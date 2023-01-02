Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke basketball humbled in embarrassing showing against NC State
The Duke basketball program was embarrassed against North Carolina State. Teams lose basketball games. The Duke basketball program is no stranger to that. It’s common in the sport. What is not common in the sport is the performance the No. 16 Blue Devils put forth on Wednesday night in...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. Wake Forest: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The UNC men’s basketball team will return to the Smith Center for the first time in 22 days Wednesday night. The Tar Heels will host Wake Forest as they try to bounce back from a loss at Pitt last Friday. Carolina is also looking for revenge against the Demon Deacons, who pounded the Tar Heels by 22 points in Winston-Salem last season.
FOX Sports
Did Duke make a massive mistake on Tobacco Road? | Titus & Tate
FOX Sports' Mark Titus and Tate Frazier discuss who the Duke Blue Devils should have hired to replace Coach K and why it would have scared a certain UNC fan. Was Jon Scheyer the right man for the job?
Deadspin
NC State announcer Gary Hahn ruins a perfectly fine bowl game with a heaping dollop of racism
For those who turned on the North Carolina State radio broadcast to listen to a friendly voice narrate a bowl game, with a silly sponsorship, against a former conference foe — Maryland — who better to do it than Gary Hahn? He is in his fourth decade as the Wolfpacks’ play-by-play announcer, and surely he could get through this day without embarrassing himself, the university, the sponsors, and the people of Raleigh. It turns out that a jar of mayonnaise would have been a better choice, because at least it’s unable to say anything racist.
Duke basketball: High-flying recruit talks 'dream school'
On Jan. 11, Combine Academy (N.C.) junior Rakease Passmore will be in Durham for an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program when the Blue Devils host Pitt in Cameron Indoor Stadium. While the 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star has not reported an offer from head coach Jon Scheyer, there seems no doubt he'd like one.
NC State announcer Gary Hahn to be reinstated following suspension for offensive comment
Hahn, who was suspended for controversial comments made in December, will return when the Wolfpack face Miami at PNC Arena.
Hubert Davis Live: 'There Has to be a Response'
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis answered questions about his team's past week during his Monday night radio show. Here were the most noteworthy answers ... On giving up a career-high 31 points to Pittsburgh’s Jamarius Burton:. “… at the end of the day, that's been one of the...
packinsider.com
NC State Defensive Back Jalen Frazier enters the Transfer Portal
NC State Redshirt Freshman Defensive Back Jalen Frazier has entered the Transfer Portal. Frazier played 64 snaps in 6 games for the Wolfpack in 2022. He recorded 1 tackle and 1 interception. Frazier was a member of NC State’s 2019 recruiting class. He was a 3-star prospect out of Hough...
Mount Olive Tribune
SW girls fail to ‘de-charge’ Wayne Country Day
KINSTON – Southern Wayne couldn’t overcome 24 turnovers in a 49-31 loss to unbeaten Wayne Country Day on day three of the 2022 Greater Neuse FCA Winter Classic girls’ basketball tournament. WCDS won the Red Pool with a 3-0 record. The Saints, the 2021 Classic champs, managed...
mediafeed.org
North Carolina State University will cost you this much
North Carolina State University is a leading four-year public research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from associate’s to doctoral. Read on to learn about NC State admissions and acceptance rates, NC State tuition, popular majors, and much more. Total Cost of Attendance. NC...
WATCH: Cummings High School band performs at Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band just got a big honor! The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning and performed at halftime of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to perform […]
carolinajournal.com
Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
cbs17
Granville County man wins $200,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County man is $200,000 richer after buying a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Tuesday identified Willie Baker Jr. of Creedmoor as the latest big winner of its Lincoln game. He bought his $5 ticket from a Family Fare...
travelnowsmart.com
Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina
When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North Carolina
A highly-anticipated restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Shake Shack held the grand opening event for its newest North Carolina location in Chapel Hill.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fayetteville
Fayetteville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fayetteville.
cbs17
Raleigh officials take new steps to slow down speeders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2023, 19 streets in Raleigh will receive traffic projects meant to make them safer. The Raleigh City Council approved these projects in November 2022. One design the city has used to try and slow drivers down is chicanes. Chicanes are alternating blocks in the...
North Carolina man wins $2 million lottery prize after buying $20 scratch-off at gas station
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Carmelo Canepa, of Fuquay Varina, a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news relase. Canepa bought his Platinum ticket from the Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When Canepa arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize, he could choose to […]
cbs17
Racial slur, threat scribbled on table at Raleigh school under investigation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “The investigation is underway and we do have leads,” the principal of a magnet high school in west Raleigh told parents in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The announcement came from Principal Steve Mares after a written threat, including a racial slur was...
