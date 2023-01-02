Read full article on original website
Florida and Texas, the Far-Right Axis
Both helmed by conservative governors, the two states represent radically different futures for the country. At the crux of the nation’s hyperpartisan political and culture wars stand Texas and Florida, the far-right Republican axis, whose right-wing trifectas not only survived the midterms but emerged stronger, bolder, and bigger. While the widely expected GOP “red wave” fizzled in much of the nation, Texas added two seats to its predominantly Republican congressional delegation and Florida, until recently a purple battleground state, fell fully into Republican hands.
Navasota Examiner
The fight for Texas land – who’s winning?
‘Excited’ doesn’t come close to describing my reaction when I read in the Dec. 28 Examiner that our state senator Lois Kolkhorst filed a bill to prohibit foreign entities from purchasing Texas land. If you’ve never followed a Texas legislative session before, mark your calendars for Jan. 10 through May 29 as the upcoming 88th and Senate Bill 147 will be a good place to start.
State of emergency in Texas: Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?
The state is facing some serious problems. Texas is a wonderful and amazing place to explore and live in. It is so large that you may have to spend years traveling and seeing everything.
Governor Greg Abbott is proud of bussing 16k migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities across the nation.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott shared on Twitter Tuesday morning – “As of today, Texas has bused more than 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities.” He listed out the numbers by city:
More New York, California residents hitched U-Haul trailers, moved to Texas
Areas outside of Houston and Dallas were hotbeds for movers.
hppr.org
Proposed legislation tries to elevate tenant rights in Texas
Nearly 70,000 evictions have been filed across Tarrant County since March 2020, with those numbers continuing to trend upwards post-pandemic as housing prices continue to rise. In response to the lasting effects of these evictions, especially seen in the aftermath of COVID-19 eviction memorandums, several bills protecting tenants’ rights were...
News Channel 25
Texas ag agency says climate change threatens state’s food supply
On the heels of a historic drought that devastated crops from the High Plains to South Texas, a new Texas Department of Agriculture report released Tuesday linked climate change with food insecurity and identified it as a potential threat to the state’s food supply. The food access study, coordinated...
Texas Revolution: Birth of the Lone Star State
The Texas Revolution is a vital part of Lone Star State’s history, with its intense grit and determination playing a role in shaping the area's future. Tracing origins back to 1835-1836, this important period saw Texan forces valiantly battle for independence from Mexico. With bloodshed and courage playing a significant role in the outcome, find out more about this inspiring event that changed the course of history - Welcome to the Texas Revolution: The Birth of the Lone Star State!
For the first time, a woman is serving as 2nd Chief for Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas
Second Chief Millie Thompson Williams said she hopes to inspire young Indigenous girls to overcome any challenges they may face in pursuing their dreams.
Dems And Reps Agree On One Thing: Killing The STAAR Test
Perhaps the one issue generating the most bipartisan support in Texas politics might be a desire to see the state standardized testing radically reformed or entirely eliminated. Both Republicans and Democrats have criticized the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) Test for years. Since its creation, STAAR has...
History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge
Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
dmagazine.com
In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns
A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
Governor Abbott: ‘Texas cannot allow violent criminals who jeopardize public safety back into our communities’
AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan. The letter focused on the need for legislative action during the 88th Legislative Session to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. The letter also requested prioritizing their arrest and apprehension....
New Texas laws that took effect Jan. 1
Several laws passed in the 2021 Texas legislative sessions laws took effect Jan. 1, including a revision to how property taxes are collected.
Yes Or No? Will Texas Be Approved For The 2023 PEBT?
Is the beginning of the year and Texans want to know will the powers that be will allow another EBT extension in the great state of Texas. With the calendars now flipping to 2023, many people are wondering if the emergency food assistance benefits that have been in place since the pandemic will be renewed.
Texas laws signed in 2021 are officially in effect with the start of 2023
The new laws include an overhaul of the state's judicial branch, air pollution rules and key property tax code revisions. Here's what you need to know.
Texas installs additional layers of razor wire to stop illegal crossings
Texas National Guard began installing additional layers of razor-lined wire along the border to stop illegal immigrants from entering the country through the Lone Star State.
If You’re Sleepy, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
Let's say you're on a road trip of epic proportions. You have big plans to explore and experience all you can in the Lone Star State. What happens along the way if you get tired one night and feel the need to catch a few winks? Do you pull over and take a nap?
Is Your Job Life Or Death? Texas Top 5 Most Dangerous Jobs
Here in the great state of Texas, you have to be built Ford tough. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the opportunities. Of course, that means the risks can often be bigger too. Sure, we have great barbecue and talented football teams, but making a living in the Lone Star...
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
