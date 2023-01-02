ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

WIS-TV

Arrest made in connection with Lexington County hit-and-run collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports they have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Lexington County. Officials said troopers arrested 36-year-old Charles Matthew Besancon. He was driving the 2018 Ford pickup truck suspected of being involved in the collision. He is being charged with hit-and-run involving a death.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD investigating fatal shooting on Winter Park Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting after a man was found shot in the upper area of his body. Investigators say deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Fire rips through Orangeburg Co. home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Orangeburg County said the occupants of a home were uninjured after a fire tore through the single-story house Tuesday morning. Members of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the fire on Dell Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the home...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Fairfield County Coroner identifies man found after car fire

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) -Tuesday morning the Fairfield County Coroner, Chris Hill, identified a man found by firefighters after a car fire. Hill identified Charles Burns, 68 of Winnsboro. Firefighters found Burns after being called to a car fire in his yard on Dec 29, 2022. SLED, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department, and Hill investigated the incident.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina Sheriff’s Offices report a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly high-speed chase that went through multiple counties. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office jointly announced that 33-year-old Tywene Senclara Brown has been charged. The offenses included driving under a suspended license and driving under the influence.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
kool1027.com

Body Found In Lugoff Identified

According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, upon completion of an autopsy today, the deceased individual found in a donation bin in Lugoff over the weekend has been identified as 47 year old Lesley Lemoine of Lugoff. Lemoine has been missing since March of 2022. The autopsy did not reveal a cause of death. Lab work is pending, and the death will continue to be investigated as a suspicious death. If you have any information on this case, you can call 803-425-1512.
LUGOFF, SC
wach.com

Tornado touched down in Lexington County, officials said

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Emergency Management officials say a tornado touched down near Old Orangeburg Road and Platt Springs Road earlier Wednesday morning, Lexington County officials posted on Twitter. Officials added that downed trees and powerlines were also spotted along Lexington County, with some flooded areas as well.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Roof collapses in Orangeburg house fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire in Orangeburg left a home with severe damage Tuesday. The ODPS Fire Department was called to the scene on Dell St at around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. On arrival, they found the single-family home was covered in flames. Investigators said the roof had collapsed before first responders arrived.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Two killed in single-vehicle Fairfield County collision

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a collision on I-77 North at mile marker 32. The collision occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022. A driver of a 2021 Nissan Altima was traveling north on I-77 when...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WMBF

Coroner identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took the lives of two people. Authorities were called around 9 p.m. Monday to Gemini Drive, off East McIver Road, in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said 25-year-old...
WRDW-TV

Juvenile charged after Williston-Elko High evacuated due to threat

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Williston-Elko High School was evacuated Wednesday morning, according to school administrators. The school district said the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office was investigating an alleged bomb threat. Students and employees were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” the district said in a statement.
WILLISTON, SC
WIS-TV

Man arrested after setting house on fire while victims slept

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Montgomery announces the arrest of a Conway man for two separate arson investigations. Steven M Huot is being charged with two counts of attempted murder, attempted arson, arson second-degree, and burglary second-degree. Sheriff Montgomery: “We are thankful that no one was injured in either...
WINNSBORO, SC

