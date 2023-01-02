Read full article on original website
Fantastic Early-January Weather Today & Tomorrow | 1/4 AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Yes, it is still winter despite what the last few days have felt like, and that coat will be needed again this morning with freezing temperatures across Texoma. This won’t last for long, quickly warming up above freezing once the sun rises above the horizon. You can’t ask for better weather today as afternoon temperatures will be hanging around average for this time of year in the mid 50s, along with tons of sunshine, dry air, and light northwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.
There’s A Lot Of Snow In The Oklahoma Long Range Forecast
In a very weird and extraordinarily bold prediction, Farmer's Almanac is predicting plenty of snow, freezing temperatures, and "squally" winds across Oklahoma for the rest of the month. Shenanigans. Most outlets like to create content with The Almanac's predictions because they're usually unseasonably bold in that way. It's the same...
Mild and dry weather through middle of the week | 1/3 AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! A few clouds in the sky to start this Tuesday following the cold front that swung through yesterday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the daytime hours, fluctuating between mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph with temperatures topping out in the mid/upper 50s, around 15° cooler than the temperatures we saw last afternoon.
Isolated showers and next cooldown arrive with system tomorrow | 1/1 PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies dominate, keeping temperatures from falling too much. This could lead to record-warm low temps tomorrow morning in the low/mid 50s, with 40s for far northern and western counties. The record warm low temp for Lawton is 50° set back in 1998. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. This combined with an abundance of moisture funneling in ahead of an upper-level trough out west could see light-to-patchy fog develop across Texoma tomorrow morning. Should you encounter any areas of low visibility, approach and drive with caution, leaving ample room between you and other vehicles.
Tornado-warned storms move out of Green Country
The 2 News Oklahoma Severe Weather Team is tracking conditions across Green Country to keep you informed.
Chilly and Cold Winter Temperatures Return to Oklahoma
I don't know about you, but these beautiful 60-degree days we've had post arctic blast have been BEAUTIFUL! But, alas, Oklahoma is still in the dead of winter, so that means cooler temperatures are on the horizon. It won't be in the teens again - we hope - but it...
Lexie Walker named First Alert Chief Meteorologist
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We are excited to announce a familiar face will be taking on a new role at 7News starting Tuesday, as Lexie Walker becomes our new First Alert Chief Meteorologist, making her the only female chief based in Oklahoma!. Lexie joined the 7News team in 2019 and...
Counties in Oklahoma with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Oklahoma using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Rollover on Cache shuts down eastbound traffic
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is currently working to identify two suspects in connection to the theft of an air conditioning unit from Bethel Assembly of God on Dec. 9, according to a Facebook post. Kiowa Co. WWII Airman officially accounted for. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST.
4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
Invasive species captured at Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees
GRAND LAKE, Okla. — Not all carp are native to NE Oklahoma waters and thus are labeled ‘invasive species’ because they can upset the aquatic ecological system. The bighead carp seen here was caught at Grand Lake O' the Cherokees by Oklahoma Dept Wildlife Conservation biologists and weighed in at a whopping 65 lbs.
Mountain Lions spotted in Oklahoma on trail cams
LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation release details of recent mountain lion sighting. “Josh Smith caught this mountain lion prowling through his property via trail camera in Latimer County last week! The sighting was then confirmed at the very same feeder pictured below by Game Warden Shane Fields.
Service restored to section of Keystone Pipeline, extends from northern Kansas to OK
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A pipeline operator has put a damaged section in Kansas back into service, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 barrels of crude oil into a creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced Thursday that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing on its...
Oklahoma Music Minutes for January 2-6: Music you should hear this week
In this first full week of 2023, the Oklahoma Music Minute hopes for a brighter year for everyone. PawPaw Rod is from Norman. Find more of their music at pawpawrod.bandcamp.com. Tuesday, January 3. Brotherboy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at wearebrotherboy.com. Wednesday, January 4. Big Weather...
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
The Demonic ZoZo House of Oklahoma
Have you ever heard of the horrific history and terrifying tales of the demonic Zozo house in Oklahoma before? Until yesterday evening I was unaware this nightmare even existed. It's a fascinating and frightening story about an Oklahoma man who accidentally unleashed an ancient evil, an entity or demon named Zozo.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Oklahoma using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pleas to stop turnpike plans in Oklahoma ignored; plans to move forward
OKLAHOMA CITY — Pleas to stop turnpike plans in the state were ignored. After nearly a year of protesting, multiple lawsuits and a dozen people speaking directly to the board on Tuesday, Access Oklahoma – a plan for a series of turnpikes and road improvements – will move forward.
“Corrective action”: OTA Board reauthorizes millions in turnpike contracts
The new year brought new resolutions from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as they voted to reauthorize around $42 million dollars in contracts related to the highly contested Access Oklahoma Project.
