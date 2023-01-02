ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Snow, freezing drizzle for Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

By Travis Michels
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Light snow and possibly freezing drizzle can be seen along the Front Range Monday with the second round of snow expected Monday evening in the Denver weather forecast. Roads will be slick and slippery.

Weather today: 2 rounds of snow

Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, with light snow and freezing drizzle affecting road conditions.

Travel alert: CDOT warns of hazardous road conditions

Denver will get a slight break from the snow for the majority of the morning and the middle of the day. Light snow and freezing drizzle are possible Monday, causing roadways to be slick.

Live updates: Snow impacting morning commute, flights

Highs hover around the freezing mark Monday with snow moving back in the evening.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Jan. 2.

Winter weather advisories are in effect through 8 p.m. Monday for the Front Range, through midnight for the Foothills and 5 a.m. Tuesday for the Eastern Plains.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter weather advisories for Colorado on Jan. 2.

Weather tonight: Snow tapers off

Snow ends along the Front Range Monday night but lingers through the early morning hours along the plains. Partial clearing is possible across the metro area with lows in the middle teens.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Jan. 2.

Looking ahead: Drying out, mountain snow

Skies will clear on Tuesday, meaning more sunshine is in the forecast. Highs will still be cool and below average in the lower 30s.

Snowpack and the importance of avalanche warnings

Mostly sunny skies are here for Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s. The extra sunshine stays for Thursday helping to warm highs back into the low 40s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Jan. 2.

Friday adds extra clouds along the Front Range and a chance for snow in the higher elevations. Snow lingers in the mountains on Friday with mild highs in the middle 40s for Denver.

Mostly sunny skies are here for the weekend with comfy highs in the middle 40s.

