The Oregonian

Oregon passes 9,000 COVID-related deaths during pandemic

Oregon’s official death toll linked to COVID-19 surpassed 9,000 people since the start of the pandemic, according to state data released Wednesday. The state has now recorded 9,024 COVID-related fatalities, which includes 62 newly disclosed deaths. As of last week, Oregon through the pandemic had the eighth-lowest death rate among states, according to federal data.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Year of the parent in education

2022 was the year of the parent for K-12 education. Last year, parents across Oregon made progress working with their school boards to implement positive changes, including policy and procedures. Their voices are heard, bettering children’s learning and education. Parents are now inspired to run for a seat on their local school board to continue affecting the change they’ve long been working to achieve. The May election will change the tide here in Oregon when those elected act in the best interest of student-first education, focusing on math, writing and literacy.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: A win for transparency

Thank you to The Oregonian/OregonLive and to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. The Dec. 17 story “Google’s water use is soaring in The Dalles, records show, with two more data centers to come,” was a great follow up with a lot of important information. Oregonians on both sides of the aisle deserve the truth about backroom deals like this.
The Oregonian

Intel discrimination case can go to trial, federal judge says

A lawsuit alleging Intel discriminated against an Oregon engineer because of his age and nationality can go forward, a federal judge ruled Thursday. Ron Tsur sued Intel last year alleging he lost his job at the chipmaker during 2015 layoffs because of his age, because he’s originally from Israel, and because he filed a whistleblower complaint alleging improper conduct by a former supervisor.
