Study shows that drinking black tea each day may lower the risk of death
According to new research from the National Institutes of Health, drinking at least two cups of black tea a day can help people live longer, healthier lives. Black tea drinkers have "slightly" lower rates of heart disease, ischemic heart disease, and stroke, as well as death from all causes, according to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Have high blood pressure? New study says drinking too much coffee could raise risk of death
A new study found those with severely high blood pressure could increase their chances of cardiovascular death by drinking two cups of coffee a day.
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
New Study Says Coffee Can Double Mortality Rate in Individuals With High Blood Pressure
The study has fast become controversial, and questions are being asked by some medical professionals as to its controls. This article is based on medical postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com and The Journal of the American Heart Association.
studyfinds.org
Just 2 coffees a day can double risk of heart death for people with very high blood pressure
DALLAS — Two coffees may be too much for people with extremely high blood pressure, a new study warns. Researchers with the American Heart Association have found that consuming two cups of coffee daily doubles the risk of heart death among people dealing with severe hypertension. Researchers studied 18,600...
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
Studies Show Diet and Regular Sodas Are Equally Unhealthy, Linking Both to Heart Disease and Other Ailments
You may well save calories with the diet variety, but the makeup of what is being ingested may cause more harm than good, making it no healthier than the regular variety. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Penn Medicine, Healthline.com, DeltaDenTalks.com, FoodDive.com, PressRoom.Cancer.org, and The American Cancer Society.
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes: Women Who Exceed 10,000 Steps Per Day Have a Lower Risk
Researchers are reporting that women who take more than 10,000 steps per day have a significantly lower risk of type 2 diabetes than women who took fewer steps. Experts say cardiovascular exercise combined with strength training is an effective way to stay fit. They also recommend a healthy diet, one...
Blaming Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the COVID vaccine is ‘wildly and irresponsibly speculative,’ says expert
Substantial testing is needed to reach a true and complete diagnosis.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: Can 15 minutes of yoga a day help control blood pressure?
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a risk factor that can lead to more severe health problems. People can take proactive steps to improve their blood pressure through lifestyle modifications. A recent study found that yoga may provide more benefits for controlling blood pressure than other stretching methods. High...
MedicalXpress
Adding yoga to regular exercise found to improve cardiovascular health and well-being
A three-month pilot study of patients with hypertension appearing in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology demonstrates that adding yoga to a regular exercise training regimen supports cardiovascular health and well-being and is more effective than stretching exercises. Incorporation of yoga reduced systolic blood pressure and resting heart rate and improved 10-year cardiovascular risk.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
What to do after being diagnosed with high blood pressure
Hypertension, a condition marked by abnormally high blood pressure, is more common than many people may recognize. A 2021 report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services indicated that nearly half of adults in the United States, or roughly 116 million people, have hypertension. And hypertension isn’t exclusive to Americans, as the World Health Organization notes that the number of people living with the condition has doubled to 1.28 billion since 1990.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Poor Hydration May Be Linked to Early Aging and Chronic Disease, a 25-Year Study Finds
Adults who aren't sufficiently hydrated may age faster, face a higher risk of chronic diseases and be more likely to die younger than those who stay well-hydrated, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health. The results, published Monday, are based on data collected over 25 years...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Honey May Help Improve Blood Glucose, Cholesterol Levels
Consuming honey may help improve blood glucose and lipid (cholesterol and triglyceride) levels, especially when that honey comes from a single floral source, according to a new analysis published in the journal Nutrition Reviews. Sugary sweeteners like honey are widely regarded as unhealthy, even though there hasn’t been much research...
How Using Ozempic For Weight Loss Is Impacting Diabetes Patients
The use of Ozempic for weight loss is now affecting those with diabetes. Unfortunately, there are now a number of issues patients with the condition are facing.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Plant-Based ‘Portfolio’ Diet Cuts Risk for Type 2 Diabetes in Women
Following a specialized plant-based diet aimed at lowering cholesterol levels — known as the Portfolio diet — is linked to a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes in women, according to a recent study published in the journal Diabetes Care. The Portfolio diet is an eating pattern...
MedicalXpress
Dry January: Giving up alcohol can mean better sleep, weight loss and more energy
As the holidays end, millions of Americans give up alcohol during a month-long sobriety challenge called "Dry January." During a time of multiple celebrations, alcohol consumption can easily get away from us. One glass becomes two, two glasses become three, and suddenly, the bottle's gone. "Addiction sneaks up on you,"...
EatingWell
Celebrities Are Apparently Taking Ozempic, a Drug Intended for Diabetes, to Help Them Lose Weight Rapidly—But Is That Safe?
Every year, we seem to be presented with new solutions for weight loss that promise to help people shed pounds rapidly. From the old-school grapefruit diet to the ever-popular keto diet, there's no shortage of trendy diets to lose weight—especially in Hollywood. But now, instead of hearing about a...
Men who drink one soda or sugary drink per day have higher risk of hair loss, new research suggests
A habit of drinking sugary sodas, juice, or energy drinks daily may be linked to higher risk of hair loss in younger men, scientists have found.
scitechdaily.com
New Study: Taking Semaglutide Helps Teens Lose Weight and Improve Heart Health
A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022 has found that the drug semaglutide is effective in helping adolescents who are obese or overweight lose weight and improve their cardiovascular health. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents who took...
