Washington State

DCHFA Provides $125M in Financing for 2 Affordable Developments in DC

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has provided $125 million in financing for two multifamily developments in Washington, D.C. DCHFA provided $48.8 million in tax-exempt bonds and underwrote $41.5 million in federal low-income housing tax credit equity to the development team of Gilbane Development Company, MED Developers, Equity Plus Manager LLC and Housing Help Plus for Belmont Crossing, a 275-unit garden-style community in Ward 8.
WASHINGTON, DC
USDA funding aids rural Maryland low-income residents

(The Center Square) – Rehabilitating homes for low-income rural Maryland residents is the focus of a new federal investment. Ten Maryland communities will use their portions of $102 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant funds to rehabilitate homes for underserved rural people in an effort to develop or improve essential public services and facilities. Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced the grant funding to 263 projects that...
MARYLAND STATE
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.

WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC’s New Restaurant Pay Rules Are Already Changing Dining

DC’s dining scene is on the brink of becoming an expensive, soulless wasteland—or, you know, a bastion of fair pay where workers and restaurants thrive. District voters overwhelmingly passed Initiative 82 in November, and as a result, restaurants will start phasing out the current “tip credit” system, which lets businesses pay as little as $5.35 an hour and use gratuities to make up the rest of the minimum wage.
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; Both Unclaimed

Winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring and Takoma Park last week but have not been claimed, according to the Maryland Lottery. A $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the Fenton Citgo at 8333 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring; a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Blvd. in Takoma Park.
SILVER SPRING, MD
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo on December 27 Remains Unclaimed

A $50,000 winning Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket sold on December 27 at the Fenton Citgo (8333 Fenton Street) in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 3. Other recent MoCo winners of note include a $10,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on December 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Boulevard in Takoma Park and a $20,000 winning Lady Luck scracth-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 29 Olney-Sandy Spring Road in Ashton. Additional information on winners across the state of Maryland below, courtesy of MD Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
Winning $1 million scratch-off sold in Severn

BALTIMORE, MD—A $1 million scratch-off winner in Severn and a Multi-Match jackpot-winning ticket worth $690,000 sold in Landover were the biggest Maryland Lottery prizes of the week. Meanwhile, another five players landed prizes of $100,000 on tickets sold in Baltimore (two), Glen Burnie, Landover and Waldorf. In all, 43...
SEVERN, MD

