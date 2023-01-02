Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Trendy Places to Eat Brunch in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Highly Rated Fitness Centers and Gyms in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, PennsylvaniaMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Related
bctv.org
PAHA of Berks County’s 16th Annual Wigilia Dinner 1-3-23
Host Tom Gajewski introduces a video of the 2022 Polish American Heritage Association of Berks County’s 16th Annual Wigilia Dinner, held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Downtown Reading on 12/18/22, and provides information on upcoming events in the local Polish-American community, on Polish-American Connection. From the program:...
bctv.org
Mayor Moran Announces Extension of Winter Wonderland Ice Skating
“We look forward to seeing more families enjoy fun activities in downtown Reading, like Winter Wonderland Ice Skating,” said Mayor Moran. ” It is really special to see how many kids in our community experienced ice skating for the first time through this opportunity. I will continue to collaborate with our partners to provide entertainment opportunities like this in our great City.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Home-care provider that serves Reading, Bethlehem areas acquired by Help at Home
Open Systems Healthcare, which provides in-home care in the Lehigh Valley and Reading area, has sold some of its operations to a larger rival. Help at Home said in a statement Tuesday that it has acquired Open Systems' operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal makes Help at Home stronger in Pennsylvania and adds a new market in Delaware.
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
sanatogapost.com
Polar Bear Plunge, Polar Run Start Pottstown’s Year
POTTSTOWN PA – A long-time favorite event, and a brand new one, combined Sunday (New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023) to make the start of 2023 even more memorable in the borough’s Riverfront Park. A 14-year Pottstown tradition, the Polar Bear Plunge sponsored by the borough Parks...
sanatogapost.com
Panda Express Building Restaurant at Upland Square
WEST POTTSGROVE PA – Panda Express, a nationally franchised restaurant that describes itself as offering “Chinese flavors with American tastes,” is building a new store at the Upland Square shopping center, Upland Square Drive. Its shell went up quickly during the past week, and workers were busy...
Students Sing Praises Of PA Teacher Allegedly Busted By YouTube Predator Catchers
A self-proclaimed online "predator catcher" has identified the Schuylkill County teacher suspended amid a police investigation.While Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel said only that the teacher was "the subject of a recent YouTube video," the account — LC Predator …
bctv.org
Five Boyertown Area Nonprofits Awarded over $40,000 in Grants
Berks County Community Foundation recently approved $41,600 in grants to five Boyertown area organizations through its Boyertown Area Charitable Program. These grants are distributed from the Boyertown Area Community Fund, which supports charitable causes within the geographic area served by the Boyertown Area School District, and the Boyer Foundation Fund, which also supports Boyertown area health, social, recreational, and safety organizations.
Polar plunging into the new year in Schuylkill County
VALLEY VIEW, Pa. — Folks in Schuylkill County wanted to ring in the new year by washing out 2022. People gathered at Pine Creek near Valley View for the area's 13th annual Polar Bear Plunge. "It is sort of a rite of passage to move in the new year,...
nationalparkstraveler.org
New Philadelphia National Historic Site
The patch of rural Illinois holds no visible clues to the pre-Civil War history of the landscape, but it is enveloped in stories of aspiration, self-determination, and independence. Here, in western Illinois, not far from the Mississippi River, was where Frank McWorter envisioned a new life for former slaves like himself.
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Tosco Pizza in Myerstown (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
WGAL
Motorcyclists raise money for veteran's hospital
Hundreds of motorcyclists rode across the Susquehanna Valley today to benefit the Lebanon VA Hospital. It was all about raising money for the Lebanon Veteran Hospital and there was record turnout this year. The most they had in the past was 450, but around 500 participated Sunday. Their goal was...
phillyvoice.com
2023 Mummers Parade: Photos from Philadelphia's New Year's Day celebration
As is the annual tradition, Philadelphia is celebrating New Year's Day with the Mummers Parade. Starting at 9 a.m., the parade will last until the evening with plenty of sequins, glitter, and smiles. Scroll down for some photos from Sunday's festivities by photographer Colleen Claggett. MORE: How the Mummers Parade...
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway was built in 1917. It operates from the historic downtown Jim Thorpe Station along the Lehigh River. Visitors can also take a bike train between the Jim Thorpe station and White Haven. This is a perfect way to enjoy the natural scenery of the park. For a more leisurely pace, you can purchase an open-air coach to walk around the car and take better pictures. Tickets cost $19 for adults and $10 for children ages three to twelve.
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
bctv.org
United Way Announces Summer Learning & LIVE UNITED Grant Opportunities
Grants focus on early grade reading and community building. United Way of Berks County’s commitment to improving early grade reading and to strengthening our community is supported through two grant opportunities presented by the organization. Summer Learning Grants are open to schools and organizations serving Pre-K through 3rd grade...
Building collapses in Schuylkill County
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A building partially crumbled to the ground in Schuylkill County. It happened around 3 p.m. along South Bower Street. Norwegian Township News and Concerns shared this video of the collapsed building, which appears to have fallen out onto the street and onto a vehicle. So far...
100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Criminal mischief, public drunkenness, death natural, found dog
Vehicle Accident – At 5:05 p.m. Dec. 20, a crash occurred as a 2003 Acura RSX driven by a 19-year-old Bloomsburg, man accompanied by a 19-year-old Lebanon man and a 34-year-old Annville man, was traveling north on Union Road. The Acura it entered a slight right curve at the crest of a hill in the 400 block of Union Road but failed to properly exit the curve, leaving the right side of the road. The Acura struck multiple trees and a utility pole before halting in the yard of a residence. The driver of the Acura was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, and two passengers were extricated from the Acura by the Mount Zion Fire Company. The driver and a passenger were transported by ground and one passenger was transported via life flight to the Hershey Medical Center. The Acura was towed from the scene. Fredericksburg Fire Company, First Aid and Safety Patrol of Lebanon, Life Lion EMS, and Fire Police assisted on the scene.
Philadelphia Sports TV Anchor Don Tollefson: Where Is He Now?
I was thinking about Don Tollefson, the former WPVI Channel 6 ABC television sports anchor - director, and wondered … where is he now?. First, a little background about Tollefson’s more than 37 years on the Philadelphia television scene. Tollefson joined WPVI in 1975 and became sports director...
Comments / 0