Android Headlines
Movano Evie smart ring comes with health tracking features for women
The Movano Evie smart ring is a wearable device that targets the female audience. This smart ring promises to track the various aspects of a woman’s health. These include periods, ovulation, menstrual symptoms, and so on. This device first went on exhibit during the CES 2022 early this year....
Experts warn of Russian's previous deepfake use- Deepfakes use AI to make highly realistic-looking fake images of humans
Artificial Intelligence (AI) can "now be used to make images and videos that are fake that look hyper-realistic." Deepfakes involve "pioneering technology," which is "used to synthetically alter audio and video to create fake images that appear highly realistic." [i]
Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Facebook said the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would force it to "pay for content other users don't want to see."
The Internet Has Strong Suspicions About the 'I Am Innocent' Videos on TikTok
We may use TikTok to watch funny dances and memes, but there's a heavier side to the platform as well where people talk about serious issues. TikTok has also been used to discuss racial discourse, gender issues, and even spooky government conspiracy theories concerning the existence of giants. It can be difficult to discern fact from fiction, but TikTok is certainly no stranger to hosting topics that are more alarming than Wednesday Addams's dance on the Netflix series.
game-news24.com
The Windows Club
How to see who is sharing your posts on Facebook
Facebook is still one of the most used social media platforms despite the rise of other competing platforms and privacy scandals over the years. That is not going to change for quite some time, so isn’t a surprise to learn people are interested to know who is sharing their posts on Facebook.
Meta staff are hitting out at Mark Zuckerberg in Blind reviews because they think his metaverse obsession will 'single-handedly kill' the company
Staff at the Facebook and Instagram owner flooded Blind with negative comments about their CEO on the day he axed 13% of its workforce.
Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case
Facebook’s corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016.Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, the holding company for Facebook and Instagram, were disclosed in court documents filed late Thursday. It will still need to be approved by a judge in a San Francisco federal court hearing set for March.The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump...
Android Headlines
YouTube app for Android is getting a slight design tweak
The YouTube app for Android is getting a slight design change to improve user experience. Certain users of the Android app are already seeing and interacting with this change. The design revamp to the YouTube app for Android can be seen while watching a video. This change is with the...
Android Headlines
Microsoft working with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT into Bing
Google may not be the only tech behemoth rushing to make an AI chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Microsoft is reportedly working on something similar too. But the Windows maker will not build its own alternative. Instead, it is working with OpenAI to incorporate the artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT in a version of its Bing search engine. It plans to use the new program’s AI to answer some search queries on Bing, The Information reports citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Android Headlines
The Play Store will soon tell developers if their app's being run by a real user
According to Mishaal Rahman, Google is working on a new feature for Play Store developers to tell them if a real user is running their app or a bot. The feature is still in the works, and its release date is unknown. The Google Play Store is the main venue...
Android Headlines
Search engine owner denies knowing original Call Of Duty release
Microsoft, the owner of search engine Bing, says it has absolutely no knowledge of when Call Of Duty was released. It’s been a rough time for Microsoft in its bid to acquire Activision Blizzard, which has been met with tons of opposition from not only government regulators but also top competitors like Sony.
Android Headlines
Some Samsung devices aren't getting Google Play system updates
Some Samsung smartphones are having a mysterious problem where they aren’t getting the monthly Google Play system updates. User reports on Reddit and Samsung Community forums say the phones are stuck on the July 2022 Play system update. The Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, and Galaxy Z series foldables are among the affected devices, though several other models also have the issue. The company has yet to comment on the matter.
Android Headlines
Twitter to lift restrictions on political & cause-based ads
Twitter is lifting restrictions on political and cause-based ads. The company Tuesday announced that it is relaxing its ads policy for cause-based advertising and will gradually permit more political ads on the platform. The social media giant plans to align its advertising policy “with that of TV and other media outlets.”
Android Headlines
Twitter landlord sues the company for not paying rent
Twitter reportedly hasn’t paid the rent for its San Francisco office, and the landlord is now suing the company for $136,250 in rent. According to Bloomberg, the landlord company California Property Trust has filed its complaint with the San Francisco County Superior Court, alleging that Twitter failed to comply with its terms.
Herald-Journal
Twitter Political Ads
Twitter says it will ease up its 3-year-old ban on political advertising. It's the latest change by Elon Musk as he tries to pump up revenue after purchasing the social media platform last year. The company tweeted late Tuesday that it's relaxing its policy for cause-based ads in the U.S. It also says it plans to expand the political advertising it permits in the coming weeks. Twitter banned all political advertising in 2019 as it reacted to growing concern about misinformation spreading on social media. In reversing the ban, Twitter said it will align its advertising policy with those of “TV and other media outlets” without providing further details.
Android Headlines
Fuchsia OS development picks up pace heading into 2023
Google could be ramping up the Fuchsia OS development as we enter a new year. The company appears to have hosted an “SDK Bootcamp” event for the new platform early last month. The event likely saw it onboard new developers to build apps for Fuchsia. Google also recently updated the official Visual Studio Code plugin for Fuchsia, hinting at continued work.
Android Headlines
Top 10 best Android tablets
With the advent of the phablet, it can be easy to ignore our good friend the tablet. These large slates have fallen from the public eye in recent years as smartphones grew in size and power. Regardless, anyone can use a good tablet. The thing is that finding the perfect...
