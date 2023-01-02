Read full article on original website
Ten Bow Hunters Cited for Allegedly Hunting With Pods
Ten Bow Hunters Cited for Allegedly Hunting with Pods. East Carroll Parish, Louisiana – Ten hunters in Louisiana have been cited for allegedly bow hunting with pods. On January 3, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that on December 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited ten persons for alleged bow hunting infractions in East Carroll Parish.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Runaway Juvenile Last Seen January 2
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Runaway Juvenile Last Seen January 2. On January 3, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that investigators are attempting to locate a runaway juvenile, Abella Biedenharn, age 13. Abella is described as a White female, 5’6” tall, and weighs 130 lbs....
Jackson Parish hit hard by alleged tornado
JACKSON PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD)- The central area of Jackson Parish was hit hard by an alleged tornado. The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department told us about the damage, and we also spoke to a resident who was affected. Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown spoke about the damage in the area. “We had a severe storm come […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Hit-and-run takes life of Monroe man
Ouachita Parish – On Saturday, December 31, 2022, just after 7:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a hit-and-run fatality crash on U.S. Hwy 165, just north of U.S. Hwy 165 Business. This crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Corkey Williams. The initial investigation...
KSLA
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Aggravated Battery Suspects
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Aggravated Battery Suspects. Monroe, Louisiana – The Monroe Police Department announced that it is asking for the public’s help locating two individuals. They are both currently wanted suspects for aggravated 2nd-degree battery. The suspects are identified as Mikhail Capers, 18,...
KNOE TV8
Monroe business cleans up debris near Breard St. after storm damages
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe business cleaned up debris around their parking lot after severe weather swept through the area Monday evening. Parts of the roof fell to the ground after 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at Solar and Air Supply on Breard Street. Owner and Manager...
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
ktalnews.com
Missing Bienville woman may be homicide witness
RINGGOLD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who may be a witness in connection with a homicide discovered early New Year’s Day. Sheriff John Ballance says the disappearance of 43-year-old Kimberly Moore may be...
KNOE TV8
NWS: Jackson Parish tornado rated EF-2, peak winds of 122 mph
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that the tornado that moved through Jackson Parish on January 2nd was an EF-2 with peak winds of 122 mph. The tornado traveled about 15 miles in the 23 minutes that it was on the ground, reaching a maximum width of 1928 yards. According to the National Weather Service’s storm survey, three residents received minor injuries. No fatalities have been reported.
Union Parish Wheeler Road is closed estimated by Entergy
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Wheeler Road will be closed for the next 8 to 10 days estimated by Entergy. Please do not travel on this road unless you have a residence on it.
Monroe Plum Street underpass has been reopened
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On January 3, 2023, the Plum Street underpass has been reopened. Drive safely and if you see water covering a roadway turn around.
West Monroe traffic stop lands Lake Providence man behind bars for drug offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle with improper display of a plate. Officers went on to initiate a traffic stop and made contact with 33-year-old Derodrick Dukes. According to authorities, they detected a strong odor of narcotics […]
Monroe store clerk booked for Manslaughter after allegedly shooting armed-robber and customer
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at 711 South 8th Street. According to police, an armed-robbery took place at the store and the clerk fired a shot at the suspect. The shot allegedly struck both […]
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating December 29 Fire that Killed Two
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating December 29 Fire that Killed Two. Winnsboro, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on December 29, 2022, that deputies are investigating a house fire in Winnsboro that resulted in two deaths. The Winnsboro Fire Department was dispatched...
MISSING PERSON: Monroe police searching for 30-year-old missing man
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department needs your help locating this 30-year-old Allen Spraggins. If you know the whereabouts of Spraggins, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.
Powerful storms and possible tornado cause heavy damage, power outages in Arkansas and Louisiana
Extreme weather has left a trail of destruction in the South. Images taken in the aftermath of strong storms and a possible tornado in western Arkansas show bleachers flung from the stands, light poles snapped in half and a mangled scoreboard at a high school football field. The storm appears...
KNOE TV8
Severe weather damages Union County homes, buildings
UNION COUNTY, Ar. (KNOE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office says that residents believe a possible small tornado has hit Union County. UCSO is looking to verify the possibility of a tornado. No reports of injuries have been reported, but there has been structural damage. UCSO says storage buildings...
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
UPDATE: Runaway Monroe teen located safely by authorities
UPDATE (1/2/2023) — According to the Monroe Police Department, Lavaris Bosworth has been located. Thank you to everyone for their efforts to help return Lavaris home safely. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile, 14-year-old Lavaris Bosworth. If anyone has information on the whereabouts […]
