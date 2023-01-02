Rain moves in before sunrise Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Grab the umbrella before you head out early Tuesday and make sure the kids have rain gear for the bus stop. The first round of soaking rain moves in before sunrise and there could be a rumble of thunder. The morning commute will be slow with wet roads and moderate to heavy rain at times.

winds will also gust up to 35 mph at times during the day and high temperatures will soar back into the mid 60s. The record high for Tuesday is 65 set back in 1907.

The next round of wet weather moves in early Wednesday disrupting the morning commute again.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on timing and impacts.

