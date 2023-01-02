LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies dominate, keeping temperatures from falling too much. This could lead to record-warm low temps tomorrow morning in the low/mid 50s, with 40s for far northern and western counties. The record warm low temp for Lawton is 50° set back in 1998. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. This combined with an abundance of moisture funneling in ahead of an upper-level trough out west could see light-to-patchy fog develop across Texoma tomorrow morning. Should you encounter any areas of low visibility, approach and drive with caution, leaving ample room between you and other vehicles.

LAWTON, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO