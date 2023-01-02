Read full article on original website
VERIFY: Why you should renew your medical marijuana card in Maryland after weed is legalized
WASHINGTON — The year 2023 is shaping up to be a big one for the marijuana enterprise in Maryland. Last year, 65% of Maryland voters passed a constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana on the Nov. ballot. The referendum was the final step; the General Assembly passed a companion bill back in April.
Commercial Observer
DCHFA Provides $125M in Financing for 2 Affordable Developments in DC
The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has provided $125 million in financing for two multifamily developments in Washington, D.C. DCHFA provided $48.8 million in tax-exempt bonds and underwrote $41.5 million in federal low-income housing tax credit equity to the development team of Gilbane Development Company, MED Developers, Equity Plus Manager LLC and Housing Help Plus for Belmont Crossing, a 275-unit garden-style community in Ward 8.
fox5dc.com
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maryland; jackpot jumps to $940 million
WHITE HALL, Md. - Check those tickets! Lottery officials say a lucky $1 million winning ticket for the Tuesday, Jan. 3 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Maryland!. The winning ticket was purchased at the High's store on Norrisville Road in the White Hall area of Harford County. Officials say...
'Mega Millions' Players In Virginia, Maryland Holding On To Uncashed $1M Tickets
The DMV proved to be the place to play “Mega Millions” as two winning $1 million tickets are burning a hole in lottery players’ pockets in Virginia and Maryland to kick off the new year.There was no grand prize-winning $785 million jackpot winner on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but one winning seven-figure “Me…
USDA funding aids rural Maryland low-income residents
(The Center Square) – Rehabilitating homes for low-income rural Maryland residents is the focus of a new federal investment. Ten Maryland communities will use their portions of $102 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant funds to rehabilitate homes for underserved rural people in an effort to develop or improve essential public services and facilities. Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced the grant funding to 263 projects that...
NBC Washington
Two Tickets in DC? Metro Says ‘Pleasant Surprise' as Fare Evasion Crackdown Starts Slow
The head of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced last fall a crackdown on passengers who ride without paying, pledging to bring order to a beleaguered transit system that reportedly saw fare evasion rise during the pandemic. But a News4 I-Team analysis found fewer than two tickets were issued...
WJLA
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
Bay Net
Waldorf Retailer Sells $1,540,419 Winning FAST PLAY Hit The Jackpot Ticket
WALDORF, Md. – A lucky player just made Maryland Lottery FAST PLAY history, buying the second-largest winning ticket in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s launch in February 2020. US Fuel located at 2050 Crain Highway in Waldorf sold a ticket worth $1,540,419 on Tuesday, Jan. 2,...
WJLA
Mayor Bowser vetoes bill that revamps criminal code, DC Council could override veto
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter to Council Chairman Phil Mendelson on Wednesday, stating her official veto of a bill that would overhaul the District's century-old criminal code. The mayor's veto comes after councilmembers voted unanimously in November to revamp the criminal code. Bowser spoke...
fox5dc.com
New year, new laws: What's changing in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The DMV rang in the new year with big changes to laws that affect how people shop, travel and even use cannabis. In D.C., 2023 will see the end of Metrobus fares. Starting on July 1, Metrobus rides starting in the District will be free. It will cost D.C. about...
Washingtonian.com
DC’s New Restaurant Pay Rules Are Already Changing Dining
DC’s dining scene is on the brink of becoming an expensive, soulless wasteland—or, you know, a bastion of fair pay where workers and restaurants thrive. District voters overwhelmingly passed Initiative 82 in November, and as a result, restaurants will start phasing out the current “tip credit” system, which lets businesses pay as little as $5.35 an hour and use gratuities to make up the rest of the minimum wage.
WJLA
After voters approved it, Maryland takes steps to legalize recreational marijuana in 2023
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — In the November election, Maryland voters made it clear they support legalizing recreational marijuana. They passed ballot question 4 to do just that. And they passed it by a 2-1 margin. The arrival of the new year means parts of that new law are...
WJLA
295 SB shut down near South Capitol Street in DC, MPD investigated report of man with gun
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — All lanes on southbound I-295 were shut down near South Capitol Street in D.C. as police investigated a report of a man with a gun Wednesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD said they got a call for a man walking with a...
This Small Maryland Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State?
WJLA
Bowser addresses DC youth violence, appoints new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety
WASHINGTON (7News) — One day after she was sworn in for a third term, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced several new cabinet appointments in her administration. Among them: a new Acting Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice. "Lindsey Appiah will be the next Deputy Mayor for Public Safety &...
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; Both Unclaimed
Winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring and Takoma Park last week but have not been claimed, according to the Maryland Lottery. A $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the Fenton Citgo at 8333 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring; a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Blvd. in Takoma Park.
WTOP
Meet the Maryland family holding office at the local, state and federal levels
Maryland’s newest congressman is also the newest member of his family to hold elected office, though politics wasn’t quite supposed to be the family business — it just turned out that way. Cheverly’s Glenn Ivey is beginning his first term representing Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. His wife,...
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo on December 27 Remains Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket sold on December 27 at the Fenton Citgo (8333 Fenton Street) in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 3. Other recent MoCo winners of note include a $10,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on December 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Boulevard in Takoma Park and a $20,000 winning Lady Luck scracth-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 29 Olney-Sandy Spring Road in Ashton. Additional information on winners across the state of Maryland below, courtesy of MD Lottery:
Nottingham MD
Winning $1 million scratch-off sold in Severn
BALTIMORE, MD—A $1 million scratch-off winner in Severn and a Multi-Match jackpot-winning ticket worth $690,000 sold in Landover were the biggest Maryland Lottery prizes of the week. Meanwhile, another five players landed prizes of $100,000 on tickets sold in Baltimore (two), Glen Burnie, Landover and Waldorf. In all, 43...
wnav.com
Maryland's New Attorney General Anthony Brown Lays Out His Priorities
Tomorrow will be a busy day at the State House as newly elected public officials take their oaths of office. Amongst them is Anthony Brown, who becomes Maryland's first black Attorney General after serving in Congress, and as Lt. Governor. Mr. Brown tells The Baltimore Sun that one of his...
