Deadspin

NC State announcer Gary Hahn ruins a perfectly fine bowl game with a heaping dollop of racism

For those who turned on the North Carolina State radio broadcast to listen to a friendly voice narrate a bowl game, with a silly sponsorship, against a former conference foe — Maryland — who better to do it than Gary Hahn? He is in his fourth decade as the Wolfpacks’ play-by-play announcer, and surely he could get through this day without embarrassing himself, the university, the sponsors, and the people of Raleigh. It turns out that a jar of mayonnaise would have been a better choice, because at least it’s unable to say anything racist.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball: High-flying recruit talks 'dream school'

On Jan. 11, Combine Academy (N.C.) junior Rakease Passmore will be in Durham for an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program when the Blue Devils host Pitt in Cameron Indoor Stadium. While the 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star has not reported an offer from head coach Jon Scheyer, there seems no doubt he'd like one.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Hubert Davis Live: 'There Has to be a Response'

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis answered questions about his team's past week during his Monday night radio show. Here were the most noteworthy answers ... On giving up a career-high 31 points to Pittsburgh’s Jamarius Burton:. “… at the end of the day, that's been one of the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Defensive Back Jalen Frazier enters the Transfer Portal

NC State Redshirt Freshman Defensive Back Jalen Frazier has entered the Transfer Portal. Frazier played 64 snaps in 6 games for the Wolfpack in 2022. He recorded 1 tackle and 1 interception. Frazier was a member of NC State’s 2019 recruiting class. He was a 3-star prospect out of Hough...
RALEIGH, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

SW girls fail to ‘de-charge’ Wayne Country Day

KINSTON – Southern Wayne couldn’t overcome 24 turnovers in a 49-31 loss to unbeaten Wayne Country Day on day three of the 2022 Greater Neuse FCA Winter Classic girls’ basketball tournament. WCDS won the Red Pool with a 3-0 record. The Saints, the 2021 Classic champs, managed...
KINSTON, NC
mediafeed.org

North Carolina State University will cost you this much

North Carolina State University is a leading four-year public research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from associate’s to doctoral. Read on to learn about NC State admissions and acceptance rates, NC State tuition, popular majors, and much more. Total Cost of Attendance. NC...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

WATCH: Cummings High School band performs at Sugar Bowl

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band just got a big honor! The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning and performed at halftime of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to perform […]
BURLINGTON, NC
carolinajournal.com

Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry

Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
CHARLOTTE, NC
travelnowsmart.com

Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina

When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Raleigh officials take new steps to slow down speeders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2023, 19 streets in Raleigh will receive traffic projects meant to make them safer. The Raleigh City Council approved these projects in November 2022. One design the city has used to try and slow drivers down is chicanes. Chicanes are alternating blocks in the...
RALEIGH, NC
