Maple Grove, MN

KARE 11

Restore Hyper Wellness center opens in Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. — There's been a movement in health and wellness toward specialized services like cryotherapy, infrared saunas and IV drip therapy, and boutique wellness centers that offer singular services have been popping up all over the country. But a new health and specialist services center in Minnetonka offers...
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

The Saint Paul RiverCentre has gone to the dogs

ST PAUL, Minn — More than 1,600 dogs are competing at the Land O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show in St. Paul this weekend. The dog show features 197 breeds and is happening at the RiverCentre. Ticket information:. $10.50 - Adults. $5 - Children ages 5-12 $8.50 - Seniors (62+)...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Fundraiser set to help 'Eggroll Queen' recover from theft

ST PAUL, Minn. — A popular food truck operator is getting a "royal" assist from the community after thieves vandalized her mobile kitchen, stealing both a generator and catalytic converter from the vehicle. Mai Vang, known by colleagues as "The Eggroll Queen," was targeted by the crooks the evening...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter

NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
NEW HOPE, MN
KARE 11

'4-day mindset' for employees

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Four-day workweeks continue to gain traction. Ninety-seven percent of workers who were part of a recent four-day workweek trial in Ireland and North America say they want to continue with it. People say they were more productive, got more sleep and exercised more. All but one...
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

Crew respond to kitchen fire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Fire Department said it rescued a wheelchair-bound resident from a residential home in the city Saturday morning. According to MFD, crews responded to a report of a kitchen fire in a home at the 1200 block of 26th St., where it was reported a wheelchair bound male was unable to self-evacuate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Functional foods at HyVee

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Functional foods offer a myriad of health benefits that are more than just their nutritional value. They may help reduce risk of certain diseases, support our immune system and more. Registered dietician Melissa Jeager joined KARE 11 Saturday to explain. RECIPE: Blackened Harissa-Spiced Salmon Wrap.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

Two injured after bus tipped over on interstate in Lino Lakes

HUGO, Minn. — Two people were injured when a Jefferson Lines bus tipped over on Interstate 35E in Lino Lakes Tuesday night, according to officials. A spokesperson for the bus company said eight passengers were on board when a vehicle ahead of the bus made a sudden stop. The driver "executed a safety maneuver" to avoid colliding with the vehicle. The bus, which was on its way to Minneapolis from Duluth, then hit heavy snow and tipped on its side.
LINO LAKES, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Winter weather conditions across the state have continued to cause widespread traffic delays, flight disruptions, vehicle crashes and spinouts Wednesday as snow continues to fall across the state. Wednesday morning, Minneapolis and St. Paul both issued snow emergencies, which go into effect at 9 p.m....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

A Hennepin County-based nonprofit is looking for guardian snow angels to help seniors

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — When you live in Minnesota, snow and the shoveling that follows are inevitable. But for aging adults, without help, our state's winter dream-like environment can turn into a nightmare. "It's unbelievable how important this stuff is to the elderly or sick people that can't do their own self," said Leonard Woida. He and his wife, Kathleen, can move out and about thanks to Senior Community Services.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Radon testing plummets for new home sales

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Since 2020, radon testing done during home sales has gone down 39%, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. "That's a critical opportunity to find out if you're being exposed to this one carcinogen, and an opportunity to take action to fix it," said Daniel Tranter, the MDH Indoor Air Unit Supervisor.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

