Tri-City Herald

What was life like in ancient Rome? These finds from 2022 reveal a luxurious lifestyle

The Roman Empire once stretched across swathes of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa to encircle the Mediterranean Sea. While the empire is long gone, remnants of its inhabitants’ lives remain scattered throughout the region, waiting to be rediscovered. From the Netherlands to Morocco, archaeological findings in 2022...
ARTnews

Ireland Will Return Mummified Remains and a Painted Sarcophagus to Egypt

Mummified remains and a painted wooden sarcophagus are among a group of artifacts that an Irish university plans to return to Egypt.  The items are owned by University College Cork (UCC) and date from between 975 BCE and 100 CE. The sarcophagus was donated to UCC in 1928 and, based on an inscription on its surface, likely holds the remains of a man named Hor. The university said it will return its collection of Egyptian artifacts in 2023. The group includes a set of four canopic jars, containers in which the individually mummified organs would be placed during the mummification process. The...
ScienceAlert

Attila The Hun Attacked Rome to Save His People From Starvation, New Study Suggests

It seems the Huns may not have been the cut-throat barbarians who had an "infinite thirst for gold", as suggested by some classical historians. A new study reconstructing climate data from tree rings suggests these semi-nomadic people were compelled to raid and invade the eastern Roman provinces because of sheer hunger. According to the natural archive recorded in the growth lines of oak trees from the Czech Republic and Bavaria, the early fifth century on the Great Hungarian plain was marked by a series of very dry summers. Between the years 420 and 450 CE, people living on the Eurasian steppes would have...
Reuters

Congolese artist paints politicians' portraits in plastic

BUKAVU, Democratic Republic of Congo, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Near the banks of Lake Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, artist Patrick Cikuru Cirimwami wades knee-deep through a mountain of plastic bottles, scooping as many as he can carry into a large sack.
Dip Rai

‎The Mayan Empire: A Day In the Life of the Maya

The Maya were building a sophisticated civilization in the Americas at about the same time that the Roman Empire was declining in Western Europe. This higher level of civilization was made possible by the ability of the Mayans to establish a steady supply of food. Because the Maya culture relied on farming for food and commerce, the majority of the Maya were farmers in the growing seasons.
Atlas Obscura

Alcove From Old London Bridge

In the shadow of The Shard, in the southern borough of London’s Southwark, lies Guy’s Hospital. Nestled deep within all the various departments is a small green oasis of calm. Here, one will find a memorial to John Keats, a 19th-century poet and contemporary of Percy Bysshe Shelley and Lord Byron. What makes this monument unusual is both the statue and its structural encasement.
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Denmark: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

It is common knowledge that a nation’s flag plays a significant role in defining its authenticity. It proves that a country is functional, distinct, and not subject to the command of any other nation. The flag also represents a pleasant and united country and expresses a nation’s sovereign power and strength. In addition to honoring their royal family, Danes also adore the Flag of Denmark, hanging it up everywhere they gather to celebrate occasions like birthdays, graduations, and pretty much anything in between.
The Independent

British Museum confirms ‘constructive discussions’ with Greece on Elgin Marbles

The British Museum has said it continues to have “constructive discussions” over the possible return of the Elgin Marbles to Greece after 200 years.The 2,500-year-old sculptures were removed from the Acropolis in Athens by Lord Elgin in the early 19th century, when he was the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.The 17 artefacts were bought by the British government, which passed them on to the British Museum where they remain one of the most prized exhibits, making up 30% of the Parthenon sculptures of ancient Greece.Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has on many occasions called for the marbles to be returned,...
The Guardian

Is Iceland’s language a Norse code – or legacy of Celtic settlers?

According to folklore, a Gaelic-speaking warrior queen called Aud was among Iceland’s earliest settlers. Her story is central to an emerging theory that Scottish and Irish Celts played a far bigger role in Iceland’s history than realised. A book by Thorvaldur Fridriksson, an Icelandic archaeologist and journalist, argues...
The Guardian

British Museum in talks with Greece over return of Parthenon marbles

The British Museum has confirmed for the first time that it is involved in “constructive discussions” with Greece over the return of some of the Parthenon marbles. Speculation has been intensifying over recent months that a deal could be struck to return some of the marble sculptures, which have been on display in the British Museum since 1832 after being controversially stripped from the Parthenon by Lord Elgin, a British diplomat.
owlcation.com

People's Radio: The Word of the Fuhrer in Every Home

The Ministry of Public Education and Propaganda, headed by Ph.D. Paul Joseph Goebbels sought to ensure that every German had radio access. Goebbels instructed the engineer Otto Griesing to create a technically simple, easy-to-mass-produce, and inexpensive radio receiver for the people. This is how the "people's receiver" or "people's radio"...

