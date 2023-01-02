Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Pence Says Man Who Wanted Him Dead on Jan. 6 Shouldn’t Be Charged
Former Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News on Monday that the Department of Justice should “not bring charges against the former president,” for the events of January 6th. “I think the president’s actions and words on Jan. 6 were reckless,” Pence said. “But I don’t know that it is criminal to take bad advice from lawyers and so I hope the Justice Department is careful.” The House Jan. 6 committee is expected to vote Monday on whether to ask the Justice Department to criminally charge Trump for his role in the riot.. The committee is reportedly considering charges of...
Major New Development Announced in Trump Probe
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol is cooperating with the United States Justice Department, according to reporting in Punchbowl News.
Trump Would Threaten to Give Classified Files to Iran, North Korea: Cohen
Michael Cohen said Saturday he believes the former president was going to give classified documents that he kept at Mar-a-Lago to America's adversaries.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
White House unable to describe what Kamala Harris is doing on immigration
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that she does not "have anything to lay out" on Vice President Kamala Harris' role to address the border crisis.
Journalists track down identity of woman who posed with Trump
New details emerge on Inna Yashchyshyn who allegedly claimed to be Anna de Rothschild, an heiress from a famous European banking dynasty, and gained access to former US president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
Donald Trump Is About to Go Through Hell | Opinion
Former President Donald Trump could use a lot of referrals—to a tailor, for example, who could outfit him in clothes that are his size. But this week he got the referrals that he most deserved: to the Department of Justice, recommending his criminal prosecution for trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of political power.
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
WPTV
Donald Trump hosts New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump spent New Year's Eve hosting a pricey party at his Mar-a-Lago Club. Restrictions on the media limited photography to anyone but the 45th U.S. president, who announced in November that he will seek election in 2024. Trump, accompanied by wife Melania...
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Trump walks away when questioned about Jan. 6 at New Year's Eve party: report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Former President Donald Trump hosted a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, where he briefly spoke to the media. According...
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:18 p.m. EST
Major winter storms dump on California, Upper Midwest. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Major winter storms are dumping on California and a stretch of the Upper Midwest — as a possible tornado damaged homes in the South. A Delta jet went off an icy taxiway after landing in a snowstorm in Minneapolis on Tuesday but no passengers were injured. Delta Air Lines says the Airbus A320 from Los Cabos, Mexico, landed safely, but then the nose gear of the plane “exited the taxiway while turning toward the gate due to icy conditions.” To the south, a possible tornado damaged homes, downed trees and flipped a vehicle on its side in Montgomery, Alabama, early Wednesday. In Southern California, forecasters say it’s “all systems go” for a major storm to sweep over the area Wednesday and Thursday.
Mike Pence, a target of the Jan. 6 mob, says he doesn't think DOJ should prosecute Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Donald Trump acted recklessly, but not criminally, on Jan. 6 so should not be charged by the Justice Department.
Washington Examiner
Trump's 2023 plans include golf, potentially a new book, and little else
Former President Donald Trump heads into the new year as the sole top-tier candidate of either party to declare a 2024 bid for the White House, but that doesn't mean his calendar will be jam-packed like in campaigns past. Trump, 76, has yet to make a public appearance away from...
FOX 28 Spokane
Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border
HEBRON, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Canada and Mexico. It will be his first visit to the border since taking office. Biden says he hopes to see “what’s going on” there. He also plans to make remarks about border security on Thursday. There have been large increases in the number of migrants at the border even as a U.S. public health law remains in place that allows authorities to turn away many people seeking asylum. Republican leaders have criticized the president over his border security policies and questioned why he hasn’t made a trip there yet.
FOX 28 Spokane
Macao eases COVID rules but tourism, casinos yet to rebound
MACAO (AP) — Gambling haven Macao’s relaxation of border restrictions after China rolled back its “zero-COVID” strategy is widely expected to boost its tourism-driven economy. The gaming hub on China’s south coast near Hong Kong has endured some of the world’s strictest anti-virus controls for nearly three years. Now, China’s worst wave of infections so far is keeping away the hoards of high rollers who usually fill its casinos. From Dec. 23-27, the city only saw a daily average of 8,300 arrivals, according to police data. That’s just 68% of November’s level. Many shops remain shuttered, but businesses are hoping Lunar New Year holidays in late January will bring better luck.
thecomeback.com
Trump’s golf simulator reportedly angered Joe Biden
According to a new book, President Joe Biden’s anger would boil over anytime he was reminded of former President Donald Trump’s presence in the White House. In “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House,” which will be released on January 17, author Chris Whipple says the current U.S. President would “let loose” on Trump when showing special guests around his official residence, according to the New York Post.
Year in Review: Shake-ups at CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News
Cable news networks experienced a number of changes in 2022 both on and off the air.
FOX 28 Spokane
Judge orders proposed Rio Grande decree to be made public
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. judge serving as special master in a legal battle over management of one of North America’s longest rivers has cleared the way for a proposed settlement to be made public. The federal government had sought to keep details of the agreement in the Rio Grande case sealed, but the special master rejected that request. Under an order issued Friday, the proposal reached by Texas, New Mexico and Colorado will be released next week as attorneys prepare for an upcoming hearing on the merits of the proposal. The case has been pending before the U.S. Supreme Court for nearly a decade, and the stakes are escalating as much of the West grapples with persistent drought.
Comments / 0