Abilene, TX

Abilene area forecast: Monday January 2nd

 2 days ago

From Meteorologist Clemente

After starting off the new year you would expect a forecast with lots of excitement and changes. However the pattern for the next several days looks uneventful and mainly dry and mild through the weekend. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high up around 73 degrees. The winds will be out of the west and strong at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 47 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.

