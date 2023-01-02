Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Arrest made in connection with Lexington County hit-and-run collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports they have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Lexington County. Officials said troopers arrested 36-year-old Charles Matthew Besancon. He was driving the 2018 Ford pickup truck suspected of being involved in the collision. He is being charged with hit-and-run involving a death.
Coroner identifies woman found dead in Kershaw County donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the woman found dead in a donation bin last week as someone who'd been reported missing since last year. Coroner David West said Wednesday that after an autopsy allowed them to identify the woman as 47-year-old Lesley Lemoine of Lugoff. Her family was then informed of the news.
wach.com
Body of woman found in Lugoff donation bin identified, victim went missing in March
LUGOFF, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County Coroner's says it has identified the body of a woman found in a Lugoff clothing donation bin on New Year's Eve. Officials say the person was identified as Lugoff native Lesley Lemoine, 47, who was reported missing since March 2022. The autopsy did...
WIS-TV
RCSD investigating fatal shooting on Winter Park Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting after a man was found shot in the upper area of his body. Investigators say deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.
live5news.com
Fire rips through Orangeburg Co. home
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Orangeburg County said the occupants of a home were uninjured after a fire tore through the single-story house Tuesday morning. Members of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the fire on Dell Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the home...
Driver charged with reckless vehicular manslaughter in incident in Clarendon, Sumter counties
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple violations, including reckless vehicular homicide, for an incident that occurred Jan. 1, 2023, in Clarendon and Sumter counties that left one person dead and two injured. Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley and Sumter County Sheriff Anthony...
WIS-TV
Fairfield County Coroner identifies man found after car fire
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) -Tuesday morning the Fairfield County Coroner, Chris Hill, identified a man found by firefighters after a car fire. Hill identified Charles Burns, 68 of Winnsboro. Firefighters found Burns after being called to a car fire in his yard on Dec 29, 2022. SLED, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department, and Hill investigated the incident.
WIS-TV
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina Sheriff’s Offices report a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly high-speed chase that went through multiple counties. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office jointly announced that 33-year-old Tywene Senclara Brown has been charged. The offenses included driving under a suspended license and driving under the influence.
kool1027.com
Body Found In Lugoff Identified
According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, upon completion of an autopsy today, the deceased individual found in a donation bin in Lugoff over the weekend has been identified as 47 year old Lesley Lemoine of Lugoff. Lemoine has been missing since March of 2022. The autopsy did not reveal a cause of death. Lab work is pending, and the death will continue to be investigated as a suspicious death. If you have any information on this case, you can call 803-425-1512.
wach.com
Tornado touched down in Lexington County, officials said
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Emergency Management officials say a tornado touched down near Old Orangeburg Road and Platt Springs Road earlier Wednesday morning, Lexington County officials posted on Twitter. Officials added that downed trees and powerlines were also spotted along Lexington County, with some flooded areas as well.
Arrest made in hit and run involving truck and moped
The South Carolina Highway Patrol has arrested the person who hit and killed someone riding a moped in Lexington County. Troopers arrested Charles Matthew Besancon, 36 of Pelion. He was driving a 2018 Ford pickup. He has been charged with hit and run resulting in death. The deadly incident took...
WIS-TV
Roof collapses in Orangeburg house fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire in Orangeburg left a home with severe damage Tuesday. The ODPS Fire Department was called to the scene on Dell St at around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. On arrival, they found the single-family home was covered in flames. Investigators said the roof had collapsed before first responders arrived.
WIS-TV
Columbia police investigating shooting incident that left woman injured
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident where a woman was injured. Officials said a woman was injured inside of her home around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, at the Gable Oaks Apartments on 901 Colleton Street. The last time officers checked on...
WIS-TV
Two killed in single-vehicle Fairfield County collision
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a collision on I-77 North at mile marker 32. The collision occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022. A driver of a 2021 Nissan Altima was traveling north on I-77 when...
WLTX.com
Tornado confirmed in Lexington county, EF 0
The tornado moved through Lexington and another one touched in Gilbert but no word on strength. Very little damage.
WRDW-TV
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg deputies have found vehicle and have arrested suspects in connection with recent trailer thefts
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies have located the vehicle and have arrested suspects in connection with recent trailer thefts in the area. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are searching for an older model dark-colored Ford Explorer that may have been used in...
WMBF
Coroner identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took the lives of two people. Authorities were called around 9 p.m. Monday to Gemini Drive, off East McIver Road, in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said 25-year-old...
WRDW-TV
Juvenile charged after Williston-Elko High evacuated due to threat
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Williston-Elko High School was evacuated Wednesday morning, according to school administrators. The school district said the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office was investigating an alleged bomb threat. Students and employees were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” the district said in a statement.
WIS-TV
Man arrested after setting house on fire while victims slept
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Montgomery announces the arrest of a Conway man for two separate arson investigations. Steven M Huot is being charged with two counts of attempted murder, attempted arson, arson second-degree, and burglary second-degree. Sheriff Montgomery: “We are thankful that no one was injured in either...
Comments / 0