New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
1,200-year-old Viking grave — with a shield and knives — found in a backyard in Norway
Archaeologists uncovered the grave ahead of a construction project in the capital city.
Archaeologists discovered a Medieval shipwreck in near perfect condition at the bottom of Norway's largest lake
The vessel, which is estimated to date back sometime between the 1300s and 1800s, was found nearly 1,350 feet below the surface.
Modern Humans Interbred And Coexisted Side-By-Side W/Neanderthals In Europe For Roughly 3,000 Years, Says New Research
Researchers in Leiden, Netherlands, recently analyzed dozens of ancient artifacts indicating that modern humans coexisted with Neanderthals for several thousand years. The research indicates an overlap of modern humans and neanderthals in France and northern Spain "for much longer than previously thought." [i]
Tri-City Herald
What was life like in ancient Rome? These finds from 2022 reveal a luxurious lifestyle
The Roman Empire once stretched across swathes of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa to encircle the Mediterranean Sea. While the empire is long gone, remnants of its inhabitants’ lives remain scattered throughout the region, waiting to be rediscovered. From the Netherlands to Morocco, archaeological findings in 2022...
1,000-year-old hall where Vikings once gathered is uncovered in Denmark, museum says
The hall is more evidence that this region played an important role in helping a notable Danish king come to power, archaeologists said.
Ireland Will Return Mummified Remains and a Painted Sarcophagus to Egypt
Mummified remains and a painted wooden sarcophagus are among a group of artifacts that an Irish university plans to return to Egypt. The items are owned by University College Cork (UCC) and date from between 975 BCE and 100 CE. The sarcophagus was donated to UCC in 1928 and, based on an inscription on its surface, likely holds the remains of a man named Hor. The university said it will return its collection of Egyptian artifacts in 2023. The group includes a set of four canopic jars, containers in which the individually mummified organs would be placed during the mummification process. The...
The Black Death: The Darkest Period Of European History
The Plague that raged through Europe in the 14th Century (fourteenth century) changed almost everything about medieval society, and indeed, to a great extent, the black death created the modern world that we inhabit today.
allthatsinteresting.com
A Hoard Of Ancient Roman Coins Was Just Authenticated — And Potentially Proves The Existence Of A Lost Emperor
For centuries, the only evidence historians had of the Roman Emperor Sponsian was this hoard of coins bearing his visage that were found in 1713, and many believed them to be fakes. Three centuries ago, a hoard of Roman coins was discovered in Transylvania. They were eventually dismissed as fakes...
Medieval ship found in Norway's biggest lake
A shipwreck has been found in Norway's Lake Mjøsa that could date back to the Middle Ages, researchers say.
Attila The Hun Attacked Rome to Save His People From Starvation, New Study Suggests
It seems the Huns may not have been the cut-throat barbarians who had an "infinite thirst for gold", as suggested by some classical historians. A new study reconstructing climate data from tree rings suggests these semi-nomadic people were compelled to raid and invade the eastern Roman provinces because of sheer hunger. According to the natural archive recorded in the growth lines of oak trees from the Czech Republic and Bavaria, the early fifth century on the Great Hungarian plain was marked by a series of very dry summers. Between the years 420 and 450 CE, people living on the Eurasian steppes would have...
‘I feel at home here’: descendants of Galicia’s émigrés return to the old country
Galicia has long been one of Spain’s poorest regions and since the mid-19th century Galicians have emigrated in their tens of thousands to seek a brighter future in the Americas. But now they’re coming back. The Galician regional government says that returnees – the majority are Argentinians –...
Congolese artist paints politicians' portraits in plastic
BUKAVU, Democratic Republic of Congo, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Near the banks of Lake Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, artist Patrick Cikuru Cirimwami wades knee-deep through a mountain of plastic bottles, scooping as many as he can carry into a large sack.
The Mayan Empire: A Day In the Life of the Maya
The Maya were building a sophisticated civilization in the Americas at about the same time that the Roman Empire was declining in Western Europe. This higher level of civilization was made possible by the ability of the Mayans to establish a steady supply of food. Because the Maya culture relied on farming for food and commerce, the majority of the Maya were farmers in the growing seasons.
Atlas Obscura
Alcove From Old London Bridge
In the shadow of The Shard, in the southern borough of London’s Southwark, lies Guy’s Hospital. Nestled deep within all the various departments is a small green oasis of calm. Here, one will find a memorial to John Keats, a 19th-century poet and contemporary of Percy Bysshe Shelley and Lord Byron. What makes this monument unusual is both the statue and its structural encasement.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Denmark: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
It is common knowledge that a nation’s flag plays a significant role in defining its authenticity. It proves that a country is functional, distinct, and not subject to the command of any other nation. The flag also represents a pleasant and united country and expresses a nation’s sovereign power and strength. In addition to honoring their royal family, Danes also adore the Flag of Denmark, hanging it up everywhere they gather to celebrate occasions like birthdays, graduations, and pretty much anything in between.
British Museum confirms ‘constructive discussions’ with Greece on Elgin Marbles
The British Museum has said it continues to have “constructive discussions” over the possible return of the Elgin Marbles to Greece after 200 years.The 2,500-year-old sculptures were removed from the Acropolis in Athens by Lord Elgin in the early 19th century, when he was the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.The 17 artefacts were bought by the British government, which passed them on to the British Museum where they remain one of the most prized exhibits, making up 30% of the Parthenon sculptures of ancient Greece.Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has on many occasions called for the marbles to be returned,...
Is Iceland’s language a Norse code – or legacy of Celtic settlers?
According to folklore, a Gaelic-speaking warrior queen called Aud was among Iceland’s earliest settlers. Her story is central to an emerging theory that Scottish and Irish Celts played a far bigger role in Iceland’s history than realised. A book by Thorvaldur Fridriksson, an Icelandic archaeologist and journalist, argues...
British Museum in talks with Greece over return of Parthenon marbles
The British Museum has confirmed for the first time that it is involved in “constructive discussions” with Greece over the return of some of the Parthenon marbles. Speculation has been intensifying over recent months that a deal could be struck to return some of the marble sculptures, which have been on display in the British Museum since 1832 after being controversially stripped from the Parthenon by Lord Elgin, a British diplomat.
owlcation.com
People's Radio: The Word of the Fuhrer in Every Home
The Ministry of Public Education and Propaganda, headed by Ph.D. Paul Joseph Goebbels sought to ensure that every German had radio access. Goebbels instructed the engineer Otto Griesing to create a technically simple, easy-to-mass-produce, and inexpensive radio receiver for the people. This is how the "people's receiver" or "people's radio"...
