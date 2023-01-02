Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Giants vs. Eagles prediction and odds for Week 18 (Philly still needs the No. 1 seed)
In August if I told you that the New York Giants had nothing to play for in Week 18, that wouldn’t have been a surprise. The surprising part is that’s because they’re locked into the sixth seed in the NFC with a 9-6-1 record and can rest Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley for the playoffs.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Get Into Argument After Sharpe's Return
Things got awkward between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on the set of "Undisputed" this morning. Sharpe was noticeably absent from yesterday's show after Bayless found himself in hot water for his insensitive tweet during Damar Hamlin's medical emergency on Monday Night Football. In an opening monologue today, Sharpe tried...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
WDSU
New Orleans doctor who works for Saints discusses Damar Hamlin situation
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans doctor and the New Orleans Saints airway management physician spoke with WDSU's Travers Mackel about the situation Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is facing after collapsing in gameplay Monday night. Dr. Jeffrey Kuo says every NFL team has an airway management physician, or...
NBC Philadelphia
Bills, Bengals Players Emotional Following Damar Hamlin's Collapse; Buffalo Safety in Critical Condition
The sidelines of both the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals were visibly shaken after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The 24-year-old reportedly underwent roughly 10 minutes of CPR before being transferred to the Univerisity of Cincinnati Medical Center. According to the NFL, Hamlin is in critical condition.
NBC Philadelphia
Bills-Bengals Postponed After Damar Hamlin Collapses
The Bills-Bengals game on Monday Night Football has been postponed following a scary situation involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL announced. In the first quarter at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins while attempting to make a tackle. After the hard hit, Hamlin got up off the ground, stood in place for a moment and then collapsed on the field.
8 standouts from Packers' 41-17 win over Vikings
Following a dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers control their playoff destiny thanks to a Washington Commanders loss earlier in the day. What a difference 16 weeks can make. In Week 1, the Vikings got the best of the Packers 23-7. Green Bay’s defense had no answer for Justin Jefferson on his way to a 184-yard and two-touchdown performance. Fast forward to Week 17, and the script was completely flipped as Jefferson was stifled for just one catch of 15 yards.
NBC Philadelphia
‘Please Be OK': Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Receives Support From Sports World After Collapsing Vs. Bengals
Monday Night Football took a scary turn midway through the first quarter when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin received roughly 10 minutes of CPR and was later trasferred to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition. Players from both...
NBC Philadelphia
Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Resume This Week
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not resume this week after being postponed Monday night. No decision has been made regarding the possibility of resuming the game, according to the league.
NBC Philadelphia
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Injury Timeline and Status Update
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a first-quarter collision during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the city's level one trauma center. The Monday Night Football showdown that kicked off at 8:30 p.m. ET...
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Players Likely to Be Traded in 2023
NFL players likely to be traded in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Who will be the next big name to get traded in the NFL?. While the 2022 trade deadline saw Christian McCaffrey go to the San Francisco 49ers and Bradley Chubb take his talents to South Beach, very few shake-ups transpired beyond that.
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh, Panthers Owner Discuss Possible Head Coaching Job
Report: Harbaugh, Panthers owner discuss head coaching job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. A former 49ers coach could be returning to the NFL coaching scene this offseason. University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's return to the league reportedly is considered to be a "done deal" if a team were...
NBC Philadelphia
Here's When and Where the NFL Draft Will Be Held in 2023
When is the 2023 NFL Draft? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL draft is headed to Missouri. After being held in New York City in different venues from 1965 all the way to 2014, the NFL draft has started to spread the love to other cities that have franchises.
3 Eagles most to blame for Week 17 loss to Saints
After looking like the most complete team in the NFL for much of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles are keeping things a bit too close for their fans’ comfort down the stretch, with their once-perfect record now boasting three losses and their number one seed – and a first-round Bye – in the playoffs still not secured heading into the final game of the regular season.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets bolster offense; Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
Here it is: your first mock draft aggregation of the new year. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 13-3 record and have clinched a...
NBC Philadelphia
Skip Bayless Facing Backlash for Tweet After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
While the sports world awaits updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, one media personality is doing damage control. Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless is under fire for a tweet he posted after Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was taken off in an ambulance after being administered CPR on the field, and the Bills later announced that Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest and was in critical condition.
Ian Rapoport On Damar Hamlin, Sean Payton, NFC QB's & Texans Coaches
National Insider for NFL Network Ian Rapoport Joins The Sean Salisbury Show For His Weekly Visit. He Discusses The Latest With Damar Hamlin, Sean Payton, NFC QB's & Texans Coaches. Enjoy This Interview From The Sean Salisbury Show!
Comments / 0