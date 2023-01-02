ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, severe weather hitting the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day in advance of a major front headed our way. The heaviest of the rain and any potential severe weather will come during the morning hours, ending by early afternoon. Through Midday: Heavy rain, severe weather threat. This Afternoon: Breezy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

FIRST ALERT: Keep your umbrella handy throughout Wednesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances stay high through the early afternoon with the severe weather threat diminishing. • First Alert Weather Day TODAY: Heavy rain, lightning, & gusty winds at times. • Thursday: Dry, sunny & mild. • Friday – Weekend: Cooling down, more seasonable. More wet and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rain, strong winds, isolated tornado possible as storm front moves in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day in advance of a major front headed our way. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. Most of the day will be quiet. Clouds will gather and thicken, and it will be unseasonably mild and rather humid with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 60s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rachel Coulter Shows You Features Of The WBTV First Alert Weather App

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Video provided by JR Motorsports shows the lightning hit what appears to be a truck hauling a trailer. 44 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen. Updated: 7 hours ago. Her mother and stepfather have both been indicted for failing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crash closes ramp from I-85 S to I-77 S in north Charlotte

Another person was also injured in the crash. One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte. The overnight crash happened in north Charlotte. One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:50 AM EST. The crash happened...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

44 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rachel Coulter Shows You Features Of The WBTV First Alert Weather App. Search "WBTV" in your app store for Apple or Android or go to wbtv.com/apps. Lightning strikes vehicle at JR Motorsports in Mooresville. Updated: 3 hours ago. Video provided by JR Motorsports...
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

Why you may see more people masking up in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Realistically speaking, masks never faded after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Even as pandemic worries and restrictions eased, mask use waned but not totally vanished. But as COVID case numbers are rising and other respiratory illnesses are still quite common, this common face wear...
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

3 Workers Dead from 70-Ft. Fall as Scaffolding Collapses at Construction Site in Charlotte, N.C.

Two other workers were taken to a local hospital after they experienced minor injuries in the accident, which prompted a halt to all work at the site Three workers died when scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday. The victims fell about 70 feet when the scaffolding — a temporary structure usually made from metal poles and wood planks used for access to buildings under construction — came apart, according to NBC affiliate WCNC. The outlet said the victims were not publicly identified but were...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte city leaders to vote on rezoning of Cotswold Chick-Fil-A

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a common sight at the chicken chain, vehicle after vehicle lining up for the drive-thru. Charlotte City leaders will discuss traffic matters stemming from the Cotswold Chick-Fil-A location during the city’s zoning committee meeting Wednesday night. Supporters of rezoning believe it would help...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Fire said crews responded to the accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street near...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy