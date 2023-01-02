Temple Men's Basketball Tips Off 2023 with a Conference Win Against Cincinnati, 70-61

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO