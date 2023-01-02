Read full article on original website
Restore Hyper Wellness center opens in Minnetonka
MINNETONKA, Minn. — There's been a movement in health and wellness toward specialized services like cryotherapy, infrared saunas and IV drip therapy, and boutique wellness centers that offer singular services have been popping up all over the country. But a new health and specialist services center in Minnetonka offers...
The Saint Paul RiverCentre has gone to the dogs
ST PAUL, Minn — More than 1,600 dogs are competing at the Land O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show in St. Paul this weekend. The dog show features 197 breeds and is happening at the RiverCentre. Ticket information:. $10.50 - Adults. $5 - Children ages 5-12 $8.50 - Seniors (62+)...
After digging themselves out, Minnesotans enjoyed what the snow had to offer
MINNEAPOLIS — The last few days were tough even for Minnesotans. But those who managed to get out today were happy they did. Kelly Rice walked pups Luna and Lola at the Minnehaha dog park. “They love it, they get all crazy,” said Rice. Bryan Hanson took his...
Fundraiser set to help 'Eggroll Queen' recover from theft
ST PAUL, Minn. — A popular food truck operator is getting a "royal" assist from the community after thieves vandalized her mobile kitchen, stealing both a generator and catalytic converter from the vehicle. Mai Vang, known by colleagues as "The Eggroll Queen," was targeted by the crooks the evening...
How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter
NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
Hospital opens art exhibit featuring pieces from George Floyd Square
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Methodist Hospital opened a new George Floyd Memorial Art Exhibit on Friday. The hospital says it's committed to creating spaces where everyone feels welcome, included and valued. The all-new exhibit, titled “I Am Not You. You Are Not Me. Healing Begins with Acceptance,” showcases...
Bethel University students partner with MPLS church to reach the homeless
MINNEAPOLIS — For students at Bethel University, being Minnesota nice is a way of life. "It's just a really cool opportunity," said Rebekah Robinson. Every other Friday night, a team from the school heads out with a specific goal:. "Specifically help the homeless in our community," said Robinson. From...
How are Minnesotans coping with this recent dump of snow?
NEW HOPE, Minn. — You have to admit that there is something beautiful when Minnesota's trees are covered with snow. For some reason, when it's on your driveway, it’s not as pretty. Mike Ndamba did not see beauty when he woke up Wednesday morning to a foot of...
Minneapolis residents ask city to start plowing impassable sidewalks
MINNEAPOLIS — The roughly two feet of snow on the ground in Minneapolis has created not just obstacles on the roads but also on the sidewalks. Neighborhood city sidewalks are left to be shoveled by property owners, but the problem is not every resident follows that rule. "This is...
'4-day mindset' for employees
MINNETONKA, Minn. — Four-day workweeks continue to gain traction. Ninety-seven percent of workers who were part of a recent four-day workweek trial in Ireland and North America say they want to continue with it. People say they were more productive, got more sleep and exercised more. All but one...
Breaking stereotypes with one of Minnesota's only BIPOC Girl Scout troops
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Girl Scout troops are very common, but not many are like BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Mentored Troop 18793. It's one of the few Girl Scout troops in the state run by women of color working to inspire young girls of color. Paulette...
Crew respond to kitchen fire in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Fire Department said it rescued a wheelchair-bound resident from a residential home in the city Saturday morning. According to MFD, crews responded to a report of a kitchen fire in a home at the 1200 block of 26th St., where it was reported a wheelchair bound male was unable to self-evacuate.
Functional foods at HyVee
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Functional foods offer a myriad of health benefits that are more than just their nutritional value. They may help reduce risk of certain diseases, support our immune system and more. Registered dietician Melissa Jeager joined KARE 11 Saturday to explain. RECIPE: Blackened Harissa-Spiced Salmon Wrap.
Two injured after bus tipped over on interstate in Lino Lakes
HUGO, Minn. — Two people were injured when a Jefferson Lines bus tipped over on Interstate 35E in Lino Lakes Tuesday night, according to officials. A spokesperson for the bus company said eight passengers were on board when a vehicle ahead of the bus made a sudden stop. The driver "executed a safety maneuver" to avoid colliding with the vehicle. The bus, which was on its way to Minneapolis from Duluth, then hit heavy snow and tipped on its side.
Twin Cities sees snowiest start to winter in 30 years
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — If you feel like we've had a snowier-than-usual winter, you'd be correct. In fact, it's the snowiest start to winter the Twin Cities has seen in 30 years. And just four days into the month, we've already had our snowiest January in five years. KARE...
Five arrested after pursuit following funeral service for Mall of America shooting victim
ST PAUL, Minn. — Police arrested five people following a funeral service Friday for the 19-year-old man who was killed inside the Mall of America. St. Paul police officers were outside the service for Johntae Hudson "to provide a safe and secure environment for everyone present," according to a spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department.
Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Winter weather conditions across the state have continued to cause widespread traffic delays, flight disruptions, vehicle crashes and spinouts Wednesday as snow continues to fall across the state. Wednesday morning, Minneapolis and St. Paul both issued snow emergencies, which go into effect at 9 p.m....
A Hennepin County-based nonprofit is looking for guardian snow angels to help seniors
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — When you live in Minnesota, snow and the shoveling that follows are inevitable. But for aging adults, without help, our state's winter dream-like environment can turn into a nightmare. "It's unbelievable how important this stuff is to the elderly or sick people that can't do their own self," said Leonard Woida. He and his wife, Kathleen, can move out and about thanks to Senior Community Services.
Radon testing plummets for new home sales
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Since 2020, radon testing done during home sales has gone down 39%, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. "That's a critical opportunity to find out if you're being exposed to this one carcinogen, and an opportunity to take action to fix it," said Daniel Tranter, the MDH Indoor Air Unit Supervisor.
Six Minnesotans are still awaiting trial on 2nd anniversary of Jan. 6th Capitol riot
MINNESOTA, USA — Two years have passed since the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., but many who were allegedly involved are still awaiting trials. Records show nine Minnesotans have been charged for allegedly playing a role in the insurrection. Three have pled guilty so far.
