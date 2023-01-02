ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Get Into Argument After Sharpe's Return

Things got awkward between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on the set of "Undisputed" this morning. Sharpe was noticeably absent from yesterday's show after Bayless found himself in hot water for his insensitive tweet during Damar Hamlin's medical emergency on Monday Night Football. In an opening monologue today, Sharpe tried...
NBC Philadelphia

Bills-Bengals Postponed After Damar Hamlin Collapses

The Bills-Bengals game on Monday Night Football has been postponed following a scary situation involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL announced. In the first quarter at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins while attempting to make a tackle. After the hard hit, Hamlin got up off the ground, stood in place for a moment and then collapsed on the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 standouts from Packers' 41-17 win over Vikings

Following a dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers control their playoff destiny thanks to a Washington Commanders loss earlier in the day. What a difference 16 weeks can make. In Week 1, the Vikings got the best of the Packers 23-7. Green Bay’s defense had no answer for Justin Jefferson on his way to a 184-yard and two-touchdown performance. Fast forward to Week 17, and the script was completely flipped as Jefferson was stifled for just one catch of 15 yards.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Philadelphia

Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Resume This Week

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not resume this week after being postponed Monday night. No decision has been made regarding the possibility of resuming the game, according to the league.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Philadelphia

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Injury Timeline and Status Update

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a first-quarter collision during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the city's level one trauma center. The Monday Night Football showdown that kicked off at 8:30 p.m. ET...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Philadelphia

NFL Players Likely to Be Traded in 2023

NFL players likely to be traded in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Who will be the next big name to get traded in the NFL?. While the 2022 trade deadline saw Christian McCaffrey go to the San Francisco 49ers and Bradley Chubb take his talents to South Beach, very few shake-ups transpired beyond that.
NBC Philadelphia

NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh, Panthers Owner Discuss Possible Head Coaching Job

Report: Harbaugh, Panthers owner discuss head coaching job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. A former 49ers coach could be returning to the NFL coaching scene this offseason. University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's return to the league reportedly is considered to be a "done deal" if a team were...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Philadelphia

Here's When and Where the NFL Draft Will Be Held in 2023

When is the 2023 NFL Draft? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL draft is headed to Missouri. After being held in New York City in different venues from 1965 all the way to 2014, the NFL draft has started to spread the love to other cities that have franchises.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

3 Eagles most to blame for Week 17 loss to Saints

After looking like the most complete team in the NFL for much of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles are keeping things a bit too close for their fans’ comfort down the stretch, with their once-perfect record now boasting three losses and their number one seed – and a first-round Bye – in the playoffs still not secured heading into the final game of the regular season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Skip Bayless Facing Backlash for Tweet After Damar Hamlin's Collapse

While the sports world awaits updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, one media personality is doing damage control. Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless is under fire for a tweet he posted after Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was taken off in an ambulance after being administered CPR on the field, and the Bills later announced that Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest and was in critical condition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy