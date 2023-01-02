ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
HOOVER, AL
alreporter.com

Birmingham applying for grant to transform Smithfield community

The City of Birmingham is applying for a highly-competitive federal grant that could be transformational for the Smithfield, College Hills, and Graymont neighborhoods as well as the city as a whole. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin recommended, and the Birmingham City Council approved, the application for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa home destroyed by fire

A house was destroyed by fire in Tuscaloosa Tuesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, they were called to the fire on Stardust Drive at approximately 10:45 P.M. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

8 businesses that closed since the beginning of December

With the start of a new year, we’re looking back at businesses in The Magic City that sadly closed their doors. Read on to learn which spots we were heartbroken to say goodbye to this winter. 1. Botanica | Downtown. Plant lovers were devastated to see Botanica, a local...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham leaders say automated traffic enforcement cameras could help stop exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is working to help stop exhibition driving by trying to bring more cameras into the city. Birmingham city councilor, Clinton Woods, said the latest exhibition driving video shows it can be difficult for officers to stop the reckless activity when they are on scene. That’s why he is pushing for automated traffic enforcement cameras.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Co. trash pickup issues

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - We are on your side working to get answers after several of our neighbors in Shelby County brought us complaints about trash service. Some are on their third week of no trash pickup. Shelby County officials tell me they are in constant contact with waste...
wbrc.com

State Rep. Givan talks local bill to prevent exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Exhibition driving continues to be an issue in Birmingham. On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Representative Juandalynn Givan joined Good Day Alabama to talk about proposed bills that she hopes will put an end to what she calls reckless behavior across the state, but especially in Birmingham. “We...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

3 hospitalized following flash fire at ACIPCO in Birmingham

Three people were taken to the hospital following a New Year’s Eve morning flash fire at ACIPCO. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to 2798 16th Ave. North on a report of an industrial accidents, confirmed Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. They arrived to find three victims involved with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide investigation underway at Elyton Meat Market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting left one person dead at a Birmingham business. Shortly after 2 p.m., Birmingham Police were called to Elyton Meat Market at Center Street and 3rd Avenue North for reports that a person had been shot outside the store. The victim, an adult male, was an employee at the store.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Severe weather preparations are underway; are you ready?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency have been following a potential line of severe weather since Dec. 31. They have also been communicating with the National Weather Service to get the latest information. Over the weekend they packaged all that information up and sent it to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian hit, killed in Bessemer identified

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday evening in Bessemer. The crash happened at 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North around 5:50 p.m. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says the victim has been identified as Nathaniel May. He was 63. May was taken to...
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham named one of the top 10 loneliest cities in America

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Alabama cities made the 30 “loneliest” in the U.S., according to data from the Chamber of Commerce. Despite an uptick in adults moving back in with their parents, it’s not uncommon to encounter a person who lives alone. More than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy