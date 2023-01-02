You get a lot of live channels with the basic package, and even more with the many add-ons. Hulu Plus Live TV is an extension of the Hulu streaming service. It provides over 85 live local broadcast and cable TV channels, covering news, sports, entertainment, and more. The basic price of $74.99 a month also includes features like unlimited cloud DVR storage and access to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus streaming services. You can get even more channels with add-on packages. So what are the Hulu live TV channels you can access with the service?

7 DAYS AGO