Stolen During Hingham Housebreak

World War I medals, jewelry, cash, two pairs of high end sneakers and a new PlayStation 5 were among the items stolen during a burglary at a Hingham, Massachusetts, condominium over the holidays. A resident of the Adams Court condo complex reported that someone broke into their home between 1...
HINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
Boston Globe

Home of the Week: In Holbrook bungalow, anything and everything

The two-bedroom property offers a partially finished basement, two patios, a pergola, a firepit, a hot tub, and an interior with a ‘living wall.’. People like to name homes, and this house on a Holbrook side street near the Braintree line could be called “Just Right.” The property is well south of an acre (0.17), but it packs quite a bit onto the lot without looking crowded. In addition to the house, there’s a hot tub, garden, pergola, shed, two patios, a fish pond, stretches of front and back lawn, a shower, and hardscape ribboning to the front door.
HOLBROOK, MA

