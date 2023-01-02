ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Son whom dreamed of being an architect, now the architect of his mother's care

By Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fOHca_0k0ssl4t00

Scott Harvey has always harbored some deep-seated ambitions to become an architect.

Almost from the womb.

“I was born with it,” the 52-year-old project manager for an Austin engineering firm said of that love. “I was drawing house plans when I was 6.”

He was always drawn to home magazines that his parents had lying around their house in a Chicago suburb of Highland Park. He’d pore over them and start etching out floor plans and designs.

He never became that architect. At least not yet. He did team up with the Charles Umlauf family to start a successful architectural outdoor lecture series held at the plush Zilker sculptor gardens, one that began with 25 people and ultimately drew an audience of 250 during a five-year span.

He also worked as a real estate agent on the side, but he lost his entire income from that for two years during the pandemic.

Lately, however, Harvey has devoted much of his life to being the sole caregiver for his 79-year-old mother, Sheri.

The Harvey family is one of a dozen families featured in the Statesman’s Season for Caring program this year. They were nominated by Age of Central Texas, which helps seniors and their caregivers.

Donations to Season for Caring continue to be accepted through Jan. 31 for the current agencies and families.

Sheri Harvey has an uplifting spirit even though she has endured severe back pain and arthritis in her spine for decades and has had shoulder and ankle surgeries. She’s needed morphine for any relief she can find.

As she and her son have scrambled to pay bills and fell into near financial ruin, she shuffled around to four different assisted living facilities in the Austin area after she lost her husband, Scott’s father, to colon and liver cancer in 2016.

Scott Harvey has exhausted his finances and still needs to cope with overwhelming financial debt that has reached more than $20,000 in back rent and medical bills. He was recently evicted from his home because of back rent and now lives in an Airbnb.

“Scott couldn’t have been a more perfect child,” Sheri Harvey said. “Now there were times I could wring his neck, but he was a very easy child to raise. Even in high school, he was everyone’s best friend.”

The two of them have been close forever, but they love to tease each other.

“She is a feisty one and very particular,” Scott Harvey said lovingly. “She used to drive my dad crazy. She has to tell you everything. If you’re dusting off the shelves, you’ll get step-by-step instructions. She’s bossy, but she would deny it.”

The two have been a good team through all the hardship, and he yearns to find her more suitable housing with the dignity of a private room.

“It’s been rough, but I’ve always been straight with her,” Scott said. “I was out of income for almost two years. She doesn’t complain.”

The family needs a more secure living situation and help with back bills as well as help with incontinent products for Sheri, new clothing, Uber and Lyft cards, and a financial adviser.

To find out more about the Harvey family or to make a donation to their wish list, contact AGE of Central Texas, 512-649-2211, ageofcentraltx.org.

To donate:Use the form below or click here: https://statesmansfc.kimbia.com/statesmanseasonforcaring.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Lake Pflugerville Pediatric House Calls to provide in-home care for local children

The clinic will provide services that include simple sick visits, sports physicals, newborn advice and lactation counseling. (Courtesy Brandi Torres) Lake Pflugerville Pediatric House Calls is scheduled to open in March in Pflugerville. A specific opening date is not yet set, but owner Brandi Torres said the clinic will only provide in-home pediatric urgent care visits for local families.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
centraltexasgardener.org

Nipped but Not Out!

The ball sure dropped early in Central Texas with a swift downslide to 15° the last week of December. But it’s not “farewell” to our plants, other than some cold-tender succulents and tropicals. Native or hardy adapted plants will be fine. Sure, some browned on top...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps

AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver

KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
KINGSLAND, TX
Axios

New taquería opening this week in South Austin

A new taquería, with burger bucks behind it, is opening this week in South Austin. Driving the news: Masa y Más will open Friday by the corner of South Lamar and West Mary, in the space most recently occupied by the original Austin's Pizza. Longtime Austin restaurateurs Larry...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin residents splash into the new year at Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN, Texas - A twenty-year tradition in Austin continued Sunday morning with many people starting the New Year by taking a splash in to Barton Springs Pool. "It was our first time going off the diving board," Ronan Gomkowski said after getting out of the pool. Gomkowski said he was...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

St. David's HealthCare welcomes the first baby born in the new year

AUSTIN, Texas — St. David's HealtchCare proudly welcomed the first baby born in their hospital this year. Gianna Muhimbare was born weighing eight pounds and four ounces at 12:29 a.m. at the St. David's South Austin Medical Center. The newborn's mother Raissa Muhimbare is grateful for her new daughter.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Gourdough's Donuts airstream stolen, neighbors experiencing similar theft

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Austin-staple Gourdough's Donuts had an airstream stolen in Bastrop County over the Christmas weekend. During the Christmas weekend in 2022, the owners of Gourdough's Donuts reported that an airstream that was opening in the future was stolen. The owners went onto the brand's Instagram page to inform its followers of what had occurred during the holiday season.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy