ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Texas Observer

Florida and Texas, the Far-Right Axis

Both helmed by conservative governors, the two states represent radically different futures for the country. At the crux of the nation’s hyperpartisan political and culture wars stand Texas and Florida, the far-right Republican axis, whose right-wing trifectas not only survived the midterms but emerged stronger, bolder, and bigger. While the widely expected GOP “red wave” fizzled in much of the nation, Texas added two seats to its predominantly Republican congressional delegation and Florida, until recently a purple battleground state, fell fully into Republican hands.
FLORIDA STATE
Navasota Examiner

The fight for Texas land – who’s winning?

‘Excited’ doesn’t come close to describing my reaction when I read in the Dec. 28 Examiner that our state senator Lois Kolkhorst filed a bill to prohibit foreign entities from purchasing Texas land. If you’ve never followed a Texas legislative session before, mark your calendars for Jan. 10 through May 29 as the upcoming 88th and Senate Bill 147 will be a good place to start.
TEXAS STATE
hppr.org

Proposed legislation tries to elevate tenant rights in Texas

Nearly 70,000 evictions have been filed across Tarrant County since March 2020, with those numbers continuing to trend upwards post-pandemic as housing prices continue to rise. In response to the lasting effects of these evictions, especially seen in the aftermath of COVID-19 eviction memorandums, several bills protecting tenants’ rights were...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Texas ag agency says climate change threatens state’s food supply

On the heels of a historic drought that devastated crops from the High Plains to South Texas, a new Texas Department of Agriculture report released Tuesday linked climate change with food insecurity and identified it as a potential threat to the state’s food supply. The food access study, coordinated...
TEXAS STATE
Lord Ganesh

Texas Revolution: Birth of the Lone Star State

The Texas Revolution is a vital part of Lone Star State’s history, with its intense grit and determination playing a role in shaping the area's future. Tracing origins back to 1835-1836, this important period saw Texan forces valiantly battle for independence from Mexico. With bloodshed and courage playing a significant role in the outcome, find out more about this inspiring event that changed the course of history - Welcome to the Texas Revolution: The Birth of the Lone Star State!
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Dems And Reps Agree On One Thing: Killing The STAAR Test

Perhaps the one issue generating the most bipartisan support in Texas politics might be a desire to see the state standardized testing radically reformed or entirely eliminated. Both Republicans and Democrats have criticized the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) Test for years. Since its creation, STAAR has...
TEXAS STATE
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge

Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns

A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott: ‘Texas cannot allow violent criminals who jeopardize public safety back into our communities’

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan. The letter focused on the need for legislative action during the 88th Legislative Session to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. The letter also requested prioritizing their arrest and apprehension....
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Yes Or No? Will Texas Be Approved For The 2023 PEBT?

Is the beginning of the year and Texans want to know will the powers that be will allow another EBT extension in the great state of Texas. With the calendars now flipping to 2023, many people are wondering if the emergency food assistance benefits that have been in place since the pandemic will be renewed.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy