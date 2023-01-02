Read full article on original website
Oregon passes 9,000 COVID-related deaths during pandemic
Oregon’s official death toll linked to COVID-19 surpassed 9,000 people since the start of the pandemic, according to state data released Wednesday. The state has now recorded 9,024 COVID-related fatalities, which includes 62 newly disclosed deaths. As of last week, Oregon through the pandemic had the eighth-lowest death rate among states, according to federal data.
Measure 114′s background-check requirement that closes ‘Charleston loophole’ remains blocked by judge
A state judge Tuesday continued to temporarily block Measure 114′s provision that would require the completion of a criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred in Oregon. Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio issued his decision after hearing arguments in court last month. Oregon...
Readers respond: Year of the parent in education
2022 was the year of the parent for K-12 education. Last year, parents across Oregon made progress working with their school boards to implement positive changes, including policy and procedures. Their voices are heard, bettering children’s learning and education. Parents are now inspired to run for a seat on their local school board to continue affecting the change they’ve long been working to achieve. The May election will change the tide here in Oregon when those elected act in the best interest of student-first education, focusing on math, writing and literacy.
‘Brutal’ storm system bears down on California’s central coast, Bay Area
With what looks to be an ominous and potentially deadly storm approaching, Bay Area agencies were issuing warnings to residents about the dangerous weather that’s expected to strike Wednesday — and the serious threats to life that it will bring. In a forceful and striking bulletin posted Monday...
Rob Wagner prepares to take over as Oregon’s first new Senate president since 2003
Rob Wagner first walked into the Oregon Capitol in 1997 as an intern for a first-term Democratic state senator from Portland. In January, as his first political boss, Gov. Kate Brown, leaves office, Wagner is set to take on a new role as Senate president. It’s been a winding road...
Tuesday brings Portland drizzle, cool temps; gorge sees freezing rain, snow
Light rain or drizzle will fall across the Portland area early Tuesday. Rain will be widespread across the metro area, according to the National Weather Service, but that moisture is falling as snow or a rain/snow mix with freezing rain possible in the central Columbia River Gorge. Troutdale saw morning...
Idaho suspect’s family issues statement of sympathy for victims, support for defendant
Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims’ families but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.”. Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans to tell a judge...
Readers respond: A win for transparency
Thank you to The Oregonian/OregonLive and to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. The Dec. 17 story “Google’s water use is soaring in The Dalles, records show, with two more data centers to come,” was a great follow up with a lot of important information. Oregonians on both sides of the aisle deserve the truth about backroom deals like this.
Intel discrimination case can go to trial, federal judge says
A lawsuit alleging Intel discriminated against an Oregon engineer because of his age and nationality can go forward, a federal judge ruled Thursday. Ron Tsur sued Intel last year alleging he lost his job at the chipmaker during 2015 layoffs because of his age, because he’s originally from Israel, and because he filed a whistleblower complaint alleging improper conduct by a former supervisor.
Tesla driver charged with attempted murder after driving off cliff with 3 passengers in car; all survive
The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into...
