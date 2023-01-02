Read full article on original website
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Morning Glory in West Virginia (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow morning glory in West Virginia, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting morning glory is not as easy as it seems. morning glory are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in West Virginia
West Virginia does not keep close records of bears caught in the state by size. Therefore, it’s impossible to know exactly which bear was the largest and how big it was. However, there are several reports of large bears being caught at different times. Furthermore, some independent organizations keep their own records. Therefore, the largest bear probably belongs to one of these hunters.
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
wchstv.com
Fifteen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations climb
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fifteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia, and hospitalizations increased by more than 30. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths in a news release:. an 83-year-old woman from Cabell County. a 63-year-old man from Putnam County.
13,000 West Virginia customers affected by gas company buyout
West Virginians served by Peoples West Virginia under Essential Utilities will have their natural gas utility transferred to Hope Gas.
MacCorkle Ave. reopens after 4-vehicle crash in St. Albans, West Virginia
UPDATE (Jan. 3, 6:24 p.m.): West Virginia 511 cameras show that the eastbound lanes MacCorkle Avenue are reopened in St. Albans at this time. ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a four-vehicle crash in St. Albans closed the eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue. The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 400 block […]
“Affordable Weekend Beach Getaways In West Virginia”- 4 Breathtaking Places To Look For
West Virginia may not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of beach getaways, but it actually has several affordable options for a relaxing weekend by the water. Here are a few to consider:
29% of West Virginia homes contain cancer-causing radon
A recent report from the American Lung Association has found that about 29% of homes in West Virginia contain a high level of radon gas, which is a dangerous carcinogen.
wchstv.com
Possible W.Va. economic impact uncertain as northern long-eared bats join endangered list
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The northern long-eared bat will soon be reclassified as an endangered species, a designation that a state wildlife official said could potentially affect coal and gas companies in West Virginia while the effect on private landowners remains to be seen. On Jan. 30, northern...
Remembering the Sago Mine disaster that killed 12 West Virginians
On January 2, 2006, rumors of a "miracle" quickly turned to tragedy when 12 coal miners were confirmed dead 40 hours after an explosion in Sago, Upshur County.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of West Virginia: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
West Virginia is the only state in the United States situated entirely within the Appalachian Mountain range, which is why it’s also called “The Mountain State.” Due to its location, several parts of the state are highly rugged. Nevertheless, thanks to its mountainous features, West Virginia is...
woay.com
Medic Bags to be distributed in Nicholas and Greenbrier counties today through Governor Justice’s EMS WV Initiative
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – As part of Governor Jim Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative, organizers will be distributing medic bags to first responders in Nicholas and Greenbrier County this afternoon. One distribution site will be at Nicholas County’s New River Community and Technical College campus...
WHIZ
Davidson Arrested in West Virginia
Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested. In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam...
WV resort’s maintenance director sentenced to prison for moving more than $300,000 in stolen money
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A maintenance director at a resort in Southern West Virginia was sentenced to prison this past weekend for embezzling and transporting $300,000 from West Virginia to Maryland. Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Saturday, December 31, 2022, followed by three […]
wvpublic.org
Hundreds Hospitalized In Post-Holiday COVID-19 Infection Spike
During his regular briefing, Gov. Jim Justice reported 551 new positive cases of COVID-19 after the holidays with 360 patients hospitalized. Officials have often said the state has a capacity of about 500 beds, but right now staffing shortages are raising concerns after the recent spike in case numbers. “Remember,...
Metro News
A Slowdown on the Hillbilly Highway
Recently released U.S. Census data contain both good and bad news for West Virginia. First the bad news. The state’s overall population dropped again. The number of state residents was 1,775,156 as of July 2022. That is a decline of 18,599 from April 2020, and a continuation of the population decrease that started at the midway point of the last century.
West Virginia on list of worst states to live in
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though West Virginia is one of the most affordable states to live in, the Mountain State is considered one of the worst places to live in, according to a study by WalletHub. The study says they used four criteria to make the list: affordability; economy; education and health; and quality […]
wchstv.com
COVID hospitalizations in W.Va., active virus cases decline in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — COVID-19 hospitalizations declined and active virus cases in West Virginia fell by about 100 over the long holiday weekend. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed hospitalizations at 327 on Tuesday – 17 fewer than the agency has reported in a news release last week. Of those, 45 were in intensive care and 16 were on a ventilator.
Is it too warm to go skiing in West Virginia?
If you're trying to plan a ski trip, the temperature could really affect the experience, but is it possible to get too warm, or too cold?
Will increasing gas prices last?
Gas prices are back on their way up in West Virginia and the rest of the country.
