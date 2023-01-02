Read full article on original website
Pitt County teen found dead in Richmond County motel room
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Pitt County teenager was found dead in a Richmond County motel room on Dec. 19, 2022. Police said that evidence suggests that it was due to some sort of drug overdose. Allison Johnson was first reported as a runaway juvenile on Dec. 6, 2022.
NCDPS releases names of drivers involved in two vehicle crash
North Carolina — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has revealed the names of the two individuals involved in a crash in Greenville on January 3rd, 2023. According to the NCDPS, Walter Clark, 52, was parked on the southbound shoulder of NC 11 attempting to enter back onto the roadway.
Storm damages South Lenoir High School, no injuries reported
DEEP RUN, Lenoir County — The gymnasium at South Lenoir High School in Deep Run had damage from a thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2023, ripping the shingles off the roof. According to school officials, around 2:00 p.m., the shingles of the roof were carried away by strong storm...
Church, homes sustain storm damage in Ernul
ERNUL, Craven County — An afternoon thunderstorm caused damage in parts of Eastern North Carolina Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Several homes had downed trees and Macedonia Baptist Church's sign was broken.
Suspects and vehicle identified in Kinston property destruction
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Authorities in Kinston have identified the suspects and vehicle that were involved in a Saturday hit-and-run that left a gazebo destroyed. The suspects are still being sought and are suspected to be juveniles, according to the Kinston Police Department. Kinston Police Department Chief Keith Goyette...
Wallace Police Department has four in custody after shooting
WALLACE, Duplin County — Wallace Police were on the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of E. Cliff St. and have four individuals in custody. Three have been taken to and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wallace Police Chief James Crayton said one minor was...
Woman arrested after police chase in Lenoir County
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Felony fleeing to elude, driving while impaired, and drug possession are a few of the charges a woman earned herself Friday afternoon in Lenoir County. According to a release from the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office, a woman is facing multiple charges from the State Highway...
No charges yet in Barbara Fenner homicide
North Carolina — According to Greenville Police, there have not been any charges made yet in the investigation into the death of Barbara Fenner. Police also confirmed that there was no sign of forced entry to her home, and it is unclear if anything was taken from her home.
Woman arrested after police said she stole, tried to sell vehicles
PINK HILL, Lenoir County — A Lenoir County woman was arrested by the Pink Hill Police Department on larceny of a motor vehicle charges. The investigation showed Kinsey had taken a victim's truck. Police found that Kinsey also attempted to sell two other vehicles under false pretenses. Sheila Branch...
Martin County man arrested after speeding and racing near previous crash site
Martin County, North Carolina — According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested and charged a Port St. Lucie man for fleeing and eluding law enforcement after refusing to pull over. A deputy said he saw two vehicles speeding along US 1, the same stretch of highway...
Craven County Sheriff's Office looking for fraud suspects
Craven County, North Carolina — On January 4th, 2023, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the following three persons of interest in fraudulent activity cases at Dollar General. Anyone with information on the identities of these subjects is asked to contact...
Suspect in Jacksonville hit-and-run apprehended, charged
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Andrew Michael Frazier, the suspect in Friday night's hit-and-run and following search, was apprehended Saturday by the New Bern Police Department. According to a release from the Onslow County Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 30, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Onslow County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop...
Swansboro police looking for vehicle, person of interest
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — The Swansboro Police Department is looking for the owner of a newer model, gray Ford F-150 Police said the truck has a hood scoop, aftermarket wheels and running boards. They said there could be some damage to the running boards on the right side of...
Greenville Police looking for suspected coin thief
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — According to Greenville Police, on December 18th, a coin dealer was followed from a local coin show to a business in Greenville, NC. The victim went into the business for a total of 5 minutes and when he returned to his car, police said he found the trunk broken into and several coins missing.
Havelock man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges
HAVELOCK, Craven County — A Havelock man is in custody after an investigation led to a controlled purchase of a large amount of fentanyl. According to a release from authorities, on Friday, Dec. 30,, Troy Chance, 30 years of age, of Havelock, was taken into custody after an investigation led to the controlled purchase of a large amount (28 grams or more) of fentanyl. Chance was charged with three counts of trafficking fentanyl and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling illegal narcotics. He received a $3,000,000 bond and was placed in the Craven County Jail.
Rocky Mount Police looking for suspect involved in back-to-back robberies
ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe County — Rocky Mount Police Officers are looking for a suspect believed to be involved in two separate robberies. On January 2nd, officers responded to 240 S. Wesleyan Blvd (Kangaroo) in reference to a commercial robbery. Almost 10 minutes later, officers responded to a second robbery...
New Year's Day homicide suspect arrested, charged with murder
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A man is in jail and the city of Greenville marks its first homicide of the year. Early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, officials arrested 18-year-old Savion Moore. Moore is charged with the murder of 32-year-old Deshawn Roundtree. Officers got the call around 4 a.m. on...
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting man in the face
WHITAKERS, Edgecombe County — An Edgecombe County woman spent the second day of 2023 in jail after allegedly shooting a man in the face. According to the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, on Jan. 1, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call in reference to a male subject with a gunshot wound to the face. The incident took place in the 1700 block of US Highway 301 in Whitakers, NC around 8:00 p.m. Upon arrival deputies located a 23-year-old black male with an apparent gunshot wound to the face. Once detectives arrived on the scene a thorough investigation was conducted. It was determined Danielle Small fired a handgun during an argument inside the residence, subsequently striking the male in the face. The male left with medical personnel and his current condition is unknown at this time.
ECU Health Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Welcome to 2023, Owen Braddy!. Owen is the first baby born at ECU Health Medical Center in 2023. Owen, born at 12:10 a.m., is the child of Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington, NC.
COVID-19 rates increasing after holiday season
NEW BERN, Craven County — Holiday gatherings with family and friends are leading to a spike in COVID-19 cases as people return to work and school. Doctor Jim Davis said right now the positivity rate is at 12 percent. He said it's almost tripled in the last month, and...
