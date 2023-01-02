WHITAKERS, Edgecombe County — An Edgecombe County woman spent the second day of 2023 in jail after allegedly shooting a man in the face. According to the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, on Jan. 1, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call in reference to a male subject with a gunshot wound to the face. The incident took place in the 1700 block of US Highway 301 in Whitakers, NC around 8:00 p.m. Upon arrival deputies located a 23-year-old black male with an apparent gunshot wound to the face. Once detectives arrived on the scene a thorough investigation was conducted. It was determined Danielle Small fired a handgun during an argument inside the residence, subsequently striking the male in the face. The male left with medical personnel and his current condition is unknown at this time.

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO